WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Kenneth Jennings: Noel: Christmas Eve St. Olaf Choir Album: My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord St. Olaf 2396 Music: 4:32

Claude Debussy: Preludes from Book 2, L. 123 Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 17:06

Frederick Delius: Sleigh Ride Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Sounds of the Seasons Hampton Roads Classics 007 Music: 5:31

Michael Gilbertson: Graffiti: Concerto for Chamber Orchestra San Francisco Chamber Orchestra; Benjamin Simon, conductor San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, Herbst Theater, San Francisco, CA Music: 20:00

Henri Pensis: Fantasy on Two Christmas Carols Miramar Sinfonietta; Henri Pensis, conductor Album: Twentieth Century "Contrasts" Albany 509 Music: 4:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto No. 12 in A K.414 (385p) Richard Egarr, fortepiano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 24:03

Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium Brigham Young University Men's Chorus Rosalind Hall, conductorde Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT Music: 5:45

Bob Chilcott: This Joy from "Three Christmas Songs" Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:34

Steve Reich: New York Counterpoint Rachel Yoder, clarinet Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 11:05

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:19 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 43:48

02:45:34 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 22:44

03:10:41 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 23:40

03:37:29 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' Joyful Company of Singers City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 10385 27:52

04:07:00 Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis MAA 2001 32:17

04:41:46 Various: 'A Baroque Christmas' Boston Schola Cantorum Boston Camerata Joel Cohen Nonesuch 79265 27:30

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Joseph est bien marie from “Noëls pour les instruments” (0:59)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Vous qui désirez sans fin from “Noëls pour les instruments” (2:31

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Où s'en vont ces gais bergers from “Noëls pour les instruments” (0:58)

Gregorian Chant: Hodie Christus natus est (1:02)

Johannes Schein: Nun jauchzet mit hellem Ton (3:27)

Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum (4:32)

Gregorian Chant: Non recedet laus tua, Virgo Maria (0:48)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Kyrie, Gloria & Offertoire from Messe de minuit pour Noël (13:10)

05:10:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 K 456 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 32:02

05:44:45 Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 69 Catherine Tunnell, cello German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 13:31

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán: "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829

07:00:39 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:03:00 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:13:25 Traditional Spanish: "A La Nanita Nana" Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684

07:16:52 Traditional Basque: Gabriel's Message Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Shadow Mountain 55882

07:19:46 Traditional Catalan: "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony Classical 62723

07:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:49:19 Franz Gruber: "Silent Night" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

07:54:43 José Feliciano: "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty Boston Symphony Orchestra; Seiji Ozawa, conductor DG 445775 Music: 4:32

Gabriel Faure: Ave Maria Joshua Bell, violin Album: Musical Gifts from Joshua Bell and Friends Sony 374318 Music: 4:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA Music: ~10:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor BWV 830: Movement 3 Courante András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: Six Partitas ECM 2001 Music: 4:47 (short excerpt)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Movements (excerpts) Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker EMI 46385 Music: 27:43

9:00 CHRISTMAS MUSIC with John Mills

Traditional (arr John Rutter): Un flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle--Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 512) 2:02

Traditional (arr John Rutter): Still, Still, Still--Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 512) 2:13

Hugo Distler: Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen--Quink Vocal Ensemble (Telarc 80202) 3:17

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vespers from All-Night Vigil, Op. 37; Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harm Mundi 907284) 21:38

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28--Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Sir David Willcocks (EMI 5627962) 22:28

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:01 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night Rodrick Dixon, tenor Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 4:12

10:06:39 Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet Melos Quartet DeutGram 4796018 8:06

10:17:02 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

10:29:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto K 314 Heinz Holliger, oboe New Philharmonia Orchestra Edo de Waart Philips 4788977 22:17

10:53:30 Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 2:12

10:56:17 Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet Mark Calder, trumpet New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:10

11:07:45 Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 6:03

11:15:27 Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52637 12:22

11:28:43 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty Kiri Te Kanawa, soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 03:20

11:34:38 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 20:12

11:56:07 Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 3:22

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded July 21, 2017 - From East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features more than 100 young musicians from across Mainland China in their first ever public performance as the National Youth Orchestra of China under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot. We hear the full ensemble perform “Rhyme of Taigu” by Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Zhou Long, a young clarinetist shares how he fell in love with the clarinet’s sound at his first concert, and five members of the ensemble perform the energetic first movement of Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet with Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Rhyme of Taigu” by Zhou Long (b.1953) under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot

20-year-old clarinetist Ning Zhang from Qingdao, China performs Fantaisie Italienne by Eugene Bozza (1905-1991), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of NYO-China perform the first movement, Allegro Vivace, from the Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP 100 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O'Riley, piano. Members of the Sextet include: Yajie Wang (flute), 18; Jiadi Pei (oboe), 19; Huibin Zou (clarinet), 19; Yuanying Zhang (bassoon), 19 Lei Jin (horn), 18.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs the third movement, Molto vivace, from Symphony No.9, Op.95 "From the New World" by Antonín Dvorák (1841-1904)

20-year-old violinist Jieming Tang from Cleveland, Ohio performs the fourth movement, Presto agitato, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op. 108 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Thunder in Drought” by Xiaogang Ye (b. 1955)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: La Traviata

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: Michael Mayer

Violetta: Diana Damrau, soprano

Alfredo: Juan Diego Flórez, tenor

Germont: Quinn Kelsey, baritone

16:36:42 Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 22:46

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Part 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 5:59

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba (Chandos 9851) 8:53

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David /Newman (Telarc 88801) 38:28

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1963 on Stage and Screen - The best of year with lots of great women including Barbara Cook in "She Loves Me," Mary Martin in "Jennie" and Ann-Margret in the film version of "Bye Bye Birdie"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:16 00:02:19 Lionel Bart Consider Yourself Tony Tanner Oliver! -- 1963 London Cast Angel 7777-64890

18:04:34 00:03:16 Lionel Bart You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two Clive Revill Oliver! -- Original Cast Recording RCA 82876-51432

18:08:07 00:04:11 Lionel Bart As Long as He Needs Me Georgia Brown Oliver! -- Original Cast Recording RCA 82876-514321

18:12:46 00:02:07 Noel Coward Saturday Night at the Rose and Crown Tessie O'Shea The Girl Who Came to Supper -- Original Cast Recording Sony SK48210

18:15:21 00:04:21 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Will He Like Me? Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original Cast Recoding Polydor 831-968-2

18:19:38 00:03:12 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Ice Cream Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original Cast Recording Polydor 831-968-2

18:23:53 00:03:16 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Before I Kiss the World Goodbye Mary Martin Jennie -- Original Cast Recording Polydor 09026-60819

18:28:08 00:01:32 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Bye Bye Birdie Ann-Margret Bye Bye Birdie -- Film Soundrrack RCA 1081-2-R

18:30:04 00:02:34 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Kids Paul Lynde Bye Bye Birdie -- Film Soundrack RCA 1081-2-R

18:33:10 00:02:30 Meredith Willson Here's Love Laurence Naismith Here's Love -- Original Cast Recording Sony SK48204

18:35:59 00:03:59 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt You're Not Fooling Me Inga Swenson, Robert Horton 110 in the Shade -- Original Cast Recording RCA 1085-2-RG

18:40:34 00:03:15 Lee Pockriss-Ann Croswell I Know the Feeling Vivien Leigh Tovarich -- Original Cast Recording Angel DM-64893

18:44:11 00:02:25 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Worlds Apart Rose Marie Jun Man in the Moon -- Original Cast Recording Stage Door Stage 2400

18:46:53 00:05:04 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg I Could Go On Singing Judy Garland I Could Go On Singing -- Film Soundtrack Capitol SW-1861

18:52:15 00:00:45 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:49 Filler: Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick She Loves Me Daniel Massey She Loves Me -- Original Cast Recording Polydor 831-968-2

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:14 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

19:26:26 Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 1 Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553051 31:26

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Milos Karadaglic, guitar; recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Capriccio italien

JOAQUIN RODRIGO: Concerto de Aranjuez

OTTORINO RESPIGHI: The Fountains of Rome

21:30:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 K 550 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 27:28

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stefan Bednarczyk sings Flanders and Swann, and Flanders and Swann sing Flanders and Swann, including “A Transport of Delight,” “The Gas Man Cometh,” “In the Bath.” “The Reluctant Cannibal,” “The Centre Court,” “Lost Olividados” and “The First and Second Law”



23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:36 Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 106 4:35

23:06:11 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

23:11:00 Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 Midori, violin Sony 46742 8:28

23:20:33 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 7:06

23:27:39 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 8:35

23:36:54 Arvo Pärt: Summa Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907182 6:22

23:43:16 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:22

23:46:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 David Oistrakh, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens DeutGram 4793449 7:15

23:55:24 R.R. Terry: Myn lyking Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 106 2:36

23:58:18 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: This Little Babe Etherea Vocal Ensemble Delos 3422 1:27