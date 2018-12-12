WCLV Program Guide 12-12-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1 Es war einmal Andrei Gavrilov, piano Album: Grieg: Lyric Pieces DG 437522 Music: 4:34

Edvard Grieg: Sonata in A minor, Op. 36 Truls Mork, cello; Behzod Abduraimov, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 26:27

Albert Roussel: Concert pour petit Orchestra IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 12:01

Will Todd: My Lord Has Come St. Olaf Chapel Choir; Mark Stover, conductor St Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, Northfield, MN Music: 3:55

Franz Schubert: Minuet No. 5 in C Major, D. 89 Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, conductor Album: Symphony 5 / German Dances RCA 60452 Music: 4:33

Franz Schubert: 12 Deutsche (Landler), D. 790 Bertrand Chamayou, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 9:47

Felix Mendelssohn, arr. The Kingdom Choir: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing The Kingdom Choir; Karen Gibson, conductor Album: Stand By Me Sony NA Music: 4:08

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor: Movements 4-5 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: ~29:08

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:39 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68545 34:08

02:37:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 22:00

03:00:30 John Rutter: 'Christmas Day in the Morning' Stephen Varcoe, baritone City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 36:25

Traditional-English (arr Rutter): I Saw Three Ships (2:10);

Anonymous-Spanish: Riu, riu, chiu (2:20);

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (3:27);

Traditional-Cornish (arr Rutter): Sans Day Carol (3:07);

Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Un Flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle (2:02);

John Rutter: Star Carol (2:50);

Traditional-French (arr Healy Willan): What Is This Lovely Fragrance? (3:24);

Traditional-Irish (arr Rutter): Wexford Carol (3:58);

Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Quittez Pasteurs (2:28);

John Rutter: Donkey Carol (3:32);

Traditional-Welsh (arr Rutter): Deck the Hall (1:40);

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (2:54);

Traditional-English (arr Rutter): We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1:42)

03:40:43 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 45972 23:35

04:06:36 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 31:11

04:40:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 11 K 413 Mitsuko Uchida, piano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Philips 422458 23:33

05:07:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 41:16

05:50:41 Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso Op 14 Murray Perahia, piano CBS 42401 6:30

05:58:40 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains Women of the Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:59 Arcangelo Corelli: Finale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 4 New Dutch Academy Simon Murphy PentaTone 031 3:06

06:13:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:46

06:25:48 Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down Choir of Clare College Graham Ross Harm Mundi 907579 4:18

06:30:49 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 7:06

06:43:04 Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets Orchestre d'Auvergne Jean Jacques Kantorow Denon 3871 11:06

06:56:46 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:40

07:04:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:55

07:07:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26

07:13:29 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

07:25:43 Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Torch Dance Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 2:04

07:28:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for String Trio K 563 Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010 6:07

07:41:55 Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite Royal Philharmonic Maurice Jarre Milan 10131 10:01

07:54:17 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 4:16

07:58:36 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells Cantus Cantus 1211 1:38

08:07:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 Op 18 # 5 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 6:45

08:17:27 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 11:29

08:31:34 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:27

08:42:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture BWV 1069 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 7:07

08:51:12 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:15

08:57:02 Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 5:51

09:08:14 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

09:31:16 John Kander: New York, New York Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 3:15

09:36:35 Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 5:00

09:42:49 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4796018 8:15

09:53:43 Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed Bert Lucarelli, oboe Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Koch Intl 7187 5:15

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:08 Alexander Scriabin: Prelude Op 11 # 12 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 1:29

10:02:34 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Bruyères Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 2:46

10:08:43 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:01

10:23:19 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 S 244/15 Philharmonia Hungarica Willi Boskovsky EMI 64627 8:44

10:33:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 4:39

10:42:44 Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 6:44

10:53:48 Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 24:22

11:19:32 Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 76 12:01

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:33:06 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:33:34 Traditional: In dulci jubilo Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1999 1:48

11:35:23 Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:00

11:37:24 Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:28

11:40:52 Irving Berlin: White Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16

11:47:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:55

11:50:42 Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:47

11:53:30 John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:42

11:56:12 Traditional: I Saw Three Ships Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 2:52

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:57 Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz Op 233 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:15

12:19:35 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' Op 427 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:53

12:30:12 Mily Balakirev: Etude-idylle 'In the Garden' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399 4:39

12:38:14 Gustav Holst: A Winter Idyll Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 8:58

12:49:33 Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 Los Romeros, guitars Philips 442781 7:49

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:52 Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto Op 33 Rudolf Firkusny, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell United Archives 13 36:31

13:39:20 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 15:05

13:56:05 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 Op 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty Boston Symphony Orchestra; Seiji Ozawa, conductor DG 445775 Music: 4:32

Gabriel Faure: Ave Maria Joshua Bell, violin Album: Musical Gifts from Joshua Bell and Friends Sony 374318 Music: 4:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA Music: ~10:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor BWV 830: Movement 3 Courante András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: Six Partitas ECM 2001 Music: 4:47 (short excerpt)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Movements (excerpts) Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker EMI 46385 Music: 27:43

Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa & Por que te vas? Gabriela Montero, piano Album: Solatino EMI 41144 Music: 4:36

Traditional: Cantemos, cantemos Marco Granados, flute personal recording

Julio Mendez: La Encantadora Marco Granados, flute; Un Mundo Ensemble Album: Marco Granados: Music of Venezuela Soundbrush Records 1014 Music: 3:13

Traditional: Si la Virgen fuera Andina Marco Granados, flute personal recording

Andre Mehmari: Sonata for Viola and Piano Tatjana Chamis, viola; Andre Mehmari, piano Album: Sonata for Viola and Piano – EP Estudio Monteverdi 91061640783 Music: 16:00

Gabriela Montero: Latin Concerto: Movement 3 Allegro venezolano Gabriela Montero, piano; YOA Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor Teatro del Lag, Frutillar, Chile Music: 6:42

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Sheep May Safely Graze Gabriela Montero, piano Album: Bach And Beyond Warner Classics 94635747720 Music: 3:46

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:34 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:47

16:03:11 Traditional: Patapan Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44

16:09:45 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35

16:23:46 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus Men of the Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Philips 422410 2:32

16:30:31 Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: New York, New York Thomas Hampson, baritone London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas DeutGram 27991 03:59

16:36:05 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 50 Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 5:19

16:44:51 Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 8:40

16:55:53 Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Mimi's Farewell 'Donde lieta usci' Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 3:20

17:04:31 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:50

17:13:01 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 12:20

17:27:59 Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 6:56

17:38:28 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp Kk 318 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 6:07

17:46:27 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 125 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 2:12

17:49:56 Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 6:41

17:58:10 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 # 4 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:10

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:52 Kurt Atterberg: Suite No. 3 Op 19 # 1 Henning Kraggerud, violin Dalasinfoniettan Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 11:06

18:22:37 Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:25

18:29:58 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:03

18:34:38 John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 17:53

18:54:07 Oskar Nedbal: Valse triste Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 59285 5:20

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:21 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

19:14:49 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Jaap van Zweden DSO Live 2009 42:51

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Les Délices

François-André Philidor: Sinfonia no. 1 in g minor from L’Art de la Modulation (1755)--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 8:06

François Martin: Trio no. 1 in b minor--Les Délices (Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 14:55

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Andante La Vibray--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:18

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Allemanda--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:37

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Gavotte Les Caquets--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 1:35

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Sarabanda--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 1:24

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Allegro--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:42

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Troisième Concert from Pièces de Clavecin en concert--Les Délices (Julie Andrijeski violin; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 12:39

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Air Gracieux from Boréades Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:16

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Extraits des Operas--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 12:03

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Tambourins from Dardanus Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:05

Jean-Pierre Guignon: Les Sauvages--Les Délices (Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 5:11

Jean Duphly: Rondeau--Michael Sponseller, harpsichord [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 3:11

Jean Duphly: La Félix-- Michael Sponseller, harpsichord [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 3:45

François-André Philidor: Sinfonia no. 1 in g minor from L’Art de la Modulation (1755)--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 10:57

21:44:34 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of Christmas music by soprano Jessye Norman

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:59 John Rutter: Wild Wood Carol Gerald Finley, baritone City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:09

23:05:09 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 6:41

23:11:51 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:44

23:18:45 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

23:30:34 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne Op 54 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437524 4:08

23:35:07 Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 3:59

23:39:06 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

23:47:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Alexander Ghindin, piano Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 977 5:23

23:53:27 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 3:16

23:57:04 Amy Beach: Scottish Legend Op 54 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 3:13