WCLV Program Guide 12-07-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Simmons

Jon Schmidt (arr. Steven Sharp Nelson): Winter Wind The Piano Guys Album: The Piano Guys: A Family Christmas Portrait 78022 Music: 4:26

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony no. 100 in G Major, "Military" Tara Helen O'Connor, flute, Pedja Muzijevic, piano, Anthony Manzo, double bass; St. Lawrence String Quartet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 22:35

Frederic Chopin: Variations on Mozart's La Chi Darem La Mano Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 16:42

Buddy Greene / Arcangelo Corelli (arr. The Piano Guys): Mary Did You Know / Corelli Christmas Concerto The Piano Guys; Steven Sharp Nelson, cello Album: The Piano Guys Portrait 406122 Music: 4:01

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano Album: Shostakovich: 24 Preludes & Fugues Hanssler 98530 Music: 4:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 Truls Mork, cello; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 28:55

Noel Regney and Gloria Shayne (arr. Yolanda Kondonassis and Jurij Konje): Do You Hear What I Hear? Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jurij Konje, percussion Album: Dream Season Telarc 80446 Music: 3:39

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata in e minor for Two Violins, Op. 3 No. 5 Chad Hoopes, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 9:59

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:56 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Ilkka Talvi, violin Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3104 33:21

02:35:59 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 20:30

02:59:50 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 26:57

03:28:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Nativity Play 'The First Nowell' Sarah Fox, soprano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 10385 29:01

04:01:04 Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds Op 6 Gianluca Luisi, piano Chantilly Quintet Naxos 570790 28:13

04:30:39 John Rutter: Dancing Day Etherea Vocal Ensemble Delos 3422 24:49

04:58:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 K 320 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 45:10

05:44:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K 605 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 5:54

05:50:50 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 Op 40 # 2 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 6:29

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:23 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez CSO Res 901918 4:12

06:16:12 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble Telarc 80361 11:06

06:28:24 George Frideric Handel: Minuet & Gavotte from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 2 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 4:42

06:33:59 Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 4:00

06:42:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Claudio Arrau, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 10:09

06:53:35 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic St Louis Symphony Chorus St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05

06:59:09 Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

07:06:10 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3009 6:26

07:15:16 Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Symphony No. 31 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 430082 7:08

07:23:07 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz Op 91 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 04:51

07:29:55 Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 4:16

07:40:34 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 D 929 Hephzibah Menuhin, piano Warner 1 9:08

07:52:08 Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

08:07:28 Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42 Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 5:24

08:15:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 8:08

08:25:19 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 6:00

08:31:45 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Coro 16062 2:13

08:39:47 Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21 # 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 9:19

08:50:30 Samuel Scheidt: In dulci jubilo Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 512 3:21

08:55:11 Thomas Newman: Passengers: You Brought Me Back Symphony Orchestra Thomas Newman Sony 535951 5:38

09:06:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 16:19

09:33:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 578 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:34

09:47:35 Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

09:58:04 Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue BUX 175 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 3:49

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:37 Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 2:07

10:06:38 John Playford: Wallom Green Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:00

10:11:19 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

10:22:12 Randall Thompson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 6:25

10:31:44 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata H 286 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614 4:48

10:41:41 Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 6:44

10:49:39 Gabriel Fauré: Tristesse Op 6 # 2 Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 457657 3:00

10:54:58 Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Janine Jansen, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 23:29

11:19:36 George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 9:15

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:30:35 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

11:31:00 James Pierpont: Jingle Bells Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:01

11:33:01 Traditional: Sans Day Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:57

11:35:58 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47

11:37:45 Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:25

11:43:44 Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:06

11:45:50 C. E. F. Weyse: O Green and Shimmering Tree, Good Day Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:27

11:49:18 John Rutter: Angels' Carol Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:30

11:52:48 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:32

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:33 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' Op 427 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 8:37

12:18:19 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32 BBC Scottish Symphony Ilan Volkov BBC 225 10:37

12:32:24 Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope" Suite BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 4:31

12:41:32 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 7:10

12:50:19 Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425694 9:39

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:51 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92 Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 14:23

13:18:23 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 590 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:48

13:25 FIRST FRIDAYS – The Miller Quartet from the Cleveland Institute of Music with WCLV’s Mark Satola

Ludwig van Beethoven: Movements 1 & 2 from String Quartet No. 8 in E minor Op 59/2

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Act One, Scene One: Dance of the Villagers London Symphony Geoffrey Simon, conductor Album: Smetana The Bartered Bride, etc Chandos 8412 Music: 4:28

Bedrich Smetana: From My Homeland (Z domoviny) Duo for Violin and Piano Martin Chalifour, violin; Gavin Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 11:58

Franz Doppler: L'oiseau des bois (The bird of the forest), Op. 21 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Michael Thornton, horn; David Alexander, horn; Madison Warren, horn; Jason Friedman, horn Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 5:40

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9: Movement 4 Adagio. Sehr langsam Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: ~24:37

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra Movement 8 In Memoriam: March, 'The BSO Forever' Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Leonard Bernstein: Marin Alsop: The Complete Naxos Recordings Naxos 508018 Music: 4:07

Alexandre Tansman: Suite for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:18

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato's Symposium for Solo Violin, Harp, Percussion and Strings Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 29:17

Traditional (arr. Pentatonix, Ben Bram): Coventry Carol Pentatonix Album: A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe RCA 88985-47691-2 Music: 3:00

Anthony Holborne: Muy Linda Canadian Brass USNYPR, The Green Space, New York, NY Music: 0:59

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:52 Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

16:03:47 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

16:09:55 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 11:33

16:27:41 Hans Zimmer: Pearl Harbor: War Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 4:54

16:33:58 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March Oslo Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen CBS 44528 3:16

16:38:46 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle Op 67 Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 8:04

16:49:14 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 3:21

16:53:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113 German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 5:00

17:03:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00

17:13:14 Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture Op 15 NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 12:23

17:28:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:10

17:41:13 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Romance Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 4:03

17:47:28 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 3:52

17:54:09 Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:51

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:25 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 9772 22:59

18:33:46 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 3:30

18:38:47 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 3:38

18:43:41 William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 Op 2 # 5 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:29

18:52:13 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 6:30

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:27 Hans Gál: Serenade for Strings Symphony Nova Scotia Georg Tintner CBC 5167 15:13

19:21:02 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 36:20

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:33 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 15:46

20:18:55 Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet Op 68 # 2 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 423591 19:34

20:40:11 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 19:02

21:02:33 John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28 New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 10:12

21:15:10 Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel Op 71 Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 3:52

21:20:26 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143 12:45

21:35:45 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 658 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:36

21:49:45 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 Op 27 Erin Morley, soprano New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 37:10

22:28:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio Op 9 # 2 Jascha Heifetz, violin RCA 300350 20:06

22:52:01 Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:16

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:06 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 2:18

23:05:24 Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19 Peter Kairoff, piano (Amer. 1955-) Albany 315 5:28

23:10:48 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:52

23:19:37 César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 9:51

23:29:29 Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 # 1 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 6:49

23:37:10 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' Strasbourg Philharmonic Marc Albrecht PentaTone 310 7:20

23:44:31 Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby Meredith Hall, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 3:51

23:48:23 Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth S 534/3 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002 7:24

23:56:23 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 2:46