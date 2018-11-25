WCLV Program Guide 11-25-2018
00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, A Place in Cinema
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D Major
Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer—Sir Georg Solti, conductor; Yvonne Minton, mezzo-soprano
Gustav Mahler: “Das irdische Leben” and “Rheinlegendchen” from Des knaben Wunderhorn—Sir Georg Solti, conductor; Yvonne Minton, mezzo-soprano
03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Kurt Masur, Pierre Boulez, Zubin Mehta, Lorin Maazel; Florence Quivar, soprano
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4
Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night
Arnold Schoenberg: Song of the Wood Dove from Gurrelieder
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from Harmonia Mundi - Madrigals and motets around 1600, 17th century English ayres and songs, and the latest from Les Arts Florissants.
06:00 MUSICA SACRA
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1 "Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Poland’s Pride - guest Andrzej Szadejko introduces instruments and composers in celebration of the centenary of the restoration of Poland’s sovereign independence (11/11/1918).
ANONYMOUS: Fantasies on the 6th and 2nd Tones, fr Gdansk Tabulature .
ANDRZEJ SZADEJKO: Variations on a Polish Chorale.
ALESSANDRO SCARLATTI: Mio tesaro –Sylwia Olszynska, soprano; Andrzej Szadejko (1618 Friese-2008 Wegscheider/Holy Trinity Church, Gdansk)
FRIEDRICH CHRISTIAN MOHRHEIM: 3 Pieces (Trio-Fugue in g; Jesu, der du meine Seele; Trio in G) –Andrzej Szadejko (1985 Hillebrand/St. Mary’s Church, Gdansk)
JOHANN GOTTFRIED MÜTHEL: Fantasies in G and E-flat –Andrzej Szadejko (1985 Hillebrand/St. Mary’s Church, Gdansk)
MÜTHEL: Chorale-prelude, Herzlich tut mich verlangen. MÜTHEL: Praeludium in C –Léon Berben (1729 Volckland/St. Luke’s Church, Mühlberg, Germany)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King - The Liturgical Year comes to an end with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King, celebrating the coming of the Kingdom of God – on earth and in heaven. Peter DuBois shares festive choral and organ music to close out the church year, even as we anticipate the coming of Advent.
09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Thanksgiving
Traditional: “Turkey in the Straw” – Senator Robert Byrd, vocal and fiddle
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 “Lobgesang:” Finale – Choir of the German Opera Berlin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan
Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony: Thanksgiving and Forefathers’ Day – Chicago Symphony Chorus; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas
John Corigliano: Black November Turkey – Corigliano Quartet
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29 “We thank you, God, we thank you” BWV 29 – Paul Esswood, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Max von Egmond, bass; Soloists of the Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Choir Boys; Chorus Viennensis; Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Autumn – final chorus – B.B.C. Chorus; B.B.C. Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis
10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Der Geist hilft' (1729)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (1723)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 (1751)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata (1739)
12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Yaniv Dinur, conductor; Drew Petersen, piano
Emily Cooley: Green Go to Me (2014)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op 100
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 63—Edo de Waart, conductor; Ilana Setapen, violin
Sergei Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes—Andreas Delfs, conductor
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Yura Lee
Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 39 (1-5) Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell, Tarragona, Spain
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR
Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, op. 28 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; David Afkham, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Court Sonata No. 2 Purcell Quartet
Anton Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 32: Movements 1, 2, 4 Gloria Chien, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Passacaglia in Gminor for Solo Violin, The Guardian Angel, from The Mystery Sonatas Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA
Reinhard Keiser: Concerto in D Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall, 10/25/2013 – A Century of Excellence program
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60
DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 8 in c Op 65
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017
From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank.
The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)
The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)
Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley
17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano
The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 (1884)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 (1900)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 — Eric Charnofsky, piano
Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano — Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano
Dolores White: The Emerald Trio — Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba
Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes — Coren Estrn Kleve, piano
Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) — Galliard Brass Ensemble
Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994) — Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond.
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Youth Forum: Role of the Free Press
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)
Thomas Tallis: In manus tuas, Domine (1575)
Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)