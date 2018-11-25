WCLV Program Guide 11-25-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, A Place in Cinema

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D Major

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer—Sir Georg Solti, conductor; Yvonne Minton, mezzo-soprano

Gustav Mahler: “Das irdische Leben” and “Rheinlegendchen” from Des knaben Wunderhorn—Sir Georg Solti, conductor; Yvonne Minton, mezzo-soprano

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Kurt Masur, Pierre Boulez, Zubin Mehta, Lorin Maazel; Florence Quivar, soprano

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night

Arnold Schoenberg: Song of the Wood Dove from Gurrelieder

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from Harmonia Mundi - Madrigals and motets around 1600, 17th century English ayres and songs, and the latest from Les Arts Florissants.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1 "Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Poland’s Pride - guest Andrzej Szadejko introduces instruments and composers in celebration of the centenary of the restoration of Poland’s sovereign independence (11/11/1918).

ANONYMOUS: Fantasies on the 6th and 2nd Tones, fr Gdansk Tabulature .

ANDRZEJ SZADEJKO: Variations on a Polish Chorale.

ALESSANDRO SCARLATTI: Mio tesaro –Sylwia Olszynska, soprano; Andrzej Szadejko (1618 Friese-2008 Wegscheider/Holy Trinity Church, Gdansk)

FRIEDRICH CHRISTIAN MOHRHEIM: 3 Pieces (Trio-Fugue in g; Jesu, der du meine Seele; Trio in G) –Andrzej Szadejko (1985 Hillebrand/St. Mary’s Church, Gdansk)

JOHANN GOTTFRIED MÜTHEL: Fantasies in G and E-flat –Andrzej Szadejko (1985 Hillebrand/St. Mary’s Church, Gdansk)

MÜTHEL: Chorale-prelude, Herzlich tut mich verlangen. MÜTHEL: Praeludium in C –Léon Berben (1729 Volckland/St. Luke’s Church, Mühlberg, Germany)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King - The Liturgical Year comes to an end with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King, celebrating the coming of the Kingdom of God – on earth and in heaven. Peter DuBois shares festive choral and organ music to close out the church year, even as we anticipate the coming of Advent.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Thanksgiving

Traditional: “Turkey in the Straw” – Senator Robert Byrd, vocal and fiddle

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 “Lobgesang:” Finale – Choir of the German Opera Berlin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony: Thanksgiving and Forefathers’ Day – Chicago Symphony Chorus; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas

John Corigliano: Black November Turkey – Corigliano Quartet

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29 “We thank you, God, we thank you” BWV 29 – Paul Esswood, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Max von Egmond, bass; Soloists of the Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Choir Boys; Chorus Viennensis; Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Autumn – final chorus – B.B.C. Chorus; B.B.C. Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Der Geist hilft' (1729)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (1723)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 (1751)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata (1739)

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Yaniv Dinur, conductor; Drew Petersen, piano

Emily Cooley: Green Go to Me (2014)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B flat Op 100

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 63—Edo de Waart, conductor; Ilana Setapen, violin

Sergei Prokofiev: Overture on Hebrew Themes—Andreas Delfs, conductor

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Yura Lee

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 39 (1-5) Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell, Tarragona, Spain

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, op. 28 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; David Afkham, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Court Sonata No. 2 Purcell Quartet

Anton Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 32: Movements 1, 2, 4 Gloria Chien, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Passacaglia in Gminor for Solo Violin, The Guardian Angel, from The Mystery Sonatas Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA

Reinhard Keiser: Concerto in D Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall, 10/25/2013 – A Century of Excellence program

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 8 in c Op 65

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017

From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank.

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 (1884)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 (1900)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 — Eric Charnofsky, piano

Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano — Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio — Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba

Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes — Coren Estrn Kleve, piano

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) — Galliard Brass Ensemble

Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994) — Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Youth Forum: Role of the Free Press

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Thomas Tallis: In manus tuas, Domine (1575)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)