WCLV Program Guide 11-11-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: ‘The Egyptian’, a Hollywood Case Study

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: The True Pharaoh—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 1:28

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 7:03

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 7:51

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 11:46

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 26:02

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone

Felix Mendelssohn: Wedding March from A Midsummer Night’s Dream--Frederick Stock, conductor

Bela Bartók: Piano Concerto no. 2 in G Major--Claudio Abbado, conductor; Maurizio Pollini, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C—Sir George Solti, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Romeo and Juliet, Suite No. 1 (Minuet, Masks, and Death of Tybalt)--Riccardo Muti, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Op 73 ‘Emperor’--Frederick Stock, conductor; Artur Schnabel, piano

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d'été--Ian Bostridge, tenor; Colin Davis, conductor

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun--Jean Baxtresser, flute; Kurt Masur, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Valse nobles et sentimental--Pierre Boulez, conductor

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy--William Lincer, viola; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Medieval Recordings - The medieval fiddle, lais and cantigas from France and Spain., and 13th and early 14th century music from the great cathedral

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Mass in g Arietha Lockhart, soprano Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 23:46

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: To End All Wars (I) - Music made in time of war, in reflection on war, and in commemoration of the centenary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice

GUSTAV HOLST (trans. Sykes): Mars, the Bringer of War, fr The Planets Peter Sykes (1933 Skinner/Girard College Chapel, Philadelphia, PA) Raven 380

ALAN GRAY: The Dead fr 1914 Truro Cathedral Choir/Christopher Gray, director; Luke Bond (1887 Willis/Truro Cathedral, England) Regent 451

EMMA LOU DIEMER: Remembering (premiere) Chelsea Chen (2012 Casavant/Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center, Kansas City, MO) (r. 7/4/18)

FRANK FERKO: Cartes postales de la guerre (premiere) Julia Scozzafava, mezzo-soprano. EDWARD ELGAR (trans. Grace): Solemn Prelude in Memoriam, fr For the Fallen, Op. 80 --Benjamin Sheen (1960 Aeolian-Skinner; 1993 Quimby/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Kansas City, MO) (r. 7/5/18)

JAMES MacMILLAN: Everyone Sang (premiere) Spire Chamber Ensemble/Ben Spaulding; Jan Craybill (Casavant/Helzberg Hall) (r. 7/2/18)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Remembrance and Reconciliation - Today the world observes the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of “The War to End All Wars” with concerts, art exhibits, rallies and other events. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll mark the solemn observance of the centennial of the World War I Armistice. Remembrance and Reconciliation was the opening event of the 2018 American Guild of Organists National Convention, recorded at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: WWI Armistice Centenary

George M. Cohan: “Over There Jon English, tenor; Rob Carriker, piano (Newport Classics 5662 CD) 2:14

Ivor Novello/Lena Guilbert Ford: “Keep the Home Fires Burning” Jon English, tenor; Rob Carriker, piano (Newport Classics 5662 CD) 3:04

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 “Pastoral” Movement 3 London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Previn (RCA 62583 CD) 6:33

Ludwig Uhland (words)/Folk Melody: “Ich hatt’ einen Kameraden” Erich Kunz, baritone; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Anton Paulik (Vanguard 6039 CD) 1:47

Gustav Mahler: “Revelge” Bernd Weikl, baritone; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 7:23

Eric Bogle: “No Man’s Land” Eric Bogle, singer and guitar (ABC Music 479422 CD) 6:22

Maurice Ravel: La Valse London Symphony Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 429768 CD) 12:27

Rupert Brooke: “The Soldier” read by Simon Russell Beale (BBC 235 CD) 1:06

John Ireland/Rupert Brooke: “The Soldier” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano (BBC 235 CD) 2:53

10:00 SPECIAL: Armistice Day Centennial – on the 100 th anniversary of the signing of the treaty to end World War I—the “war to end all wars”—WCLV presents programming of music by composers who served in—and whose lives were cut short by—the Great War

10:03:50 George Butterworth: Two English Idylls BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:34

10:16:29 Paul Hindemith: Violin Sonata Op 11 # 1 Itzhak Perlman, violin Samuel Sanders, piano RCA 62516 9:01

10:29:04 Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody BBC Scottish Symphony David Parry BBC 371 17:32

10:48:42 William Baines: The Lone Wreck Kotaro Fukuma, piano (Jap. 1982- CIPC Gold 2003) EDP 2 2:43

10:52:03 Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 8:19

11:01:54 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

11:14:20 André Caplet: The Mask of the Red Death Frederique Cambreling, harp Monte Carlo Philharmonic Georges Prêtre EMI 64687 16:57

11:34:43 Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn (Ital.born 1961-) EMI 56481 6:36

11:43:39 E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 11:53

11:56:03 Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna Op 65 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 4:36

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Steve Asbury, conductor

György Ligeti: Violin Concerto

Zoltan Kodaly: Dances of Galanta

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

14:00 SPECIAL: Armistice Day: Music from the Trenches with Lynne Warfel – a commemoration focusing on music related to the historic period spanning WWI through the signing of the armistice.

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin (1919)—City of London Sinfonia

Gustav Holst: Ode to Death Op 38 (1919)—City of London Sinfonia; London Philharmonic Chorus

George Butterworth: The Lads in Their Hundreds from A Shropshire Lad (1911)—Bryn Terfel, baritone; Malcolm Martineau, piano

Ernest Farrar: Heroic Elegy Op 36 (1918)—Philharmonia Orchestra

Benjamin Britten: A War Requiem: Let Us Sleep Now (1962)—Saint Cecilia Academy Orchestra, Chorus & Children’s Choir; Anna Netrebko, soprano; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Thomas Hampson, baritone

Traditional: Flowers of the Forest—Isla St. Clair, vocals

14:54:07 Henry Purcell: Chacony Z 730 Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 5:49

15:00 SPECIAL: Armistice Day Centennial

15:04:06 Ivor Gurney: War Elegy BBC Symphony David Lloyd-Jones BBC 371 11:04

15:18:29 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 24:45

15:46:24 Sir Arthur Bliss: Hymn to Apollo Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8818 11:18

17:47:08 Maurice Ravel: La valse Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin – A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE, Concert Date: 1/24/14 - ADRIENNE ARSCHT CENTER, MIAMI

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat D 125

ERICH WOLFGANG KORNGOLD: Violin Concerto Op 35

RICHARD STRAUSS: “Aus den Bergen“ Walzer

R. STRAUSS: Czardas from “Ritter Pasman“

R. STRAUSS: “Die Libelle“

R. STRAUSS: Kuss-Walzer

R. STRAUSS: Overture to Die Fledermaus

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 9, 2018 - From Longwood Gardens outside Philadelphia, From the Top, with this week’s Guest Host, pianist Peter Dugan, features a young violinist who got her start in the El Sistema-inspired music program, Play-On Philly, a violin and guitar duo performing a Piazzolla tango, and a teenage cellist who had the opportunity to perform center court at a Chicago Bulls game

17-year-old cellist Jack Boettcher from Naperville, Illinois performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs Waltz in F major, Op. 34 no. 3 and Waltz in A flat major, Op. 42 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Duo FaRi – 17-year-old violinist Faustina Housner from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and 18-year-old guitarist Ria Modak from New York, New York performs Histoire du Tango: Cafe 1930 by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

18-year-old violinist Akili Farrow from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs: Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old clarinetist Andrew Chang from Rowland Heights, California performs: IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs I. Prelude from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:53 Benjamin Britten: War Requiem Op 66 Lorna Haywood, soprano Atlanta Symphony & Chorus Robert Shaw Telarc 80157 1:23:08

20:29:25 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Dona nobis pacem Carmen Pelton, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80479 33:10

21:04 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Fredric Lissauer: In No Time at All Fredric Lissauer, Jeremy Frank, Megan Tillman-Frank, Charles Spencer, Marian Vogel, singers; Paul Transue, Fredric Lissauer, Jeremy Franks, Nathan Carterette, pianos (private CD) 44:29

Rudolph Bubalo: Valence II for clarinet, bassoon and tape (1977) Lawrence McDonald, clarinet; Kenneth Moore, bassoon (New World 80446) 7:00

22:04 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, City Club Annual Meeting; Mary Beth Tinker, Free Speech Activist

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:58 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 1:25

23:06:23 Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304 8:50

23:15:14 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano (Fr.1957- rhymes with "hey THARR") DeutGram 14764 6:03

23:22:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Springtime of the Year Cambridge Singers (fd.1981 J.Rutter) John Rutter Collegium 120 2:45

23:25:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Lento from Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9902 16:12

23:43:22 Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique Op 9 Caroline Goulding, violin (Am. local KA row lyne "GOLD" ing) Telarc 80744 4:04

23:47:26 André Caplet: Rêverie et Petite valse Robert Aitken, flute Bis 184 6:44

23:54:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove James Oxley, tenor (Eng.) Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 3:03

23:57:49 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 3:16