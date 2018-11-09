WCLV Program Guide 11-09-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Reverie Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor Album: Reveries/ Eije Oue and the Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99 Music: 4:28

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 8:13

Albert Roussel: Serenade, Op. 30 Alice K. Dade, flute; Meredith Clark, harp; Scott Yoo, violin; Jessica Chang, viola; Jonah Kim, cello Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 14:58

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Sonata No. 2 in B-flat Minor, op. 36 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Hall, Fort Worth, Texas Music: 19:22

Gabriel Faure: Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13: Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, Etc / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:36

Leos Janacek: Jealousy (original prelude to 'Jenufa') Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 5:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35: Movement 1 Allegro moderato Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 18:37

Timo Andres: Trade Winds Aspen Contemporary Ensemble; Donald Crockett, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 10:38

Gabriel Faure: Impromptu Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 7:48

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:42 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 Op 78 Daniel Chorzempa, organ (Amer. 1944-) Rotterdam Philharmonic Edo de Waart Philips 4788977 35:21

02:39:02 Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante H 105 Marieke Blankestijn, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 20:27

03:03:47 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 Op 11 Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 426298 45:30

03:51:02 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 Op 83 Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 20:28

04:14:21 Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 1 Op 17 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9230 34:10

04:50:19 Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae Op 109 St. Clement's Choir (Philadelphia) Peter Richard Conte Dorian 80137 20:24

05:13:46 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 29:35

05:43:42 Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Ana Bela Chaves, viola Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 7:54

05:52:34 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:52 Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet Op 48 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771 3:59

06:14:57 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 10:27

06:27:26 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07

06:40:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 3 Julius Baker, flute Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Vanguard 54 10:04

06:52:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:09

06:58:14 John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 3:17

07:05:21 David Raksin: Laura: Theme Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne 7792 4:05

07:12:21 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 8:45

07:21:57 Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:46

07:27:15 Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 2:38

07:31:33 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World London Philharmonic Choir (fd.1947) London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 5:09

07:43:10 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:07

07:52:55 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 4:56

07:58:00 François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte Hubert Laws, flute (Amer. 1939-) Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 37216 2:25

08:08:40 Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! Bryn Terfel, baritone (Welsh 1965-) BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 4:13

08:15:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Erato 557829 11:58

08:29:03 Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 4:21

08:33:32 John Rutter: O Clap Your Hands St. John the Evangelist Choir Chamber Ensemble Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:15

08:43:04 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields New York Philharmonic George Szell Unitd Arch 13 12:00

08:57:32 Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80682 3:33

09:07:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Op 49 Don Cossack Choir Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 15:22

09:25:41 Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 4:34

09:32:19 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

09:45:02 Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 3:10

09:50:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 949 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 3:32

09:54:38 David Diamond: Two Barcarolles Carol Rosenberger, piano (Amer. 1933-) Delos 3172 4:23

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 2:50

10:03:33 Franz Schubert: An Sylvia D 891 Bryn Terfel, baritone (Welsh 1965-) DeutGram 445294 2:37

10:08:27 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 12:16

10:22:35 George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 9:15

10:33:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

10:42:52 Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 7:10

10:52:05 Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet Op 48 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771 28:38

11:22:29 Gioacchino Rossini: Sigismondo: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 8:23

11:32:46 George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings Bibi Black, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Claudio Scimone EMI 54620 8:16

11:43:09 Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 13:04

11:57:43 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 1:11

12:06:22 Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Christopher Warren-Green, vn Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

12:20:39 Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' S 441 Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525 5:43

12:29:04 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

12:36:27 James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:55

12:43:24 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 Op 61 Maurizio Pollini, piano (Ital. 1942- ) DeutGram 4793449 13:09

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Erato 557829 34:46

13:37:59 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 20:15

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images Book II Cloches a travers les feuilles Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Gilles Vonsattle Honens 201103 Music: 4:23

Claude Debussy (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Camerata Pacifica Adrian Spence, Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library, San Marino, CA Music: 10:23

Javier Farias: Andean Suite for string quartet and guitar Javier Farias, guitar; Matthew J. Detrick, violin I; Anabel Ramirez, violin II; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 15:16

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata, Op. 6 - Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano Bank of America and The ETV Endowment of South Carolina, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 16:50

Giovanni Gabrieli, arr. Eric Robertson: Sonata pian e forte Canadian Brass Album: Echo: Glory of Gabrieli ODR 7380 Music: 4:36

Johann Pachelbel: Canon Hesperion XX; Jordi Savall, conductor Album: Ostinato Alia Vox 9820 Music: 4:10

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3: Movement 2 Adagio Pamela Frank, violin; Peter Serkin, piano Album: Brahms: The Violin Sonatas Decca 455643 Music: 6:00

Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Romm: Little Fugue in G minor Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Grand Teton, WY Music: 3:06

Stephen Powell, baritone; Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern, conductor Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City, MO Music: ~25:20

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

16:03:57 Lou Harrison: Three Waltzes Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465 3:45

16:10:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Simon Trpceski, piano (Macedonian 1979- ) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 11:37

16:27:22 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 7:10

16:37:22 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 2:46

16:42:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding VirginClas 45364 7:39

16:52:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond Bryn Terfel, baritone (Welsh 1965-) DeutGram 4795448 3:06

16:56:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:57

17:03:51 Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:02

17:20:01 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 11:06

17:38:17 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:06

17:43:23 BJ Ward: Plot of Korngold's 'Die tote Stadt' BJ Ward Dorchester 1005 3:36

17:51:04 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350 6:59

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:12 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 16:54

18:27:32 Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 5:23

18:34:39 Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:23

18:39:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 12:10

18:53:01 Jean Sibelius: Romance Op 42 Boston Symphony Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 5:30

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:44 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

19:28:23 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 29:07

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:37 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797208 15:03

20:17:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 14:17

20:32:45 Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite Christopher Underwood, baritone Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth EMI 65098 22:09

20:55:35 Henry Purcell: Ground Z 221 English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:23

21:02:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto BWV 1055 Stephen Taylor, oboe Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 60207 14:42

21:19:17 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 6:32

21:27:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 485 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 6:20

21:37:00 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 11:32

21:50:27 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 45:41

22:38:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 6 BWV 1079 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 9:01

22:50:10 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:51 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:08:14 Randall Thompson: Alleluia Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:13:54 Carl Busch: Elegie Op 30 Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:19

23:21:07 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

23:32:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 K 450 Alfred Brendel, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:18

23:40:50 Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:48

23:46:39 Frederic Hand: Prayer Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 4:11

23:50:50 Carl Reinecke: Arioso from Serenade for Strings Op 242 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 4:57

23:56:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 3:20