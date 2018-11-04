WCLV Program Guide 11-04-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E.M. Forster Trilogy

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Aaron Copland: Lincoln Portrait

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 “New World Symphony”

Modest Mussorgsky/ Ravel: Pictures from an Exhibition

02:00 EST FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor(s) : Zubin Mehta; Leonard Bernstein; Soloists: Charles Rex, v; Leonard Bernstein, piano & harpsichord; John Corigliano Sr., Violin; Giovanni Vicari, Mandolin; Carlo de Filippos, Mandolin; John Wummer, Flute; Robert Morris, Flute; Engelbert Brenner, Bass Oboe; William Vacchiano, Trumpet; Nathan Prager, Trumpet; Christine Stavrache, Harp; Aristid Wurtzler, Harp; Laszlo Varga, Cello

Paul Hindemith: Violin Concerto Charles Rex, v; Zubin Mehta, cond.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Triple Concerto Leonard Bernstein, p; John Corigliano, v; Laszlo Varga, c

John Corigliano: Clarinet Concerto Stanley Drucker, clarinet; Zubin Mehta, cond.

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Diverse Instruments

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Crossover Journeys - Francesco Landini as seen by eastern musicians, more from the Irish Baroque, and the roots of popular song in Valencia

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Agnus Dei from Mass in b BWV 232 Stephanie Blythe, mezzo (Amer.) Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson VirginClas 45475 5:12

06:10:26 Georges Bizet: Agnus Dei Elina Garanca, mezzo (Latvian 1976- ) German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 3:48

06:15:49 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80406 10:53

06:28:55 Gregorian Chant: Rorate caeli desuper Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 2:17

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Celebrating Couperin - Commemorating the 350th anniversary of the birth of one of the foremost French Baroque composers, François Couperin le Grande (1668-1733)

COUPERIN: Kyrie (5 Verses), fr Messe proper pour les Couvents Gregorian Scola La Fidelissima/Joseph Cabré; Olivier Vernet (1790 Cavaille/Church of St. Guilhelm, Saint-Guilhem-le-Desert, France) Ligia Digital 0104041

COUPERIN: Gloria (Verses 1-3), fr Convents Mass Philippe Lefebvre (1768 Clicquot/ St. Gervais, Paris, France) FY 053

COUPERIN: Gloria (Verses 4-5-7), fr Convents Mass Michel Chapuis (1710 Clicquot/Royal Chapel, Versailles, France) Palace Royale 004

COUPERIN: Gloria (Verse 6), fr Convents Mass Yves-G. Prefontaine (1991 Guilbault-Therien/Grand Séminaire, Montreal, Quebec) Helios 110603

COUPERIN: Gloria (Verse 8 & 9), fr Convents Mass Pierre Bardon (1775 Isnard/Basilica of Our Lady, St. Maximin, Provence, France) Pierre Verany 785051/2

COUPERIN: Fuguète, fr Concerts royeaux La Fidelissima/Joseph Cabré, director. Ligia Digital 104108

COUPERIN: Sanctus, Elevation, Agnus Dei & Deo Gratias, fr Convents Mass Marie-Claire Alain (1736 Moucherel-1981 Formentelli/Saint Cecilia Cathedral, Albi, France) Erato 45460

COUPERIN: Offertoire, fr Convents Mass Aude Huertematte (1768 Clicquot/St. Gervais, Paris, France) Zig Zag90403

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us. Join Peter DuBois as he shares sublime music for this observance

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: It’s a Steal – Part Two

Mann Curtis, Al Hoffman and Jerry Livingston (with apologies to Peter Tchaikovsky): "This Is the Story of a Starry Night" Ray Eberle, vocals; Glenn Miller Orchestra (Avid 860 CD) 3:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique” First Movement (excerpt) – Boston Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Monteux (RCA 61901 CD) 13:15

Robert Wright & George Forrest (with apologies to Alexander Borodin): Kismet: “Baubles, Bangles and Beads” Doretta Morrow, soprano; Richard Oneto, tenor; Chorus; orchestra/Louis Adrian (Columbia 30390 LP) 4:10

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No.2: Notturno Lark Quartet (Arabesque 6658 CD) 8:12

Allan Sherman- Lou Busch (with apologies to Amilcar Ponchielli): “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” Allan Sherman, vocal; orchestra (Rhino 7891 CD) 2:43

Amilcar Ponchielli: La Gioconda: “The Dance of the Hours” Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Sony 63366 CD) 8:14

Glenn Miller (with apologies to Giuseppe Verdi): “Anvil Chorus” Army Airforce Band/Glenn Miller (BMG 63852 CD) 3:51

Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore: “Anvil Chorus” Staatskapelle Dresden & Chorus/Giuseppe Sinopoli (YouTube public domain) 2:52

09:57:27 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 2:44

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:03:35 Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' Les Délices Délices 2013 5:05

10:09:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto BWV 1059 Douglas Boyd, oboe (Scot.born 1959- full-time cond.2006-) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd DeutGram 429225 11:53

10:23:45 Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus RV 594 Sarah Fox, soprano (Eng.(b.Giggleswick!) 1973-) Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury EMI 57265 24:55

10:50:18 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

10:57:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 BWV 530 Yo-Yo Ma, cello (Chinese-Amer. 1955-) Nonesuch 558933 3:08

11:01:27 Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 2 Gottfried von der Goltz, vn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 11:06

11:14:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 BWV 1066 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 20:35

11:37:53 Thomas Tallis: Videte miraculum Choir King's College Cambridge (fd.1441 King Henry VI) Stephen Cleobury Argo 425199 10:41

11:50:14 Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

11:58:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9 BWV 1080 Greg Anderson, piano (Amer. 1981-) Steinway 30033 2:20

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Fabian Gabel, conductor; Louis Schizgebel, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major, Op. 73

Franz Schubert (arr Franz Liszt): Standchen

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free

Florent Schmitt: Reves

Maurice Ravel: La Valse

Olivier Messiaen: Les Offrandes oubliees—Edo de Waart, conductor

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 1 in F, Hob.II: 33: Menuet and Trio; Scherzando Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin Hansjorg Schellenberger, conductor Album: Emmanuel Pahud: Haydn Scherzandi EMI 56577 Music: 04:30

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, 'The Joke' St. Lawrence String Quartet Bank of America and The ETV Endowment of South Carolina, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 18:06

Emily Cooley: Street Haunting: Movement 4 Everlasting Tide Shannon Lee, violin; Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong, viola; Jean Kim, cello Field Concert Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA Music: 04:07

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 44. Allegro Miro String Quartet Album: Op. 18 Vanguard 1655 Vanguard 1655 Music: 4:20

Richard Wagner: Faust Overture Danish National Symphony Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen Music: 11:20

Georg Philipp Telemann: Fantasia No. 12 for solo violin in A minor, TWV, 40:25 Yura Lee, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 04:49

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135 New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, Florida Music: 25:52

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christine Brewer, soprano; Alan Held, bass; A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE Concert Date: 7/13/2013 BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

RICHARD WAGNER: “Tristan und Isolde” - Prelude and Liebestod

WAGNER: “Die Walkure” - “Wotan's Farewell and Magic Fire Music”

WAGNER: “Die Götterdämmerung - Excerpts

17:23:57 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 36:19

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao.

20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano

22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:38 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 26:25

19:32:47 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (fd.1952 (history back to 1920)) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 56:21

20:31:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 26:56

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanfare for Brass Quintet Paragon Brass Quintet (private CD) 1:24

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Donald Erb: String Quartet No. 2 Cavani Quartet (Albany 092) 23:08

Nicholas Underhill: Pac Choi Thomas Lempner, alto sax; Mitsuko Marikawa, piano (CCG 11-09-04) 7:55

Margi Griebing-Haigh: Vistas desde el Balcón (1997) Michi Wiancko, violin; Clement Chow, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 9:26

21:54:48 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Reclaiming the American Dream; Ben Hecht, author, President/CEO: Living Cities

22:58:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute (Ger. ) Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 1:40

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:24 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Joshua Smith, flute (Amer. TCO Prin. 1990-) Telarc 80694 2:29

23:04:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Simon Trpceski, piano (Macedonian 1979- "terp CHESS key") Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 6:31

23:11:24 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

23:20:18 Frederick Delius: Late Swallows Hallé Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 65119 10:45

23:31:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony K 45 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 6:43

23:38:25 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 4:16

23:42:41 Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave Members of Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418 6:44

23:49:25 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy Lara Downes, piano (Amer. (b.San Francisco)) Sono Lumin 92207 4:15

23:54:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute (Amer. TCO Prin. 1990-) Delos 3408 3:18

23:57:52 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 Bruce Levingston, piano (Amer.) Sono Lumin 92148 2:50