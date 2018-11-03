© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-03-2018

Published November 3, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Nacht und Traume Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Album: Cello Adagios Decca 425611 Music: 4:17

Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral The Orchestra Now; James Bagwell, conductor Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY Music: 12:03

Kevin Puts: Credo for string quartet (2007) Miro Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 18:38

Franz Schubert: Four Impromptus, D. 935 No. 3 in B-flat Major Andante András Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, MI Music: 11:40

Alan Hovhaness: Spirit of Trees, Sonata for Harp and Guitar (select movements) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; David Leisner, guitar Album: Music of Alan Hovhaness Telarc 80530 Music: 4:21

Aaron Jay Kernis: For the Love of the Mountains Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:31

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No.2 for Winds and Strings, H.374 Douglas Balliett, double bass; Daedalus Quartet, WindSync Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 16:49

Maurice Duruflé: Ubi Caritas Cambridge Singers; John Rutter, conductor Album: This is the Day: Music on Royal Occasions Collegium 136 Music: 2:29

Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite magica Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Together Azica 71297 Music: 11:54

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:08  Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde'     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 36:25

02:40:17  Robert Schumann: Pictures from the East Op 66   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3177 17:26

02:59:37  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op 43    Boston Symphony Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 44:55

03:48:25  Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 13 Op 106    Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 37:31

04:27:52  Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast    Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-) City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56592 34:15

05:05:14  Antonio Rosetti: Horn Concerto    Michael Thompson, horn Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5018 21:07

05:28:31  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13  K 525  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

05:49:32  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings     Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 9:56

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Nazareth: Odeon  Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547                                  

06:03:29 Ernesto Nazareth: Gaucho  Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547                                    

06:06:19 Ernesto Nazareth: Fon-Fon! Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547                                    

06:09:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2  Antonio Meneses, cello; Menahem Pressler, piano  Avie 2103                       

06:32:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957)  Elvira Santiago, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba  Enrique Perez Mesa   

07:00:45 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E, K.162   Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292                                  

07:06:43 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f, K. 466  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292                                    

07:14:05 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G, K. 432  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292                                    

07:17:21 Antonio Carlos Jobim: The Girl from Ipanema (orch. by Patrick Hollenbeck)  Boston Pops Orchestra  John Williams  Philips 422064                                                    

07:20:39 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Desafinado  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra  Erich Kunzel  Telarc 80235                                                         

07:23:19 Antonio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade  Jason Vieaux, guitar  Azica  71287                                               

07:30:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4)  Cristina Ortiz, piano  IMP  846                                         

07:33:21 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra    Moshe Atzmon  Decca 414348     

07:42:18 Francisco Mignone: String Quartet No. 2 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano  Sono Luminus 92147       

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 1 in F, Hob.II: 33: Menuet and Trio; Scherzando Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin Hansjorg Schellenberger, conductor Album: Emmanuel Pahud: Haydn Scherzandi EMI 56577 Music: 04:30

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, 'The Joke' St. Lawrence String Quartet Bank of America and The ETV Endowment of South Carolina, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 18:06

Emily Cooley: Street Haunting: Movement 4 Everlasting Tide Shannon Lee, violin; Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong, viola; Jean Kim, cello Field Concert Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA Music: 04:07

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 44. Allegro Miro String Quartet Album: Op. 18 Vanguard 1655 Vanguard 1655 Music: 4:20

Richard Wagner: Faust Overture Danish National Symphony Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen Music: 11:20

Georg Philipp Telemann: Fantasia No. 12 for solo violin in A minor, TWV, 40:25 Yura Lee, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 04:49

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135 New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, Florida Music: 25:52

09:57:39  Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26    RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:04  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano (Fr. 1950-)   Philips 426264 3:47

10:07:11  Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane    Lisa Wellbaum, harp (former TCO prin.) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 10:15

10:18:55  Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne     London Brass  Teldec 46069 2:32

10:22:45  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 15:08

10:40:49  Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 5:29

10:47:41  Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 7:19

10:56:38  Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never mind the why and    Rebecca Evans, soprano (Welsh 1963-) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:25

11:05:48  Claude Bolling: Invention    Sir Angel Romero, guitar (Sp. 1946- )   EMI 47192 3:55

11:11:26  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43   Leon Fleisher, piano (Amer. 1928-   ) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 37812 22:02

11:35:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 22  K 589  Dover Quartet  Cedille 167 3:44

11:40:12  Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:04

11:50:36  Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite     Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao.

20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano

22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:20  Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli    Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 9:15

13:12:38  Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33    Helsingborg Symphony Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224082 16:30

13:34:22  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Peter Takács, piano (Amer. Oberlin faculty)   Cambria 1175 15:15

13:52:57  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36  K 425  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 31:28

14:27:52  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra    Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 8:43

14:39:36  Leopold Mozart: Symphony     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 10496 9:26

14:50:54  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 9:13

15:04:36  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 Op 70    Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795201 26:30

15:34:33  Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto    Edoardo Farina, harpsichord (Ital.) I Solisti Italiani  Denon 78838 11:23

15:49:15  Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9354 8:25

16:00:53  Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque  TWV 55:B8  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37

16:18:58  Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa    Sir Angel Romero, guitar (Sp. 1946- )   RCA 68767 11:40

16:34:18  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields     Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 13:40

16:51:59  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano (Fr.1957-  )   DeutGram 14764 7:30

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E.M. Forster Trilogy

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Footlight Parade: 1957 on Screen - The final installment of our four-part sampling of the Golden Age of the movie musical, with artists including Astaire, Kelly, Sinatra -- and even Elvis!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:11            00:01:04            Richard Rodgers           Dream Sequence          Orchestra          Frank Sinatra in Hollywood        Rhino    R278205

18:02:12            00:02:06            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     I Could Write a Book     Frank Sinatra, Kim Novak            Frank Sinatra in Hollywood        Rhino    R278205

18:04:17            00:03:14            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     The Lady Is a Tramp      Frank Sinatra    Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years          BMG     D21739

18:07:43            00:05:19            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           I'm Not at All in Love      Doris Day         The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack           Collectables      90431-66992

18:12:58            00:03:45            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Small Talk         Doris Day, John Raitt     The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack           Collectables      90431-66992

18:17:06            00:02:27            Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein           Why Was I Born?          Gogi Grant            Warner Bros.-Fifty Years of Songs and Stars      Rhino R275287

18:20:07            00:01:29            Cole Porter       Gone About That Gal     Gene Kelly        Les Girls -- Film Soundtrack            MGM    MGM3590

18:21:36            00:02:27            Cole Porter       Les Girls           Gene Kelly, Mitzi Gaynor           Les Girls -- Film Soundtrack       MGM    MGM3590

18:24:42            00:03:08            Cole Porter       Paris Loves Lovers        Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse         Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack         Rhino    R274168

18:28:15            00:03:55            Cole Porter       Stereophonic Sound      Janis Paige       Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R274168

18:32:38            00:02:21            Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster         April Love         Pat Boone        April Love -- Film Soundtrack            Sepia    Sepia1109

18:34:56            00:02:29            Jerry Lieber-Mike Stoller            Jailhouse Rock Elvis Presley     Elvis Presley: Jukebox Hits     RCA     D120986

18:38:13            00:02:03            George and Ira Gershwin           Clap Your Hands           Kay Thompson  Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack            Stet      CDS1501

18:40:40            George and Ira Gershwin           How Long Has This Been Going On?      Audrey Hepburn            Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack  Stet      CDS1501

18:45:45            Cole Porter       All of You          Fred Astaire      Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack           Rhino            R274168

18:52:07            00:00:53            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:10            00:03:53            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           Filler: Hey, There           John Raitt         The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack           Collectables      90431-66922

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 7:00

19:12:07  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68    Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 44:51

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Archival concert from 10/07/82, Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut; recorded live in Severance Hall

SERGEI PROKOFIEV: Lieutenant Kije Suite

JOSEPH HAYDN: Symphony No. 95 in c

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F, K. 459

21:22:41  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 35:35

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – There’s an election at our throats. We pay some attention to it with the “Non  Slanderous Political Smear Speech” from an historic City Club Anvil Review, a look at a more civilized British political speech with Peter Sellers, and Jean Shepherd’s “Fellow Americans”…  Charlie Brown and company continue on and on, and we re-visit some of their foibles with Kay Ballard and  Arthur Siegel and the cast of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:51  Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Murray Perahia, piano (Amer.1947-  per "EYE" uh) Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 2:53

23:04:44  Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:10:47  Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- TEE bow day CIPC 2nd 1979)   Decca 460811 6:25

23:18:08  Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:26:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14  K 449 Janina Fialkowska, piano (Canadian 1951-  fyahl CUFF skah) Chamber Players of Canada  Atma 2532 7:26

23:35:45  Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

23:39:18  Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 10:12

23:49:30  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 3:55

23:54:28  Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste'    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (fd.1952 (history back to 1920))  Robert Porco ideastream 2014 3:06

23:58:25  Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre    Kathryn Stott, piano (Eng.1958-)   EMI 56803 1:52

 

 