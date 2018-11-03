WCLV Program Guide 11-03-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Nacht und Traume Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Album: Cello Adagios Decca 425611 Music: 4:17

Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral The Orchestra Now; James Bagwell, conductor Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY Music: 12:03

Kevin Puts: Credo for string quartet (2007) Miro Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 18:38

Franz Schubert: Four Impromptus, D. 935 No. 3 in B-flat Major Andante András Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, MI Music: 11:40

Alan Hovhaness: Spirit of Trees, Sonata for Harp and Guitar (select movements) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; David Leisner, guitar Album: Music of Alan Hovhaness Telarc 80530 Music: 4:21

Aaron Jay Kernis: For the Love of the Mountains Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:31

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No.2 for Winds and Strings, H.374 Douglas Balliett, double bass; Daedalus Quartet, WindSync Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 16:49

Maurice Duruflé: Ubi Caritas Cambridge Singers; John Rutter, conductor Album: This is the Day: Music on Royal Occasions Collegium 136 Music: 2:29

Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite magica Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Together Azica 71297 Music: 11:54

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:08 Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 36:25

02:40:17 Robert Schumann: Pictures from the East Op 66 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 17:26

02:59:37 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op 43 Boston Symphony Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 44:55

03:48:25 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 13 Op 106 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 37:31

04:27:52 Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-) City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56592 34:15

05:05:14 Antonio Rosetti: Horn Concerto Michael Thompson, horn Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5018 21:07

05:28:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

05:49:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 9:56

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Nazareth: Odeon Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:03:29 Ernesto Nazareth: Gaucho Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:06:19 Ernesto Nazareth: Fon-Fon! Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:09:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2 Antonio Meneses, cello; Menahem Pressler, piano Avie 2103

06:32:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba Enrique Perez Mesa

07:00:45 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E, K.162 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:06:43 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f, K. 466 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:14:05 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G, K. 432 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:17:21 Antonio Carlos Jobim: The Girl from Ipanema (orch. by Patrick Hollenbeck) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 422064

07:20:39 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Desafinado Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80235

07:23:19 Antonio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

07:30:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

07:33:21 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Decca 414348

07:42:18 Francisco Mignone: String Quartet No. 2 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 1 in F, Hob.II: 33: Menuet and Trio; Scherzando Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin Hansjorg Schellenberger, conductor Album: Emmanuel Pahud: Haydn Scherzandi EMI 56577 Music: 04:30

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, 'The Joke' St. Lawrence String Quartet Bank of America and The ETV Endowment of South Carolina, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 18:06

Emily Cooley: Street Haunting: Movement 4 Everlasting Tide Shannon Lee, violin; Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong, viola; Jean Kim, cello Field Concert Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA Music: 04:07

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 44. Allegro Miro String Quartet Album: Op. 18 Vanguard 1655 Vanguard 1655 Music: 4:20

Richard Wagner: Faust Overture Danish National Symphony Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen Music: 11:20

Georg Philipp Telemann: Fantasia No. 12 for solo violin in A minor, TWV, 40:25 Yura Lee, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 04:49

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135 New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, Florida Music: 25:52

09:57:39 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:04 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano (Fr. 1950-) Philips 426264 3:47

10:07:11 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Lisa Wellbaum, harp (former TCO prin.) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 10:15

10:18:55 Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne London Brass Teldec 46069 2:32

10:22:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 15:08

10:40:49 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 5:29

10:47:41 Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 7:19

10:56:38 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never mind the why and Rebecca Evans, soprano (Welsh 1963-) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:25

11:05:48 Claude Bolling: Invention Sir Angel Romero, guitar (Sp. 1946- ) EMI 47192 3:55

11:11:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Leon Fleisher, piano (Amer. 1928- ) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 37812 22:02

11:35:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 22 K 589 Dover Quartet Cedille 167 3:44

11:40:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:04

11:50:36 Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao.

20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano

22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:20 Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 9:15

13:12:38 Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 1 Op 33 Helsingborg Symphony Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224082 16:30

13:34:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Peter Takács, piano (Amer. Oberlin faculty) Cambria 1175 15:15

13:52:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 K 425 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 31:28

14:27:52 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 8:43

14:39:36 Leopold Mozart: Symphony London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 10496 9:26

14:50:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 9:13

15:04:36 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 Op 70 Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795201 26:30

15:34:33 Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto Edoardo Farina, harpsichord (Ital.) I Solisti Italiani Denon 78838 11:23

15:49:15 Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9354 8:25

16:00:53 Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque TWV 55:B8 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37

16:18:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa Sir Angel Romero, guitar (Sp. 1946- ) RCA 68767 11:40

16:34:18 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 13:40

16:51:59 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano (Fr.1957- ) DeutGram 14764 7:30

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E.M. Forster Trilogy

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Footlight Parade: 1957 on Screen - The final installment of our four-part sampling of the Golden Age of the movie musical, with artists including Astaire, Kelly, Sinatra -- and even Elvis!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:11 00:01:04 Richard Rodgers Dream Sequence Orchestra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278205

18:02:12 00:02:06 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Could Write a Book Frank Sinatra, Kim Novak Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278205

18:04:17 00:03:14 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years BMG D21739

18:07:43 00:05:19 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross I'm Not at All in Love Doris Day The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack Collectables 90431-66992

18:12:58 00:03:45 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Small Talk Doris Day, John Raitt The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack Collectables 90431-66992

18:17:06 00:02:27 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Why Was I Born? Gogi Grant Warner Bros.-Fifty Years of Songs and Stars Rhino R275287

18:20:07 00:01:29 Cole Porter Gone About That Gal Gene Kelly Les Girls -- Film Soundtrack MGM MGM3590

18:21:36 00:02:27 Cole Porter Les Girls Gene Kelly, Mitzi Gaynor Les Girls -- Film Soundtrack MGM MGM3590

18:24:42 00:03:08 Cole Porter Paris Loves Lovers Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274168

18:28:15 00:03:55 Cole Porter Stereophonic Sound Janis Paige Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274168

18:32:38 00:02:21 Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster April Love Pat Boone April Love -- Film Soundtrack Sepia Sepia1109

18:34:56 00:02:29 Jerry Lieber-Mike Stoller Jailhouse Rock Elvis Presley Elvis Presley: Jukebox Hits RCA D120986

18:38:13 00:02:03 George and Ira Gershwin Clap Your Hands Kay Thompson Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack Stet CDS1501

18:40:40 George and Ira Gershwin How Long Has This Been Going On? Audrey Hepburn Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack Stet CDS1501

18:45:45 Cole Porter All of You Fred Astaire Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274168

18:52:07 00:00:53 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:53 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Filler: Hey, There John Raitt The Pajama Game -- Film Soundtrack Collectables 90431-66922

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 7:00

19:12:07 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 44:51

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Archival concert from 10/07/82, Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut; recorded live in Severance Hall

SERGEI PROKOFIEV: Lieutenant Kije Suite

JOSEPH HAYDN: Symphony No. 95 in c

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F, K. 459

21:22:41 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 35:35

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – There’s an election at our throats. We pay some attention to it with the “Non Slanderous Political Smear Speech” from an historic City Club Anvil Review, a look at a more civilized British political speech with Peter Sellers, and Jean Shepherd’s “Fellow Americans”… Charlie Brown and company continue on and on, and we re-visit some of their foibles with Kay Ballard and Arthur Siegel and the cast of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Murray Perahia, piano (Amer.1947- per "EYE" uh) Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 2:53

23:04:44 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:10:47 Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- TEE bow day CIPC 2nd 1979) Decca 460811 6:25

23:18:08 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:26:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 K 449 Janina Fialkowska, piano (Canadian 1951- fyahl CUFF skah) Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 7:26

23:35:45 Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

23:39:18 Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 10:12

23:49:30 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 3:55

23:54:28 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (fd.1952 (history back to 1920)) Robert Porco ideastream 2014 3:06

23:58:25 Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre Kathryn Stott, piano (Eng.1958-) EMI 56803 1:52