WCLV Program Guide 10-31-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in F minor, Op. 7, No. 3 and Mazurka in B-Flat Major, Op. 17, No. 1 Richard Goode, piano

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18, K. 456, "Paradis" Richard Goode, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor The Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Kevin Olson: Summer Sonnet Chicago Acappella; Jonathan Miller, conductor Chicago Acappella, Wentz Concert Hall, Naperville, IL

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish Daniel Hope, violin Album: Forbidden Music: Klein, Schulhoff, Krasa, Ravel Nimbus 5702

Jacques Offenbach (arr. WindSync): Overture from "A Trip to the Moon" WindSync Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Maurice Ravel: Sonata No. 2, M.77 Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite, Op. 54 (selections) Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark 6

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1872)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die erste Walpurgisnacht (1832)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival (1839)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet (1900)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Yin Chengzong: Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto (1970)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 97 (1792)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue (1720)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Serenata del espectro (1911)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue (1707)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen (1863)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo (1938)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues (c.1700)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)

Edward MacDowell: Hexentanz (1884)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 (1799)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead (1909)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 (1772)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)

Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Flute Concerto (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue (1707)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 68 (1774)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Modest Mussorgsky: In the Village Vovka Ashkenazy, piano

Antonin Dvorak: The Noonday Witch Montreal Symphony Orchestra; Kent Nagano, conductor

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters Royal Philharmonic Pops; Elmer Bernstein, conductor

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet: Movement 2 Graceful Ghost Escher String Quartet UGA and CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sarah Painting from South Hadley, Massachusetts

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals I. Introduction and March of the Lion 5. The Elephant 6. Kangaroos Renaud Capuçon, violin; Esther Hoppe, violin; Beatrice Muthelet, viola; Gautier Capucon, cello; Frank Braley, piano; Emmanuel Pahud, flute

Camille Saint-Saens: Danse Macabre, Op. 40 Osip Nikiforov, piano San Antonio International Piano Competition, Ruth Taylor Concert Hall, Trinity University, San Antonio, TX

David Bruce: Gumboots Owen Dalby and Geoff Nuttall, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Todd Palmer, clarinet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major, "Titan", Movement 4. Sturmisch bewegt Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 8 'Erlkönig' (2007)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)

Marius Constant: Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations (1983)

Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Intermezzo (1891)

Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby (1974)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin (1904)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' (1847)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1786)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

Leos Janácek: Violin Sonata—Oberlin faculty

Sir Edward Elgar: Piano Quintet—Oberlin faculty

Elizabeth Ogonek: The Water Cantos--Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome—Oberlin Orchestra

Pierre Jalbert: Music of Air and Fire—Oberlin Orchestra

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Florence Quivar

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 (1831)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game' (1987)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)