WCLV Program Guide 10-27-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Ricercare on a Theme from ''The Old Maid and the Thief" Charlie Albright, piano

Astor Piazzolla (arr Jeff Scott): Contrabajissimo Imani Winds Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2, in C major, Op. 61: Movements 2-4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Nikolai Kapustin: Variations Op. 41 Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 2: Movement 3 Allegro Seattle Symphony; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Album: Piston: Symphonies Nos. 2 and 6

Pablo de Sarasate: Navarra (Spanish Dance) for two violins and piano, Op. 33 Paul Huang, Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY

Richard Wagner: Prelude und Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol Seattle Symphony; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (excerpt) Vienna Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 3 'St. Cecilia' (1766)

Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 1 (1881)

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary (1959)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin

Mario Lavista: Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Plácido Domingo

Juan del Encina: "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort

Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadelphia Peter Richard Conte

Julian Menendez: Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano

Julian Menendez: Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano

Astor Piazzolla: La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar

Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

08:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory (Encore - 10/17/18)

From Cleveland Orchestra Chamber recital August 29, 2018):

W. A. Mozart: Quintet in A. K. 581 (1789)--Sae Shiragami, Samel Rotberg, Lembi Veskimets, Richard Weiss, Daniel McKelway

From the Faculty Convocation August 23, 2018):

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (1985)--Sean Gabriel, Colin Davin

Franz Schubert: Die schoene Mullerin (1823)--Mark Weagraff, Jacon Aquila

Jeffrey Rathbun: Prelude--Jack Sutte, Christine Fuoco

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, op. 17, Mvt. 4 (1901)--Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, Sungeun Kim

From the Symphonic Wind Ensemble concert April 25, 2018, Brendan Caldwell, conductor:

W. A. Mozart: Serenade No. 12, K. 388/384a (1782-3)

Cindy McTee: Circuits (1990)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento (1980)

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree (1948)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1869)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite (1944)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 30 'Joke' (1781)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 5, 2018 - From Roxbury Community College in Boston,, MA this episode of From the Top features a remarkable 13-year-old pianist who shares the meaning of the family philosophy "no social comparisons" and how it's made her happier , a teenage trombone quartet performs two pieces back-to-back composed centuries apart, and the elementary school students get to ask the performers questions

18-year-old violinist Sam Parrini from Greeneville, South Carolina, performs Polonaise brillante No.2, Op.21 by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Han Lee from Hicksville, New York performs the fourth movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op. 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois perform "Canzona" by Biagio Marini (1594-1663) and"Intrada" by Walter Ross (b.1936)

Karl Kirkpatrick, 18; Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18; Jonah Blake, 16; Rafael Noriega, 15

18-year-old oboist Robert Diaz from Clearwater, Florida performs the first movement, Élégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13-year-old pianist Maxine Park from Hanover, New Hampshire performs VI. Capriccio from Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) and VI. Pastoral: Allegro moderato from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937)

18-year-old violinist Sam Parrini from Greeneville, South Carolina performs Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto (c.1750)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 (1788)

Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert (1957)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 'La Campanella' (1826)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler (c.1820)

Nicolò Paganini: Sonata per la Gran Viola (1834)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1954 on Screen - The third installment of our salute to the Golden Age of movie musicals, including selections from "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," "The Student Prince," "Brigadoon," "A Star Is Born" and "Carmen Jones."

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin

Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer Bless Yore Beautiful Hide Howard Keel Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack

Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer Goin' Cotin' Jane Powell, Howard Keel Seven Brides for Seven Brothers -- Film Soundtrack

A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Waitin' for My Dearie Cyd Charisse Brigadoon -- Film Soundtrack

A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Almost Like Being in Love Gene Kelly Brigadoon -- Film Soundtrack

Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Deep in My Heart, Dear Mario Lanza, Ann Blyth Mario Lanza at MGM

Sigmund Romberg-Cyrus Wood Mr. and Mrs. Jose Ferrer, Rosemary Clooney That's Entertainment

Irving Berlin After You Get What You Want, You Don’t Want It Marilyn Monroe There's No Business Like Show Business -- Film Soundtrack

Irving Berlin The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing Danny Kaye White Christmas -- Studio Cast

Irving Berlin Count Your Blessings Bing Crosby White Christmas -- Studio Cast

Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack

Hugh Martin Imagine Vic Damone, Debbie Reynolds Athena -- Film Soundtrack

Georges Bizet-Oscar Hammerstein Dere's a Café on de Corner Marilyn Horne Carmen Jones -- Film Soundtrack

Georges Bizet-Oscar Hammerstein Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum Pearl Bailey Carmen Jones -- Film Soundtrack

Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin It's a New World Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin (Filler) Lose That Long Face Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 (1791)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall

JEAN-PHILIPPE RAMEAU: Dardanus Suite

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 9 “Jeunehomme”

CHRISTOPH WILLIBALD GLUCK: Don Juan Suite

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 36 “Linz”

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The late Stuart McLean reads his story “Dave and the Vacuum”… We have a number of Allan Sherman’s classics including “Harvey and Sheila,” “Sthicks of One and Half a Dozen of Another” and “You Went the Wrong Way, Old King Louie”…And everybody’s favorite from “You Do”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man (1915)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1731)