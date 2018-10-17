Then and There, Here and Now —Chanticleer (Warner 574272)

Warner Classics celebrates the 40th anniversary of Chanticleer, the San Francisco-based group The New Yorker calls “the world’s reigning male chorus.” Then and There, Here and Now was recorded at Skywalker Ranch in Marin County, and features recordings of longtime ensemble favorites including works by Palestrina, Victoria, and Byrd, and popular arrangements by Joseph Jennings, Michael McGlynn, and Alice Parker & Robert Shaw. The program represents the expansive aesthetic of Chanticleer’s repertoire, from the earliest music to the most recent, some favorite composers and arrangers, and the blend of male voices from soprano to contrabass that makes this ensemble unique among male choruses.