WCLV Program Guide 10-14-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Edo de Waart, conductor; Daniel Gingrich, horn

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 ‘Prague’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Hilary Hahn, violin

Johan Wagenaar: Cyrano de Bergerac Overture

Eric Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Arcana - The wonderful label dedicated to rarely-heard music gives us music by Giacomo Gorzanus, passionate works of Luca Marenzio, and early 16th century works for two vihuelas

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 (1799)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: East Texas Treasures - Highlights from the previous year’s East Texas Pipe Organ Festival as this year’s festival prepares to launch

ANNE WILSON: Toccata Alan Morrison (1st Presbyterian, Kilgore)

JAMES BROOKS KUYKENDALL: Ceremonial March Michael Shake (St. Luke’s, Kilgore)

PAUL HALLEY: Toccata Andromeda Paul Halley (St. Mark’s Cathedral, Shreveport)

GEORGE THALBEN-BALL: Tune in E (after Stanley). CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Fantasia on Engelberg, Op. 121, no. 1 Mark Dwyer (1st Baptist, Longview)

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Prelude and Dance (premiere) David Baskeyfield & Thomas Gaynor (1st Presbyterian, Kilgore)

HUGH McAMIS: Dreams. JOHN WEAVER: Variations on Sine nominee Alan Morrison (1st Presbyterian, Kilgore)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Month - This week’s edition of With Heart and Voice will feature three prominent composers of sacred choral and organ music born in the month of October… Einojuhani Rautavaara who would have been 90 years old on October 9; and remembering Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Herbert Howells

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: It’s a Steal – Part One

Harry Carroll-Joseph McCarthy (with apologies to Frederic Chopin): “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” Perry Como, vocals; Orchestra/Russ Case (RCA 1999 CD) 1:57

Frederic Chopin: Fantasie Impromptu, Op.66 – Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 5:14

Buddy Kaye-Ted Mossman (with apologies to Frederic Chopin): “Till the End of Time” Perry Como, vocals; Orchestra/Russ Case (RCA 1999 CD) 1:52

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat Major, Op.53 “Heroic” Jon Nakamatsu, piano (Harmonia-Mundi 907244 CD) 6:55

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kije Suite - “Troika” Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 38527 CD) 2:44

Eddie Sauter-Bill Finegan (with apologies to Sergei Prokofiev): “Midnight Sleighride” Sauter-Finegan Orchestra (BMG 12171 CD) 3:01

Glenn Miller (with apologies to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart): “In an 18th Century Drawing Room” Army-Air Force Band/Glenn Miller (BMG 63852 CD) 1:46

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No.16 First movement Lily Kraus, piano (Columbia Legends 7992 CD) 2:57

Al Hoffman-Dick Manning (with apologies to Emmanuel Chabrier): “Hot Diggity Perry Como, vocals; Orchestra/Russ Case (RCA 1999 CD) 2:21

Emmanuel Chabrier: España – London Symphony Orchestra/Ataulfo Argenta (Decca 466378 CD) 6:25

Eddie Sauter-Bill Finegan (with apologies to Gioachino Rossini): “Now That I’m in Love” Anita Boyer, vocal; Sauter-Finegan Orchestra (BMG 12171 CD) 2:35

Gioachino Rossini: William Tell Overture Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Artur Rodzinski (IMG 75959 CD) 5:37

Paul McCartney & John Lennon (arr. Debra Nagy): “Michelle” Les Délices (Navona 6195 CD) 2:49

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 (1729)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Sonata 'Devil's Trill' (1713)

Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque (1708)

John Playford: Wallom Green (1651)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 31 'Der Himmel lacht, die Erde jubilieret' (1715)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (c.1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1 (1722)

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e Op 64—Karina Canellakos, conductor

Nico Muhly: Mixed Messages—Karina Canellakos, conductor

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 3 ‘The Age of Anxiety’—Joyce Yang, piano; Michael Francis, conductor

Christopher Rouse: Bump—Joshua Weilerstein, conductor

Edvard Grieg: Notturno from Lyric Pieces Op 54—Joyce Yang, piano

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movement 3 Intermezzo Lisa-Beth Lambert, violin; Hiroko Yajima, violin; Annemarie Moorcroft, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Album: Marlboro Music Festival 50th Anniversary Album Bridge 9108 Music: 4:30

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote, Op. 35: Movement 3 Finale Johannes Moser, cello; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 6:21

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX Time: 8:50

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E-flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto" Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 1:14 (short excerpt)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trio for violin, cello, and piano in D minor, Op. 49 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 27:23

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830: Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Jennifer Higdon: Autumn Music Marcia Kamper, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, horn Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 11:37

Donald Lambert: Pilgrim's Chorus, after Wagner's opera 'Tannhauser' (encore) Jeremy Denk, piano Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 2:34

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4, Romantic: Movement 3, 4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 28:45

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE: The Cleveland Orchestra: Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Malin Hartelius, soprano; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor; Luca Pisaroni, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall (Concert Date: 4/27/2013)

JOSEPH HAYDN: Oratorio ‘The Seasons’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinist Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 1 (1807)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 (1876)

Jean Sibelius: Menuetto (1894)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Disruption & Opportunity: Liberal Arts Colleges in the Changing Landscape of Higher Education.- Carmen Twillie Ambar, President: Oberlin College.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' (c.1800)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)