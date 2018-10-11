WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movement 3 Intermezzo Lisa-Beth Lambert, violin; Hiroko Yajima, violin; Annemarie Moorcroft, viola; Sophie Shao, cello
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote, Op. 35: Movement 3 Finale Johannes Moser, cello; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX
Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E-flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto" Zoltan Kocsis, piano
Felix Mendelssohn: Trio for violin, cello, and piano in D minor, Op. 49 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartet: The Quiet One Oregon String Quartet
Gaspar Sanz: Suite Espanola Celino Romero, guitar UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F Major, K. 370 James Austin Smith, oboe; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Pierre LaPointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL
William Grant Still: Wood Notes River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Scott St. John, concertmaster River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)
Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: A Shakespeare Scenario (1944)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 'Drum Roll' (1795)
Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: Choral Suite (1951)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)
John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 4th tone à 15 (1597)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)
David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 (1802)
Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons (2006)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Howard Shore: A "Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)
Sir Edward Elgar: Allegro from Violin Concerto (1910)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Rebecca Clarke: Lullaby (1918)
Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise (1909)
James Hook: Piano Concerto (1771)
John Field: Nocturne No. 15 'Song without Words' (1834)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 (1840)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 (1786)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy (1809)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' (1868)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue (c.1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni (1712)
Benjamin Godard: Suite (1890)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 (1952)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1952)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempred Clavier Book I, BWV 846 Gabriela Montero, piano
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Andy Akiho: In Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Akiho, steel pan Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA
Frank Bridge: Phantasy for Piano Quartet in F-sharp minor Stephen Rose, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Astrid Schween, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in A minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano
Aaron Jay Kernis: String Quartet No. 1: Movement 2 musica celestis – adagio Ariel String Quartet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT
Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)
Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)
Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)
Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909)
Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)
Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)
Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 (1773)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations (1820)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)
Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 (1947)
Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)
Charles-Marie Widor: Suite for Flute & Piano (1898)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 9 (1837)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)
Gerald Finzi: Prelude (1925)
Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)