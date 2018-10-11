WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movement 3 Intermezzo Lisa-Beth Lambert, violin; Hiroko Yajima, violin; Annemarie Moorcroft, viola; Sophie Shao, cello

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote, Op. 35: Movement 3 Finale Johannes Moser, cello; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E-flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto" Zoltan Kocsis, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Trio for violin, cello, and piano in D minor, Op. 49 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartet: The Quiet One Oregon String Quartet

Gaspar Sanz: Suite Espanola Celino Romero, guitar UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F Major, K. 370 James Austin Smith, oboe; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Pierre LaPointe, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL

William Grant Still: Wood Notes River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Scott St. John, concertmaster River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: A Shakespeare Scenario (1944)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: Choral Suite (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 4th tone à 15 (1597)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1952)

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 (1802)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons (2006)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Howard Shore: A "Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Sir Edward Elgar: Allegro from Violin Concerto (1910)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Rebecca Clarke: Lullaby (1918)

Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise (1909)

James Hook: Piano Concerto (1771)

John Field: Nocturne No. 15 'Song without Words' (1834)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 (1840)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy (1809)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' (1868)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue (c.1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni (1712)

Benjamin Godard: Suite (1890)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 (1952)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1952)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempred Clavier Book I, BWV 846 Gabriela Montero, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Andy Akiho: In Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Akiho, steel pan Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA

Frank Bridge: Phantasy for Piano Quartet in F-sharp minor Stephen Rose, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Astrid Schween, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in A minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano

Aaron Jay Kernis: String Quartet No. 1: Movement 2 musica celestis – adagio Ariel String Quartet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations (1820)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)

Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

Charles-Marie Widor: Suite for Flute & Piano (1898)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 9 (1837)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)

Gerald Finzi: Prelude (1925)

Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)