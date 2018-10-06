WCLV Program Guide 10-06-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum The King's Singers

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite from the Sleeping Beauty Op. 66 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Nico Muhly: Register, for Organ and Orchestra James McVinnie, organ; Los Angeles Philharmonic; James Conlon, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

John David: You are the New Day The King's Singers UGA, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

John Legend: All of Me The King's Singers UGA, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from 'La Clemenza di Tito' Orchestra of the Royal Opera House; Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in D minor, H. 484.1 Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Aspen Chamber Symphony; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Antonio Carlos Jobim (arr. Dave Glenn and Harlem Quartet): The Girl from Ipanema Harlem Quartet UCCS Presents/Classical 88.7 KCME/Adventure Culture Fund, Ent Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs, CO

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Zubin Mehta, conductor

Virgil Thomson: The River - Suite: Movements 3-4 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Sir Neville Marriner, conductor

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 'Tragic' (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 (1820)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano

Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano

Manuel Ponce: Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Jean, conductor

Erich Korngold: Suite from Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11 James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob M. from Houston, TX

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Part 1 Dawn Minnesota Orchestra; Neville Marriner, conductor

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda das sete notas Jack Penna, bassoon Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC

Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 88 Sean Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Angélica Negrón: Tres Insultos Para Dos Violines (3 Insults for 2 Violins) Mioi Takeda & Lynn Bechtold, violins

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue (c.1720)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Andrea Falconieri: Ciaccona (c.1630)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' (1830)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10/6 (1728)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 18, 2018 - From one of the most prestigious teenage music competitions in the country, this episode of From the Top doubles as a documentary featuring the Stulberg International String Competition! In addition to adrenaline-filled performances from three young musicians striving for first prize, we’ll hear from the organization’s executive director and one of the judges

Interview with Margaret Hamilton, the Executive Director of the Stulberg International String Competition

18-year-old violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan from Chicago, Illinois performs the finale, Allegro Assai Vivace, from the Violin Concerto in D, Opus 35 by Erich Korngold, Elizabeth DeMio piano. Bronze medal-winning performance

15-year-old cellist La Li from New York City performs the first and second movements from the Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar, Elizabeth DeMio, piano. Silver medal-winning performance

Interview with a judge of the competition, Tony Ross.

16-year-old cellist Charlotte Marckx from Seattle, Washington performs the “Grave” movement from the Sonata No. 2 in A minor by Johann Sebastian Bach.

16-year-old cellist Charlotte Marckx from Seattle, Washington performs the third movement from the Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Opus 61 by Camille Saint Saens, Andrea Swann, piano. Gold medal-winning performance

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (1723)

Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 (1777)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 3 'Great National' (1832)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto (1720)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 a (1949)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)

Gabriel Pierné: Scherzo-Caprice (1890)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “1967 on Stage and Screen” - ​The best of the year including the original productions of Hair and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown plus the underrated film version of Camelot starring Richard Harris and Vanessa Redgrave

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:58 Clark Gesner You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Company You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159851-2

18:04:49 00:02:39 Galt MacDermt-Gerome Ragni-James Rado Dead End Jill O'Hara Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:08:15 00:03:04 Clark Gesner The Doctor Is In Reva Rose, Gary Burghoff You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012-159851-2

18:12:27 00:03:28 Clark Gesner Suppertime Bill Hiunant You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012-159851-2

18:16:47 00:00:42 Sherman Brothers I Wanna Be Like You Louis Prima The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:17:29 00:01:57 Leslie Bricusse Talk to the Animals Rex Harrison Doctor Doolittle -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTC-5101

00:20:23 00:02:46 Sammy Cahn-James Van Heusen Thoroughly Modern Millie Julie Andrews Thoroughly Modern Millie -- Film Soundtrack MCA MCAD-10662

18:23:07 00:01:06 Richard Rodgers No More Waiting Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

18:24:12 00:04:14 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe What Do the Simple Folk Do? Richard Harris, Vanesse Redgrave Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. WB3102

18:28:56 00:01:53 Sherman Brothers Fortuosity Tommy Steele The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Sound Disney 5008-60957

18:31:30 00:03:03 Manos Hadjaidakis-Joe Darion Piraeus, My Love Melina Mercouri Illya Darling Kritzerland KR20012

18:34:37 00:00:42 Frank Loesser Finch's Frolic Orchestra How to Succeed… -- Film Soundtrack Ryko RCD10728

18:35:13 00:02:36 Elmer Bernstein-Corolyn Leigh A Little Investigation Hiram Sherman How Now, Dow Jones -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63581

00:37:43 00:02:30 Frank Loesser The Company Way Robert Morse, Sammy Smith How to Succeed… -- Film Soundtrack Ryko RCD10728

18:40:58 00:02:26 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford All Alone David Cryer Now Is the Time for All Good Men -- Original Cast DRG DRG19046

18:43:20 00:02:13 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Now's the Time Leslie Uggams Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48218

18:45:28 00:02:19 Galt McDeermot-G.Ragn-James Rado Age of Aquarius Company Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:48:12 00:03:08 Galt MacDermot-G.Ragni-James Rado Hair Walker Daniels, Gerome Ragni Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:51:44 00:01:16 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:48 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: Being Good Leslie Uggams Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48218

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1762)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; from Vienna

JOHANNES BRAHMS: German Requiem

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - With the iPhone ruling the world, we take a look at the history of the telephone and what is was like to use a phone to only make a telephone call. We’ll hear Bob Newhart’s “Edison’s Most Important Invention,” Henry Morgan’s “Long Distance,” Jim Gearhart’s “Radio Noose,” Conception Corporation’s “Dial a Dirty Joke,” Nichols and May’s “Telephone,” “Telephone Hang Up” from Upstairs and the Downstairs and Lily Tomlin’s “Alexander Graham Bell.”



23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 /3 (1850)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet (1796)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 (1886)

Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss 's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)