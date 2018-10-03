WCLV Program Guide 10-03-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda das sete notas Jack Penna, bassoon Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC Music: 11:19

Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 1 in F Major, op. 88 Sean Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Angélica Negrón: Tres Insultos Para Dos Violines (3 Insults for 2 Violins) Mioi Takeda & Lynn Bechtold, violins

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello Chamber Orchestra of Europe

John Williams: Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra Alan Baer, tuba New York Philharmonic David Robertson, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: A Scheherazade Fantasy Arranger: Brandon Ridenour Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Cory Smythe, piano Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, Florida

Vilem Tausky: Coventry-Meditation for String Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (c.1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 (1888)

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings (1825)

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia (1737)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings (1707)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Esprit de Corps' (1888)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)

Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (c.1700)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597)

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 a (1806)

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leroy Anderson: The Syncopated Clock (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe (1916)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1785)

Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend (1888)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)

Moritz Moszkowski: Habanera (1900)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra "The B's" (1914)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1955)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Jean, conductor

Erich Korngold: Suite from Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11 James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob M. from Houston, TX

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Part 1 Dawn Minnesota Orchestra; Neville Marriner, conductor

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 Nos 2, 7, 16 Rafal Blechacz, piano

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21 Xiaoxuan Li, piano; Canton Symphony Orchestra; Gerhardt Zimmermann, conductor Cleveland International Piano Competition, Maltz Performing Arts Center, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH

Arno Babajanian: Trio in F sharp minor for Piano, Violin and Cello Mihai Marica, cello; Ani Kavafian, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Late Night Rose, Rose Studio at Lincoln Center, New York, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Fur Elise Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante (1819)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz (1903)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Antonio Lotti: Crucifixus (1720)

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 3 (1873)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire Plays Mozart & Haydn

Mozart: Selections from The Magic Flute (Oberlin performance March 2012)

Mozart Contradances (St Paul performance April 2003)

Haydn Overture to L'Isola disabitata (Oberlin performance April 2013)

Mozart Symphony No. 40 (St Paul performance April 2008)

Mozart (arr Sorrell) Ballet Music (St. Paul performance April 2008)

Mozart Parto from Lucio Silla with Amanda Forsythe (St. Paul performance April 2008)

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by violinist Regina Carter

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October (1876)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1779)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from "A Musical Offering" (1750)

Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie (1940)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)