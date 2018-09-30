WCLV Program Guide 09-30-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell : Franz Waxman: From Berlin to Hollywood

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell

Elizabeth Ogonek: All these Lighted Things

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 ‘Romantic’

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 ‘Classical’

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Sweden; Soloists: Inon Barnatan, piano

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem Jaap van Sweden

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.23

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Bernstein Discusses Beethoven's Fifth

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in c Op 67

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to the Magic Flute—Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Complete Heinrich Schutz, Volume XVIII - The incomparable series on the Carus label continues with a two CD set of part 2 of the works Schütz called his “humble musical work drafted only with my quill pen,” the Sacred Symphonies

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714)

Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Excerpts from Iowa - Performances recorded during the North Central American Guild of Organists Regional Convention in 2017

AARON DAVID MILLER: Prelude on Psalm 81; Hymn, Earth an all stars Choir of 1st Presbyterian Church/Leah Bergman, director; Aaron David Miller (1977 Phelps/1st Presbyterian Church, Iowa City, IA) Pipedreams Archive (4. 6/19/17)

PERCY WHITLOCK: Fantasie-Chorale No. 1 in D-flat Ken Cowan (1928 Skinner/St. Mark Lutheran Church, Marion, IA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/20/17)

PAMELA RUITER-FEENSTRA: Variations on Hyfrydol (God, Creator, Hear Our Music) Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra (1987 Taylor & Boody/Voxman Organ Studio, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/22/17)

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Canonic Studies, fr Op. 56 (No. 5 in b; No. 6 in B). MAX REGER: Fantasy in d, Op. 135b Stefan Engels (2016 Klais/Voxman Concert Hall, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/22/17)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Saint Michael - One of the defining events in Herbert Howells’ life was the death of his nine-year-old son, Michael, from polio in 1935. It had a profound effect on him, and many of his later works. As we mark the Feast of St. Michael on September 29, we’ll hear several of Howells’ works relating to both St. Michael, and his son Michael. And we’ll hear organ music from Coventry Cathedral… formally named St. Michael’s Cathedral

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Jeannette Sorrell and AF Season 27

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40: Molto Allegro Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Apollo’s Fire 20952 CD) 7:28

Traditional (arr. J. Sorrell): “Kuando el Rey Nimrod;” Lecha Dodi” from Oh Jerusalem Nell Snaidas, soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2361) 2:38; 3:04

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: “The trumpet shall sound” Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Barry Bauguess, trumpet; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2208 CD) 3:13

Traditional (arr. J.Sorrell): Christmas at Sugarloaf: “Hop high, ladies” instrumentalists from Apollo’s Fire (Avie 2396 CD) 2:29

Heinrich Biber: Sonata No.1 “The Annunciation” Andrew Manze, violin; Richar Egarr, organ (Harmonia Mundi 907321 CD) 6:07

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.3 opening allegro - Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Eclectra 20147 CD) 5:43

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in B-Minor: Gloria & In terra pax Monteverdi Choir; English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner (Archiv415514 CD) 5:44

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Agnus Dei from Mass in b (1749)

Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (c.1750)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (c.1727)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat (c.1680)

Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia (1700)

Pietro Nardini: Violin Concerto (arr M. Hauser, 1880)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto (1722)

John Taverner: Dum transisset (c.1530)

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Cristian Măcelaru, conductor

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide

Anna Clyne: Masquerade

Jake Heggie (arr Măcelaru): Moby-Dick Suite

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 93

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 19

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Enigme No. 2 Arcadi Volodos, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in D minor Arcadi Volodos, piano

Alexander Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy, Op. 54 Svetlana Smolina, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano; Elmer Churampi, trumpet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Allison Tolz from Montreal, Canada

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet No. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89 Fine Arts Quartet: Christina Ortiz, piano; Ralph Evans, violin; Efim Boico, violin; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Robert Cohen, cello

Jean Sibelius (arr. Jaakko Kuusisto): Cinq danses champetres (Five Rustic Dances) Op. 106 Pekka Kuusisto, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: Movement 2 Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Osmo Vänskä, conductor The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD

Paquito D'Rivera: Tembandumba Paquito D'Rivera, narrator; Young People's Chorus of New York City; Francisco Nunez, artistic director and founder

Rafael Bullumbo Landestoy: Fantasia Dominicana: Parts 1 & 2 Martin Soderberg, piano Album: Piano Music of Rafael Landestoy Martin Soderberg NA

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE, Concert Date: 11/17/2012 in the ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER, MIAMI - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; University of Miami Frost Symphonic Women’s Chorus; Miami Children’s Chorus

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 3 in d

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio, Texas, this week’s inspiring recording of From the Top features a fantastic line-up of all-Texas performers alongside special guests Black Violin! We’ll meet a young bassoonist who’s willing and able to play any instrument his band director needs covered, an award-winning saxophone quartet performs an exquisite piece by Guillermo Lago, and all the young performers join guests Black Violin on stage for their fun reimagining of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett.

Haeun Moon, Violin, Age 16, from Woodway, Texas performing: Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

John Kaiser, Bassoon, Age 17, from Frisco, Texas performing II. Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Joanna Kim, Flute, Age 16, from Austin, Texas performing: III. Allegro giocoso from Sonata No. 1 for Flute and Piano, by Eric Ewazen with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Ages 15-17, from San Antonio, TX. - (Soprano Saxophone - Ryan Montemayor, 17; Alto Saxophone - Jacob Brockett, 15; Tenor Saxophone - Matt Escobedo, 17; Baritone Saxophone James Pachikara,15) performing ‘Sarajevo’ (Bosnia and Herzegovina) from Ciudades by Guillermo Lago

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet performing “Tango Virtuoso” by Thierry Escaich

Black Violin with From the Top performers performing “Shaker” based on variations of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett Jr. arranged for Black Violin by Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste. Arranged for From the Top’s performance by Evan Chapman.

Black Violin performing “Brandenburg" (based on I. Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 by Johann Sebastian Bach), arranged by Wilner Baptiste and Kevin M. Sylvester.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons (1749)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Life and Literature of N. Scott Momaday. N. Scott Momaday, 2018 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Lifetime Achievement winner.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 (1831)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)

Robert Schumann: Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter (1848)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)