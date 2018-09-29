WCLV Program Guide 09-29-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, "Moonlight" Movement 1 Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11 Pedja Muzijevic, piano;Todd Palmer, clarinet; Joshua Roman, cello The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Thomas Dorsey: Take my Hand, Precious Lord Eliran Avni, piano; Hassan Anderson, oboe UCCS Presents/Classical 88.7 KCME/Adventure Culture Fund, Ent Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs, CO

Gabriel Faure: Pelléas and Mélisande Suite IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Frederic Chopin: Berceuse in d-flat Major, Op. 57 Maurizio Pollini, piano

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne Op. 37 No. 2 in G Major Vadym Kholodenko, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Univeristy of South Carolina, School of Music, Columbia, SC

Paul Wiancko: LIFT Aizuri Quartet: Ariana Kim, violin; Miho Saegusa, violin; Ayane Kozasa,viola; Karen Ouzounian, cello Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (Kinderszenen): Movements 1-5, 12 Lise de la Salle, piano

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage 'Italy' (1849)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 'Spring' (1801)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings (1875)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt.) Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton Plácido Domingo, tenor; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo

Pablo Casals: El cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds) Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome Antonio Pappano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C B Pablo Casals, cello

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 Pablo Casals, cello; Marlboro Festival Orchestra Pablo Casals

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Jakob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado

Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado

Inocente Carreño: Margariteña Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

Manuel de Zumaya: De Las Flores Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer Joseph Jennings

Juan Bautista Sancho: Sanctus from Misa en Sol Chanticleer Joseph Jennings

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Enigme No. 2 Arcadi Volodos, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in D minor Arcadi Volodos, piano

Alexander Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy, Op. 54 Svetlana Smolina, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano; Elmer Churampi, trumpet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Allison Tolz from Montreal, Canada

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet No. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89 Fine Arts Quartet: Christina Ortiz, piano; Ralph Evans, violin; Efim Boico, violin; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Robert Cohen, cello

Jean Sibelius (arr. Jaakko Kuusisto): Cinq danses champetres (Five Rustic Dances) Op. 106 Pekka Kuusisto, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: Movement 2 Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Osmo Vänskä, conductor The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD

Paquito D'Rivera: Tembandumba Paquito D'Rivera, narrator; Young People's Chorus of New York City; Francisco Nunez, artistic director and founder

Rafael Bullumbo Landestoy: Fantasia Dominicana: Parts 1 & 2 Martin Soderberg, piano Album: Piano Music of Rafael Landestoy Martin Soderberg NA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (c.1730)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio, Texas, this week’s inspiring recording of From the Top features a fantastic line-up of all-Texas performers alongside special guests Black Violin! We’ll meet a young bassoonist who’s willing and able to play any instrument his band director needs covered, an award-winning saxophone quartet performs an exquisite piece by Guillermo Lago, and all the young performers join guests Black Violin on stage for their fun reimagining of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett.

Haeun Moon, Violin, Age 16, from Woodway, Texas performing: Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

John Kaiser, Bassoon, Age 17, from Frisco, Texas performing II. Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Joanna Kim, Flute, Age 16, from Austin, Texas performing: III. Allegro giocoso from Sonata No. 1 for Flute and Piano, by Eric Ewazen with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Ages 15-17, from San Antonio, TX. - (Soprano Saxophone - Ryan Montemayor, 17; Alto Saxophone - Jacob Brockett, 15; Tenor Saxophone - Matt Escobedo, 17; Baritone Saxophone James Pachikara,15) performing ‘Sarajevo’ (Bosnia and Herzegovina) from Ciudades by Guillermo Lago

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet performing “Tango Virtuoso” by Thierry Escaich

Black Violin with From the Top performers performing “Shaker” based on variations of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett Jr. arranged for Black Violin by Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste. Arranged for From the Top’s performance by Evan Chapman.

Black Violin performing “Brandenburg" (based on I. Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 by Johann Sebastian Bach), arranged by Wilner Baptiste and Kevin M. Sylvester.

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1767)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' (1690)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Alberto Ginastera: Overture to The Creole 'Faust' (1944)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings (1772)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Franz Waxman: From Berlin to Hollywood

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Turns - We’ll hear from a slew of musical theater performers in songs that truly showcased their gifts. Sixteen in all – from Mary Martin to Kelli O’Hara, and going all the way back to Al Jolson and Helen Morgan

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:13 00:03:33 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross There Once Was a Man Kelli O'Hara, Harry Connick Jr. The Pajama Game -- B'way Revival Columbia CK99035

18:04:41 00:03:17 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Wonderful Guy Kelli O'Hara South Pacific -- 2008 Revival Masterworks B'way 88697-30457

18:08:50 00:00:45 Jerry Herman Overture from Hello, Dolly! Orchestra Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3814-2-RG

18:09:29 00:01:52 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3814-2-RG

18:11:56 00:02:33 Cole Porter I've Still Got My Health Ethel Merman Call Me Madam and Songs from Panama Hattie Decca B'way 08811-05212

18:14:29 00:03:07 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I've Gotta Crow Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:18:18 00:04:00 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill I'm the Greatest Star Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64661

18:22:40 00:03:21 Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash That's Him Mary Martin One Touch of Venue -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11354

18:26:43 00:02:21 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Fred and Adele Astaire American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:29:04 00:02:16 John Kander-Fred Ebb My Own Best Friend Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD-3003

18:31:20 00:01:43 Cole Porter Friendship Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:33:03 00:01:54 Bob Merrill Take Me Along Jackie Gleason, Walter Pidgeon Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:35:57 00:02:53 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green One Hundred Easy Ways Rosalind Russell Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014602

18:39:09 00:03:21 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Bill Helen Morgan The Ultimate Show Boat Pearl GEMS0060

18:42:22 00:01:59 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart You Made Me Love You Al Jolson American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:44:45 00:03:53 Jerry Herman If He Walked Into My Life Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:48:38 00:03:02 Adam Guettel The Light in the Piazza Kelli O'Hara The Light in the Piazza -- Original B'way Cast Nonesuch 75597-98292

18:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:14 00:00:34 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Overture from Cinderella Orchestra Cinderella -- 2013 Stage Version Ghostlight GH8-4472

18:53:44 00:03:14 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: In My Own Little Corner Laura Osnes Cinderella -- 2013 Stage Version Ghostlight GH8-4472

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 (1802)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Serenade in e

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 1

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Enigma Variations

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio (1776)

Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lento from Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau (1905)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia (1997)