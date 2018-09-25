WCLV Program Guide 09-25-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar
Antonin Dvorak: Mazurek Op. 49 Scott St. John, violin; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat major, Op. 148, D. 897 Sasha Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Domo, Fishtail, MT
Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP. 100 Judy Dines, flute; Hassan Anderson, oboe; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Joshua Hood, bassoon; Amanda Collins, French horn; Terrence Wilson, piano Gateways Music Festival, Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester, NY
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per Sua Altezza Reale di Sassonia, RV 576 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Traditional (arr. Yi-Wen Jiang): Harvest Celebration from "Chinasong" Shanghai Quartet: Weigang Li, violin; Yi-Wen Jiang, violin; Honggang Li, viola; Nicholas Tzavaras, cello Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA
Yan-Jun Hua: Reflection of the Moon in the Er-Quan Spring Shanghai Quartet
Wang Jie: Memories of That First Summer, Six Miniature Pieces for Piano, for Young Pianists and Their Whimsical Dreams: 6. Soft Strokes of Summer Breeze, Forwarding Letters to Mom's New Address on the Moon Wu Xioafeng, piano
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 (1851)
Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 2 (1872)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 (1809)
Jean Sibelius: Menuetto (1894)
Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1722)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Glenn Gould: So You Want to Write a Fugue? (1963)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli (1726)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No.161 (1750)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Lyric Fantasy (1967)
François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls (1728)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle (1733)
Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastorale'
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1853)
Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)
Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)
Josef Suk: Fantasy (1903)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)
Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 (1925)
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1912)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Peter Tchaikovsky: Interrupted Dreams, from Twelve Pieces of Average Difficulty, Op. 40 Mikhail Pletnev, piano
Antonin Dvorak: Romance in F Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 11 Maureen Nelson, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6, Op. 74, Pathétique: Movements 2-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
George Gershwin (arr. Sara Davis Buechner): Do Do Do Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY
Edgar Meyer/Chris Thile/Stuart Duncan: Goat Rodeo Stuart Duncan, fiddle; Chris Thile, mandolin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, bass
Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor, Edgar Meyer, double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Joseph Haydn: Trio No. 39 in G major, Hob. XV/25 Gypsy Aletheia Piano Trio: Francesca de Pasquale, violin; Juliette Herlin, cello; Fei-Fei Dong, piano Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL
Robert Schumann: Three Romances for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 94 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)
Václav Pichl: Symphony (1770)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: March of the Society of David (1835)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: My Pretty Bess (1935)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin (1935)
Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony (1781)
John Sheppard: Libera nos (c.1550)
Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail (1619)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto (1804)
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser (1852)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto (1931)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Václav Pichl: Symphony (1770)
Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast Suite (1906)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 (1913)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 (1831)
Philippe Gaubert: Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando (1906)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 (1939)
Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 9 (1778)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1890)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)