WCLV Program Guide 09-25-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar

Antonin Dvorak: Mazurek Op. 49 Scott St. John, violin; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat major, Op. 148, D. 897 Sasha Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Domo, Fishtail, MT

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP. 100 Judy Dines, flute; Hassan Anderson, oboe; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Joshua Hood, bassoon; Amanda Collins, French horn; Terrence Wilson, piano Gateways Music Festival, Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester, NY

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per Sua Altezza Reale di Sassonia, RV 576 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Traditional (arr. Yi-Wen Jiang): Harvest Celebration from "Chinasong" Shanghai Quartet: Weigang Li, violin; Yi-Wen Jiang, violin; Honggang Li, viola; Nicholas Tzavaras, cello Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Yan-Jun Hua: Reflection of the Moon in the Er-Quan Spring Shanghai Quartet

Wang Jie: Memories of That First Summer, Six Miniature Pieces for Piano, for Young Pianists and Their Whimsical Dreams: 6. Soft Strokes of Summer Breeze, Forwarding Letters to Mom's New Address on the Moon Wu Xioafeng, piano

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 (1851)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 2 (1872)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 (1809)

Jean Sibelius: Menuetto (1894)

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1722)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Glenn Gould: So You Want to Write a Fugue? (1963)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli (1726)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No.161 (1750)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Lyric Fantasy (1967)

François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls (1728)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle (1733)

Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastorale'

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1853)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Josef Suk: Fantasy (1903)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 (1925)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1912)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Interrupted Dreams, from Twelve Pieces of Average Difficulty, Op. 40 Mikhail Pletnev, piano

Antonin Dvorak: Romance in F Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 11 Maureen Nelson, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6, Op. 74, Pathétique: Movements 2-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

George Gershwin (arr. Sara Davis Buechner): Do Do Do Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

Edgar Meyer/Chris Thile/Stuart Duncan: Goat Rodeo Stuart Duncan, fiddle; Chris Thile, mandolin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, bass

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor, Edgar Meyer, double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Joseph Haydn: Trio No. 39 in G major, Hob. XV/25 Gypsy Aletheia Piano Trio: Francesca de Pasquale, violin; Juliette Herlin, cello; Fei-Fei Dong, piano Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

Robert Schumann: Three Romances for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 94 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

Václav Pichl: Symphony (1770)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: March of the Society of David (1835)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: My Pretty Bess (1935)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: Jolly Rutterkin (1935)

Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes (1963)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony (1781)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (c.1550)

Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail (1619)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto (1804)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser (1852)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto (1931)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Václav Pichl: Symphony (1770)

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast Suite (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 (1913)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 (1831)

Philippe Gaubert: Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando (1906)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 (1939)

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 9 (1778)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1890)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)