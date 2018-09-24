WCLV Program Guide 09-24-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University – Neo-Tessares Saxophone Quartet: John Perrine, soprano saxophone
Breegan Arnett, alto saxophone; Allie Denham, tenor saxophone; Tom Lempner, baritone saxophone
Tomas Luis de Victoria (arr Jay Starkey): O Magnum Mysterium
Orlando Gibbons (arr Fred L. Hemke): Fantazia
Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Lynnsey J. Lambrecht): Blessed Virgin, Rejoice
Jean-Baptiste Singelee: First Saxophone Quartet – Andante and Allegro
Bela Bartok (arr William Schmidt): Six Bagatelles
Buck McDaniel: Labyrinth
Russsell Peck: Drastic Measures
Greg D’Alessio: Harley
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Gustavo Dudame: Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Otto Nicolai: "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel
Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata
Joaquin Turina: Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Ben Folds: Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero
Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano;
Enrique Granados: Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)
Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: Psalm 23 (2011)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 (1910)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Neapolitan Dance (1876)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 (1828)
Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)
John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Concerto (1765)
Oskar Nedbal: The Winegrower's Bride: Overture (1916)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)
George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Pablo de Sarasate: Caprice basque (1881)
Sergei Prokofiev: Toccata (1912)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony 'Obbligato' (1781)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 (1899)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Play Azica 71287 Music: 4:17
Antonin Dvorak: Mazurek Op. 49 Scott St. John, violin; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:54
Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat major, Op. 148, D. 897 Sasha Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Domo, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:27
Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 26:05
Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP. 100 Judy Dines, flute; Hassan Anderson, oboe; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Joshua Hood, bassoon; Amanda Collins, French horn; Terrence Wilson, piano Gateways Music Festival, Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester, NY Music: 18:53
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per Sua Altezza Reale di Sassonia, RV 576 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:20
Traditional (arr. Yi-Wen Jiang): Harvest Celebration from "Chinasong" Shanghai Quartet: Weigang Li, violin; Yi-Wen Jiang, violin; Honggang Li, viola; Nicholas Tzavaras, cello Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 2:22
Yan-Jun Hua: Reflection of the Moon in the Er-Quan Spring Shanghai Quartet Album: Shanghai Quartet and Eugenia Zuckerman, China Song Delos 3308 Music: 7:03
Wang Jie: Memories of That First Summer, Six Miniature Pieces for Piano, for Young Pianists and Their Whimsical Dreams: 6. Soft Strokes of Summer Breeze, Forwarding Letters to Mom's New Address on the Moon Wu Xioafeng, piano wangjiemusic.com Music: 2:02
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)
John Rutter: A Gaelic Blessing (1978)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1 (1722)
Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)
Thomas Tallis: O nata lux de lumine (1575)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)
Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso (c.1715)
Ottorino Respighi: Notturno (1905)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979)
Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 (1883)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1872)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 (1788)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 a 'Les adieux' (1810)
Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1917)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Eric Whitacre: Sleep (1999)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Berceuse (1893)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904)
Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Suite (1952)
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Bénédiction de Dieu /3 (1847)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata (1747)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)