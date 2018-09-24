WCLV Program Guide 09-24-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University – Neo-Tessares Saxophone Quartet: John Perrine, soprano saxophone

Breegan Arnett, alto saxophone; Allie Denham, tenor saxophone; Tom Lempner, baritone saxophone

Tomas Luis de Victoria (arr Jay Starkey): O Magnum Mysterium

Orlando Gibbons (arr Fred L. Hemke): Fantazia

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr Lynnsey J. Lambrecht): Blessed Virgin, Rejoice

Jean-Baptiste Singelee: First Saxophone Quartet – Andante and Allegro

Bela Bartok (arr William Schmidt): Six Bagatelles

Buck McDaniel: Labyrinth

Russsell Peck: Drastic Measures

Greg D’Alessio: Harley

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudame: Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Otto Nicolai: "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel

Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata

Joaquin Turina: Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Ben Folds: Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano;

Enrique Granados: Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: Psalm 23 (2011)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 (1910)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Neapolitan Dance (1876)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 (1828)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912)

John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Oboe Concerto (1765)

Oskar Nedbal: The Winegrower's Bride: Overture (1916)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Pablo de Sarasate: Caprice basque (1881)

Sergei Prokofiev: Toccata (1912)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony 'Obbligato' (1781)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Play Azica 71287 Music: 4:17

Antonin Dvorak: Mazurek Op. 49 Scott St. John, violin; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:54

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat major, Op. 148, D. 897 Sasha Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Domo, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:27

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 26:05

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP. 100 Judy Dines, flute; Hassan Anderson, oboe; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Joshua Hood, bassoon; Amanda Collins, French horn; Terrence Wilson, piano Gateways Music Festival, Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester, NY Music: 18:53

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per Sua Altezza Reale di Sassonia, RV 576 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:20

Traditional (arr. Yi-Wen Jiang): Harvest Celebration from "Chinasong" Shanghai Quartet: Weigang Li, violin; Yi-Wen Jiang, violin; Honggang Li, viola; Nicholas Tzavaras, cello Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 2:22

Yan-Jun Hua: Reflection of the Moon in the Er-Quan Spring Shanghai Quartet Album: Shanghai Quartet and Eugenia Zuckerman, China Song Delos 3308 Music: 7:03

Wang Jie: Memories of That First Summer, Six Miniature Pieces for Piano, for Young Pianists and Their Whimsical Dreams: 6. Soft Strokes of Summer Breeze, Forwarding Letters to Mom's New Address on the Moon Wu Xioafeng, piano wangjiemusic.com Music: 2:02

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

John Rutter: A Gaelic Blessing (1978)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1 (1722)

Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto (1931)

Thomas Tallis: O nata lux de lumine (1575)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

Sir Edward Elgar (arr Donald Fraser): Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso (c.1715)

Ottorino Respighi: Notturno (1905)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 (1883)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 (1788)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 a 'Les adieux' (1810)

Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1917)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Eric Whitacre: Sleep (1999)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Berceuse (1893)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Suite (1952)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Bénédiction de Dieu /3 (1847)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata (1747)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)