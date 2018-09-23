WCLV Program Guide 09-23-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor; Clémentine Margaine, mezzo-soprano; Jay Friedman, trombone; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Charles Vernon, bass trombone; Gene Pokorny, tuba;

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique Op 3

Jennifer Higdon: Low Brass Concerto

Ernest Chausson: Poem of Love and the Sea Op 19

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes Op. 33a

Bela Bartók: Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celesta—Fritz Reiner, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Prelude to Act 1

Julia Adolphe: Unearth, Release (Concerto for Viola & Orchestra)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from The Nutcracker Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: 17th Century England - Three instrumental releases, including Fretwork’s most recent recording (John Jenkins Consort works continued), late William Byrd keyboard works, and Purcell’s Fantazias

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Alleluia from 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Missa Brevis (1777)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Adagio from Miserere (1738)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Ravin’ About Raven - Highlights of recent releases from the Raven CD catalog with comments from label chief William T. Van Pelt.

PAUL HINDEMITH: Lebhaft (i.), fr Organ Sonata No. 2 Timothy Olsen (1965 Flentrop/Salem College, Winston-Salem, NC) Raven 977

JAMES H. ROGERS: Allegro con brio, fr Sonata No. 1 in e Charles Echols (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Raven 978

DUDLEY BUCK: Variations on Old Folks at Home Dongho Lee (2013 Parkey/Providence United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NC) Raven 143

GEORGE WHITEFIELD CHADWICK: Elegy (In Memoriam H. Parker) Parker Ramsay (1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Byrnes Auditorium, Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC) Raven 154

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF: Andante cantabile, fr Piano Concerto No. 1 in f#, Op. 1 Jeremy Filsell, piano; Peter Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Macy’s, Philadelphia, PA) Raven 155

RENÉ BECKER: Idylle Angélique, Op. 71. BECKER: Marche Militaire, Op. 62 Damin Spritzer, Adam Pajan (1938 Kimball/St. John’s Cathedral, Denver, CO) Raven 999

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lamb and Shepherd - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will feature sacred choral and organ music portraying Jesus as both Lamb and Shepherd in various musical settings from across the centuries. Tune in for this exploration of this timeless and fundamental imagery of the faith

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Debra Nagy & Season 10 preview

Franz Joseph Haydn: Sonata in C Major, Hob XVI:50: III. Allegro Molto Sylvia Berry, fortepiano (Acis 83148 CD) 2:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade in B-flat, “Gran Partita, KV 361: IV. Adagio Nachtmusik/Eric Hoeprich (Glossa 80605 CD) 5:13

Marc Antoine Charpentier: Messe de Minuit, H. 9: Kyrie Les Musiciens du Louvre/Mark Minkowski (Archiv 453479) 2:04

Traditional: “Or nous, dites Marie” Masques/Olivier Fortin (Analekta 9908 CD) 2:29

Anonymous: “J’ay pris amours” Alla Francesca (Opus 111 30173 CD) 4:53

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Elemens – Le chaos Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (L’Oiseau lyre 421656 CD) 6:41

Jean Phillipe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Trembelement de Terre Les Délices/Debra Nagy (live private recording) 1:06

Marin Marais: “Les Folies d’espagne” Les Délices/Debra Nagy (Navona CD) 6:26

Edith Piaf: “La Foule” ” Les Délices/Debra Nagy (Navona CD) 3:00

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata (1747)

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso 'Convalescence' (1701)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo (1597)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue 'St. Anne' (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto (1738)

Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima (1507)

José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción (c.1750)

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 ‘Rhenish’

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Nocturne for String Orchestra, Op. 40 Emerson String Quartet

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il barbiere di Siviglia ('The Barber of Seville') Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN

Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A Major, Op. 48 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finkel, cello University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Morton Gould: Fall River Legend: Hymnal Variations New Zealand Symphony Orchestra James Sedares, conductor

Franz Schubert: Die Nacht The King's Singers Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Morton Gould: Stringmusic Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Son Lux: I Woke Up in the Forest yMusic

Son Lux: Bows yMusic

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra: A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE - Concert Date: 11/10/2012 - Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet – recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in Bb, Op. 60

MATTHIAS PINTSCHER: “Chute d’Étoiles”

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fuge in Bb, Op. 133

ALEXANDER SCRIABIN: Symphony No. 4, Op. 54, “The Poem of Ecstasy”

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode brings a delightful mix of performances of Ravel, Gershwin, Schumann, and an original work from one of From the Top’s up-and-coming composer alumni

28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.

25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.

24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.

31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.

33-year-old composer Eric Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto (1878)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Sonata for Piano (1973/2005) Frank Huang, piano

Margaret Brouwer: Diary of an Alien (1994) Alice Weinreb, flute

Frederick Koch: Sonata for Cello and Piano Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Night Swimming (2000) Sandra Simon, soprano; Danna Sundet, English horn; Randall Fusco, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Role of Women in Peace and Security, Sanam Naraghi-Anderlini, Co-Founder and Executive Director, International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN).

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 (1835)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variations (1862)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)