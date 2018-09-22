WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-flat major Finale: Presto Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 33, No. 1 "Russian" Vega Quartet: Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, guest conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: Autumn Song October Moshe Hammer, violin; Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, cello; William Tritt, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for violin and viola, k423 Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY

Peter Schickele: "Spring Forward" for clarinet quintet (2015) David Shifrin, clarinet; The Miro Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Central United Methodist Church, Phoenix, AZ

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Tchaikovsky): Nocturne for Piano arr. for Full Orchestra and Solo Violoncello Mark Kosower, violoncello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Michael Torke: Ash (1989)

Sergei Taneyev: Piano Trio (1908)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Lou Harrison: Solstice: Suite (1949)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudame: Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Otto Nicolai: "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel

Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata

Joaquin Turina: Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Ben Folds: Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano;

Enrique Granados: Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Nocturne for String Orchestra, Op. 40 Emerson String Quartet

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il barbiere di Siviglia ('The Barber of Seville') Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN

Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A Major, Op. 48 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finkel, cello University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Morton Gould: Fall River Legend: Hymnal Variations New Zealand Symphony Orchestra James Sedares, conductor

Franz Schubert: Die Nacht The King's Singers Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Morton Gould: Stringmusic Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Son Lux: I Woke Up in the Forest yMusic Album: First Communal Table Records NA

Son Lux: Bows yMusic Album: First Communal Table Records NA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite (1960)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music (2010)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10 after Corelli (1726)

Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode brings a delightful mix of performances of Ravel, Gershwin, Schumann, and an original work from one of From the Top’s up-and-coming composer alumni

28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.

25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.

24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.

31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.

33-year-old composer Eric Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: The Sea and the Gulls (1930)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 11 (1782)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 'Classical' (1917)

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto (1710)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 a (1949)

Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces (1849)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins (1733)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: ​“1977 on Stage and Screen” - The best of the year including the two biggest hits: “Annie” and “Saturday Night Fever.” But going deeper, we’ll also take a listen to a couple of Liza Minnelli musicals and the cult film based on Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:02 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Overture from Annie Orchestra Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:01:56 00:02:17 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin It's the Hard-Knock Life Chorus Annie -- 2013 Revival Shout 826663-14208

18:04:45 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:07:34 00:02:13 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Says Don't Millicent Martin, David Kernan Side by Side by Sondheim RCA CBL2-1851

18:09:41 00:02:57 Stephen Sondheim There Won't Be Trumpets Juiia MacKenzie Side by Side by Sondheim RCA CBL2-1851

18:13:17 00:04:00 David Shire-Richard Maltzy Crossword Puzzle Loni Ackerman Starting Here, Starting Now RCA ABL1-2360

18:17:17 00:02:13 David Shire-Richard Maltzy I Don't Remember Christmas George Lee Andrews Starting Here, Starting Now RCA ABL1-2360

18:19:30 00:01:33 Bee Gees Staying Alive Bee Gees Saturday Night Fever -- Film Soundtrack RSO RS-2-4001

18:20:46 00:02:37 David Shire Night on Disco Mountain Orchestra Saturday Night Fever -- Film Soundtrack RSO RS-2-4001

18:24:42 00:03:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb But the World Goes Round Liza Minnelli New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists LA750

18:28:31 00:03:13 John Kander-Fred Ebb It's the Strangest Thing Liza Minnelli The Act -- Original B'way Cast DRG CDRG6101

18:32:32 00:04:57 Stephen Sondheim The Glamourous Life Chloe Franks A Little Night Music -- Film Soundtrack Columbia COL35333

18:37:21 00:02:29 Stephen Sondheim Every Day a Little Death Diana Rigg, Lesley-Ann Down A Little Night Music -- Film Soundtrack Sony COL35333

18:40:27 00:02:44 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Sexually Free Lenny Baker, Joanna Gleason, James Naughton, Ilene Graff I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD-19107

18:43:05 00:03:58 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart I Love My Wife Lenny Baker I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD-19107

18:47:19 00:04:30 Stephen Sondheim Finale: Send in the Clowns Elizabeth Taylor, Len Cariou A Little Night Music -- Film Soundtrack Columbia COL35333

18:52:10 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:50 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Losing My Mind Julia MacKenzie Side by Side by Sondheim RCA CB L2-1851

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”

MAURICE RAVEL: Alborado de gracioso; Valse nobles et sentimentales; : La Valse

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 'Raindrop' (1839)

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Preludio No. 2 "Tristón" (1985)