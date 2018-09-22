WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-flat major Finale: Presto Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 33, No. 1 "Russian" Vega Quartet: Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL
Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, guest conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: Autumn Song October Moshe Hammer, violin; Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, cello; William Tritt, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for violin and viola, k423 Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY
Peter Schickele: "Spring Forward" for clarinet quintet (2015) David Shifrin, clarinet; The Miro Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Central United Methodist Church, Phoenix, AZ
Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Tchaikovsky): Nocturne for Piano arr. for Full Orchestra and Solo Violoncello Mark Kosower, violoncello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)
Michael Torke: Ash (1989)
Sergei Taneyev: Piano Trio (1908)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 (1915)
Lou Harrison: Solstice: Suite (1949)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 (1876)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Gustavo Dudame: Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Otto Nicolai: "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel
Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata
Joaquin Turina: Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Ben Folds: Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero
Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano;
Enrique Granados: Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Nocturne for String Orchestra, Op. 40 Emerson String Quartet
Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il barbiere di Siviglia ('The Barber of Seville') Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alex Strong from Bloomington, IN
Antonin Dvorak: String Sextet in A Major, Op. 48 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; David Finkel, cello University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Morton Gould: Fall River Legend: Hymnal Variations New Zealand Symphony Orchestra James Sedares, conductor
Franz Schubert: Die Nacht The King's Singers Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Morton Gould: Stringmusic Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Son Lux: I Woke Up in the Forest yMusic Album: First Communal Table Records NA
Son Lux: Bows yMusic Album: First Communal Table Records NA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
Alex North: Spartacus: Suite (1960)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music (2010)
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10 after Corelli (1726)
Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode brings a delightful mix of performances of Ravel, Gershwin, Schumann, and an original work from one of From the Top’s up-and-coming composer alumni
28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.
25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.
24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.
31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.
33-year-old composer Eric Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.
13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
Ottorino Respighi: The Sea and the Gulls (1930)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 11 (1782)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 'Classical' (1917)
Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto (1710)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 a (1949)
Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces (1849)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins (1733)
Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “1977 on Stage and Screen” - The best of the year including the two biggest hits: “Annie” and “Saturday Night Fever.” But going deeper, we’ll also take a listen to a couple of Liza Minnelli musicals and the cult film based on Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:01:02 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Overture from Annie Orchestra Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723
18:01:56 00:02:17 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin It's the Hard-Knock Life Chorus Annie -- 2013 Revival Shout 826663-14208
18:04:45 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723
18:07:34 00:02:13 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Says Don't Millicent Martin, David Kernan Side by Side by Sondheim RCA CBL2-1851
18:09:41 00:02:57 Stephen Sondheim There Won't Be Trumpets Juiia MacKenzie Side by Side by Sondheim RCA CBL2-1851
18:13:17 00:04:00 David Shire-Richard Maltzy Crossword Puzzle Loni Ackerman Starting Here, Starting Now RCA ABL1-2360
18:17:17 00:02:13 David Shire-Richard Maltzy I Don't Remember Christmas George Lee Andrews Starting Here, Starting Now RCA ABL1-2360
18:19:30 00:01:33 Bee Gees Staying Alive Bee Gees Saturday Night Fever -- Film Soundtrack RSO RS-2-4001
18:20:46 00:02:37 David Shire Night on Disco Mountain Orchestra Saturday Night Fever -- Film Soundtrack RSO RS-2-4001
18:24:42 00:03:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb But the World Goes Round Liza Minnelli New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists LA750
18:28:31 00:03:13 John Kander-Fred Ebb It's the Strangest Thing Liza Minnelli The Act -- Original B'way Cast DRG CDRG6101
18:32:32 00:04:57 Stephen Sondheim The Glamourous Life Chloe Franks A Little Night Music -- Film Soundtrack Columbia COL35333
18:37:21 00:02:29 Stephen Sondheim Every Day a Little Death Diana Rigg, Lesley-Ann Down A Little Night Music -- Film Soundtrack Sony COL35333
18:40:27 00:02:44 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Sexually Free Lenny Baker, Joanna Gleason, James Naughton, Ilene Graff I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD-19107
18:43:05 00:03:58 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart I Love My Wife Lenny Baker I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD-19107
18:47:19 00:04:30 Stephen Sondheim Finale: Send in the Clowns Elizabeth Taylor, Len Cariou A Little Night Music -- Film Soundtrack Columbia COL35333
18:52:10 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:09 00:03:50 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Losing My Mind Julia MacKenzie Side by Side by Sondheim RCA CB L2-1851
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”
MAURICE RAVEL: Alborado de gracioso; Valse nobles et sentimentales; : La Valse
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 'Raindrop' (1839)
Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)
Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Preludio No. 2 "Tristón" (1985)