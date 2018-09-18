WCLV Program Guide 09-18-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Morton Gould: Fall River Legend: Hymnal Variations New Zealand Symphony Orchestra James Sedares, conductor

Franz Schubert: Die Nacht The King's Singers Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Morton Gould: Stringmusic Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Son Lux: I Woke Up in the Forest yMusic

Son Lux: Bows yMusic Album: First Communal Table Records NA

Domenico Cimarosa: Concerto in G for Two Flutes and Orchestra Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Alicia McQuerrey, flute The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Duke Ellington, arr. Peress: New World A-Comin' Charlie Albright, piano The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Darius Milhaud, arr. Daniel Seidenberg: La Creation du Monde, Op. 81 Apollo Chamber Players Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, MATCH, Houston, TX Music: 12:27

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade (1903)

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (1926)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 (1768)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations (1742)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1919)

Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Lambs' (1914)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture (1986)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet (1819)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande (1727)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane (1924)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Cello Concerto (1850)

Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea: At Sea (1922)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 11 (1853)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Preludes: Op. 32/12 G-sharp minor, Op. 23/4 D major, Op. 3/2 C-sharp minor Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Ruperto Chapi y Lorente (arr. Lorenzo Palomo): La Revoltosa, Preludio The Romeros UGA, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Celedonio Romero: Suite Andaluza, Fantasia Cubana Celino Romero UGA, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Op. 11: Movement 3. Alla marci: Moderato Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 82 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano Op 83: Movements 2-3 Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano; Cynthia Phelps, viola Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

Roy Orbison (arr. Stephen Prutsman): Crying Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; Spoleto Festival Players; Geoff Nuttall, conductor The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Sinfonia (1727)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 (1831)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

Lord Berners: Polka (1941)

George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture (1925)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony (1790)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren (1782)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3 (1809)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 (1727)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on "La bergère Célimène" (1781)

Franz Schubert: Overture (1817)

Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagietto from Concierto en modo galante (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 (1777)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)