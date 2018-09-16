WCLV Program Guide 09-16-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

John Adams: Scheherazade. 2

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome--Mandred Honeck, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Alan Gilbert, conductor; Stephanie Blyth, mezzo-soprano

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 1 for Orchestra

John Corigliano: One Sweet Morning

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7

Alban Berg: Three Pieces for Orchestra, Op. 6

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Seventeenth Century Germans - Recent recordings of sacred works of Samuel Scheidt, Samuel Capricornus, and the lute master Esias Reusner

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Giovanni Palestrina: Nunc dimittis (1572)

Giovanni Palestrina: Tu es Petrus (1573)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Out of Their Minds - Following a centuries-old tradition, today’s organists create new music in the STEPHEN LOHER: Fanfare Improvisation Stephen Loher (1938-1962 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Paul’s Chapel, Columbia University, New York, NY) Pipedreams 1001

SIETZE de VRIES: Improvisation, Eralt uns, Herr, bei deinem Wort Noordelijk Vocaal Ensemble/Leendert Runia; Sietze de Vries (1962 Ahrend & Brunzema/St. Martini Church, Bremen, Germany) JSB Recordings 151017

KALEVI KIVINIEMI: Improvisation-Poem Veni Creator Kalevi Kiviniemi (1952 Weigle1999 Berner/Matthäuskirche, Stuttgart, Germany)

MATTHIAS MÜCK: Improvised Variations on Maria dich lieben Matthias Mück (2005 Eule/St. Sebastian Cathedral, Magdeburg, Germany)

JEAN GUILLOU: Improvisation on Student Themes Jean Guillou (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/6/1992)moment through artful improvisation

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois : Music of Forgiveness & Reconciliation - Included in this program will be music to mark the Jewish High Holy Days, which began with Rosh Hashanah last week, and continue with Yom Kippur in the coming week. Music of forgiveness from the Christian sacred music tradition will also be featured

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch : William Kapell 96th Birthday Tribute

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto: Allegro brilliante William Kapell, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Serge Koussevitzky

Frédéric Chopin: Sonata No.3 in B-Minor: Largo William Kapell, piano

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz in E-flat, Op.18 William Kapell, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto No. 2: Largo William Kapell, piano; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in C K.330: Allegro Moderato William Kapell, piano

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 11 William Kapell, piano

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo (1538)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 4 (1707)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque :B8 (c.1720)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 4 (1718)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso (1713)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Vincenzo Galilei: Saltarello (1588)

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Alexander Barantschik, violin

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir

John Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Samuel Barber: Knoxville Summer of 1915--Susanna Phillips, soprano

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Movement 3. Allegro Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard, conductor

Wynton Marsalis: At the Octoroon Balls, String Quartet No. 1 (excerpts) Maureen Nelson, violin; Kayla Moffett, violin; Maiya Papach, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Marc Loudon from New Orleans, LA

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, op. 14 (excerpts) Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri BBC Symphony Orchestra Andrew Davis, conductor

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Movement 4. Allegro, ma non troppo Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello Sphinx Symphony Orchestra Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

Mason Bates: Elements Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra WCLV Membeership Campaign Program

Richard Wagner: Rienzi Overture—George Szell ; Severance Hall, 9/23/65

George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where E‘er You Walk—Seth McCoy, tenor; Robert Shaw, Severance Hall, 12/86/67

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 – Leopold Stokowski, Severance Hall, 5/13/71

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Overture—Lorin Maazel, Severance Hall, 5/12/73

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto—Julia Fischer, violin; Franz Welser-Möst, Severance Hall, January 2014

Leos Janacek: Allegretto from Sinfonietta for Orchestra—Christoph von Dohnányi, Severance Hall, 9/24/98

Franz Schubert: Octet for Winds and Strings: 3 rd Movement—George Szell, Severance Hall, 12/16/65

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19, K. 459—Mitsuko Uchida, pianist/conductor, Severance Hall, 4/05/14

Gustav Mahler: 2 nd Movement from Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’—Leonard Bernstein, Blossom Music Center, 7/09/70

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sanctus from Missa Solemnis—Sanctus Saramae Endich, soprano; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Robert Shaw director; George Szell, 2/4/67

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 21, 2017 - This week From the Top comes from the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. In honor of that setting, the young performers celebrate Jewish themed music and the music of Jewish composers. We’ll hear a teenage violinist perform Ravel’s gorgeous Kaddish, a wonderful Atlanta-based youth choir sings a piece by a contemporary Jewish composer, and we’ll meet a young guitar player who is one part Texan and one part Israeli.

19-year-old violinist Sein An from Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and 18-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York perform the first movement, Ouverture, the third movement, Jeu, and the fourth movement, Final from Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Jarrett May from Keller, Texas performs III. Lively, with bounce from Duo for Flute and Piano by Aaron Copland (1900-1990), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old guitarist Aytahn Benavi from Austin, Texas performs Songe Capricorne by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

The Atlanta Young Singers perform “Adonai Ro’i” by Judith Shatin (b.1949) and "Donna, Donna”, words by Aaron Zeitlin (1898-1973) and music by Shalom Secunda (1894-1974), arr. by Carl Bertil Agnestig, with pianist, Millie Turek

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs "It Ain't Necessarily So" by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto (1895)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward J. Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal (1984) — Peter Takacs, piano

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) — Thomas Rosenkranz, piano, active electronics

Edward Miller: Anacrusis (1976) — Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London, cond.

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children — Howie Smith, alto saxophone, WX7 MIDI wind controller; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Nicholas Underhill: Nocturne (1995) — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Polish National Chamber Orchestra of Slupsk/Bohdan Jarmolowitz, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Idea of Israel, Ilan Pappé, PhD, Professor of History, Director of the European Centre for Palestine Studies, University of Exeter.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Franz Liszt: Romance oubliée (1880)