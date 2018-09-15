WCLV Program Guide 09-15-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3: I. 1957: Award Montage Modern Mandolin Quartet

Bedrich Smetana: Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15 Juho Pohjonen, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

John Adams: Doctor Atomic Symphony Movement 3. Trinity Houston Symphony: Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Philip Glass: Partita for Solo Violin: Movement 1 Opening Tim Fain, violin Performance Today in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN

Robert Schumann: Davidsbundlertanze, Op. 6; No 17. Wie aus der Ferne Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Francois Couperin: Sicilienne Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Ferdinand David: Caprice in C Minor from Six Caprices for Solo Violin, Op. 9 No. 3 Sean Lee, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54 Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Carlos Surinach: Piano Concerto (1973)

Anton Rubinstein: Symphony No. 2 'Ocean' (1880)

Frank Martin: Mass for Double Chorus (1926)

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 (1822)

Benjamin Godard: Suite (1890)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Jesu, Dulcis Memoria" Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene

Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Domine, Non Sum Dignus" (Lord, I am not worthy...) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings

J. B. Comes: "Baylado" Kay Hilton, soprano; Pat O'Scannell, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Tennant, baritone The Terra Nova Consort

Francisco Jose de Castro: Sonata No. 9 Chatham Baroque

Manuel Blasco de Nebra: Piano Sonata No. 3 in A Pedro Casals, piano

Isaac Albeniz: El Albaicin John Willams, guitar London Symphony Orchestra Paul Daniel

Enrique Granados: El fandango de candil, from Goyescas, Op. 11 Brazilian Guitar Quartet

Joaquin Rodrigo: Four Piano Pieces Artur Pizarro, piano

Anonymous: Naranijitay Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon

Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz (Collection): Chaconas y Marionas (Argentinian & Spanish bailes) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Ignacio de Jerusalem: Mass in D Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Joseph White: Violin Concerto in f# (finale) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege

Jose White Lafitte: La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Agustin Barrios: La catedral (The Cathedral) David Solis Olson, guitar

Carlos Guastavino: Las Presencias No. 7 "Rosita Iglesias" Jonathan Cohler, clarinet; Rasa Vitkauskaite, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Movement 3. Allegro Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard, conductor

Wynton Marsalis: At the Octoroon Balls, String Quartet No. 1 (excerpts) Maureen Nelson, violin; Kayla Moffett, violin; Maiya Papach, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Marc Loudon from New Orleans, LA

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, op. 14 (excerpts) Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri BBC Symphony Orchestra Andrew Davis, conductor

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Movement 4. Allegro, ma non troppo Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello Sphinx Symphony Orchestra Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

Mason Bates: Elements Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Michael Flanders &Donald Swann: Ill Wind (1956)

Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz (1888)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme (1981)

Anderson & Roe: Carmen Fantasy (2010)

Irving Berlin: Blue Skies (1926)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: Three little maids from school are we (1885)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 21, 2017 - This week From the Top comes from the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. In honor of that setting, the young performers celebrate Jewish themed music and the music of Jewish composers. We’ll hear a teenage violinist perform Ravel’s gorgeous Kaddish, a wonderful Atlanta-based youth choir sings a piece by a contemporary Jewish composer, and we’ll meet a young guitar player who is one part Texan and one part Israeli.

19-year-old violinist Sein An from Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and 18-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York perform the first movement, Ouverture, the third movement, Jeu, and the fourth movement, Final from Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Jarrett May from Keller, Texas performs III. Lively, with bounce from Duo for Flute and Piano by Aaron Copland (1900-1990), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old guitarist Aytahn Benavi from Austin, Texas performs Songe Capricorne by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

The Atlanta Young Singers perform “Adonai Ro’i” by Judith Shatin (b.1949) and "Donna, Donna”, words by Aaron Zeitlin (1898-1973) and music by Shalom Secunda (1894-1974), arr. by Carl Bertil Agnestig, with pianist, Millie Turek

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs "It Ain't Necessarily So" by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages' (c.1760)

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)

Robert Schumann: Violin Concerto (1853)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 (1788)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: ​It’s Time for a Love Song - An invitation to fall in love all over again with your partner in life. Featured are special recordings made by Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Short, Joan Morris, Barbara Cook, Bernadette Peters and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:50 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner It's Time for a Love Song Paul Sorvino Carmelina -- Studio Cast Take Home Tunes THT9224

18:03:14 00:04:54 Cole Porter Night and Day Fred Astaire The Astaire Story DRG DARC-3-1102

18:08:21 00:04:05 George and Ira Gershwin Embraceable You Judy Garland Mickey and Judy Rhino R271921

18:12:36 00:04:28 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar Tea for Two Bobby Short Late Night at the Café Carlyle Telarc CD-83311

18:17:25 00:02:46 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt They Were You Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543665

18:20:36 00:02:40 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer That Old Black Magic Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:23:43 00:02:25 Ron Grainer-Ronald Millar I Know Now Keith Michell, June Bronhill Robert and Elizabeth -- Original London Cast EMI 2345-65069

18:27:09 00:02:05 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart My Funny Valentine Joan Morris More Rodgers and Hart RCA ARL1-4676

18:29:35 00:03:42 Irving Berlin They Say It's Wonderful Bernadette Peters, Tom Wopat Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 Broadway revival Angel 24335-68122

18:33:23 00:02:05 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Come to Me, Bend to Me Frank Poretta Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast Columbia OS-2540

18:35:42 00:02:58 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Some Enchanted Evening Paulo Szot South Pacific -- 2008 Lincoln Center Revival Masterworks B'way 88697-30457

18:39:21 00:04:07 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Old Devil Moon Don Francks Warner Bros. -- 75 Years Entertaining the World Rhino R275287

18:43:47 00:03:08 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin-Yip Harburg Fun to Be Fooled Bob Shaver The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:47:07 00:01:39 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay Gene Kelly Gene Kelly at MGM Rhino R272437

18:48:46 00:02:32 Michael Leonard-Herbert Martin Why Did I Choose You? Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: Live in London DRG DRG91430

18:51:43 00:01:17 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:46 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: My Shining Hour Mabel Mercer Midnight at Mabel Mercer's Collectables COL-CD-6603

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite (1954)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 2 'Capricieuse' (1843)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor; Archival concert from 10/07/82 - recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Divertimento No. 7, K. 205

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 1 in Bb, Op. 38 “Spring”

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Firebird Suite (1910-1911)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Josef Suk: Elegy (1922)

Sir William Walton: Lento from Sonata for Strings (1971)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (c.1600)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 'Forest' (1869)

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)