WCLV Program Guide 09-10-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio from Spring 2018 Commencement Recital (6:30)
Maurice Ravel: Don Quichotte à Dulcinée song cycle from Fall 2018 Orientation Recital (6:30)
Francis Poulenc: Clarinet Sonata (mvt. 1) from Fall 2018 Orientation Recital (6:30)
Richard Strauss: Violin Sonata from Tessa Lark's Fall 2017 performance on Oberlin Artist Recital Series (30:00)
Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Clarinet & Piano (Oberlin Music label "Convergent Winds") (17:00)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: 10 Whitman Settings (Oberlin Music label "What Think You I Take My Pen in Hand to Record") (25:00)
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar
Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl
Enrique Granados: Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano
Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata
Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata
Maurice Ravel: La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 (1795)
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet (1903)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 (1843)
Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie (1841)
Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together (2003)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)
Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53 'Imperial' (1777)
Alan Hovhaness: Let the Living and The Celestial Sing (1980)
Julio Sagreras: El colibrí (1954)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
William Boyce: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 (1760)
John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 (1773)
Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp: Brasilado (1983)
Traditional: Just a Closer Walk with Thee
Robert Schumann: Allegro from String Quartet No. 2 (1842)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1767)
John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz (1979)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody (1892)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737)
Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle (2015)
Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)
Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)
Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)
Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)
Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 (1760)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)
Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet (1919)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony (1773)
Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides (1914)
Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)
Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale (1905)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 (1828)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 (1871)
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture (1833)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Darius Milhaud: La cheminee du Roi Renee Movements 1 and 7 Bergen Woodwind Quintet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, MPR
Jeff Scott: Startin' Sumthin' Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago, IL
Georges Enescu: Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 3, Op. 25 Movements 1 and 3 Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor Movement 3 Scherzo Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä, conductor, conductor
Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64 Houston Symphony John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX
Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Rose Studio at Lincoln Center
Gordon Goodwin: California Pictures Quartet San Francisco Martha's Vineyard Chamber Music Society, The Old Whaling Church, Edgartown MA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)
Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Sven Einar Englund: The Reindeer Race from 'The White Reindeer' (1952)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Francisco Asenjo Barbieri: El barberillo de Lavapiés: La Paloma (1874)
Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture (1766)
Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)
Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1829)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet (1795)
Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1867)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)
Josef Suk: Andante from Serenade for Strings (1892)
Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto (1844)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 (1795)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 (1820)
Carl Reinecke: Flute Sonata 'Undine' (1885)
Václav Pichl: Symphony 'Diana' (1770)
J. A. P. Schulz: The Harvest Feast: Overture (1790)
Ottorino Respighi: Poema autunnale (1926)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite (1739)
Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 10 (1776)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)
Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1750)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)
William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)