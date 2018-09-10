WCLV Program Guide 09-10-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio from Spring 2018 Commencement Recital (6:30)

Maurice Ravel: Don Quichotte à Dulcinée song cycle from Fall 2018 Orientation Recital (6:30)

Francis Poulenc: Clarinet Sonata (mvt. 1) from Fall 2018 Orientation Recital (6:30)

Richard Strauss: Violin Sonata from Tessa Lark's Fall 2017 performance on Oberlin Artist Recital Series (30:00)

Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Clarinet & Piano (Oberlin Music label "Convergent Winds") (17:00)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: 10 Whitman Settings (Oberlin Music label "What Think You I Take My Pen in Hand to Record") (25:00)

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar

Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl

Enrique Granados: Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano

Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Maurice Ravel: La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 (1795)

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet (1903)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 (1843)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie (1841)

Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together (2003)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale 'B' from Symphony No. 53 'Imperial' (1777)

Alan Hovhaness: Let the Living and The Celestial Sing (1980)

Julio Sagreras: El colibrí (1954)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

William Boyce: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 (1760)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 (1773)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp: Brasilado (1983)

Traditional: Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Robert Schumann: Allegro from String Quartet No. 2 (1842)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1767)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz (1979)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody (1892)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737)

Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle (2015)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)

Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet (1919)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony (1773)

Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides (1914)

Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale (1905)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 (1828)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 (1871)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture (1833)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Darius Milhaud: La cheminee du Roi Renee Movements 1 and 7 Bergen Woodwind Quintet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, MPR

Jeff Scott: Startin' Sumthin' Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago, IL

Georges Enescu: Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 3, Op. 25 Movements 1 and 3 Alexi Kenney, violin; Renana Gutman, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor Movement 3 Scherzo Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä, conductor, conductor

Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64 Houston Symphony John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Ani Kavafian, violin; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Rose Studio at Lincoln Center

Gordon Goodwin: California Pictures Quartet San Francisco Martha's Vineyard Chamber Music Society, The Old Whaling Church, Edgartown MA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Sven Einar Englund: The Reindeer Race from 'The White Reindeer' (1952)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Francisco Asenjo Barbieri: El barberillo de Lavapiés: La Paloma (1874)

Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture (1766)

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1829)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet (1795)

Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Josef Suk: Andante from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto (1844)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 (1795)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 (1820)

Carl Reinecke: Flute Sonata 'Undine' (1885)

Václav Pichl: Symphony 'Diana' (1770)

J. A. P. Schulz: The Harvest Feast: Overture (1790)

Ottorino Respighi: Poema autunnale (1926)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite (1739)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 10 (1776)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)