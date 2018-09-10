Leonard Bernstein – An American in Paris —National Orchestra of France (Warner Classics 568954)

For the Bernstein Centennial, 7 CDs that are the fruit of the love affair that developed in Paris between Leonard Bernstein and the Orchestre National de France in the 1970s. Beside long-admired studio recordings of Schumann’s Cello Concerto with Mstislav Rostropovich and the Rachmaninoff Third Concerto with Alexis Weissenberg, it presents live performances completely new to the catalogue: a 1975 program to celebrate Ravel’s centenary – with Bernstein himself as soloist in the G major piano concerto – and orchestral suites taken from two of Bernstein’s most celebrated and brilliant works, both infused with jazz: the film score On the Waterfront and the landmark Broadway musical West Side Story. An added bonus is a glimpse behind the curtain--Leonard Bernstein in Ravel rehearsals in 1975. Fascinating!

Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite

Bernstein: West Side Story: Symphonic Dances

Bloch: Schelomo

Milhaud: La création du monde Op 81

Milhaud: Le boeuf sur le toit Op 58

Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil for orchestra Op 67b

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Ravel: Boléro

Ravel: La valse

Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (Version for Orchestra)

Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major

Ravel: Shéhérazade

Ravel: Tzigane

Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129