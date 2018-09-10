Leonard Bernstein – An American in Paris
Leonard Bernstein – An American in Paris —National Orchestra of France (Warner Classics 568954)
For the Bernstein Centennial, 7 CDs that are the fruit of the love affair that developed in Paris between Leonard Bernstein and the Orchestre National de France in the 1970s. Beside long-admired studio recordings of Schumann’s Cello Concerto with Mstislav Rostropovich and the Rachmaninoff Third Concerto with Alexis Weissenberg, it presents live performances completely new to the catalogue: a 1975 program to celebrate Ravel’s centenary – with Bernstein himself as soloist in the G major piano concerto – and orchestral suites taken from two of Bernstein’s most celebrated and brilliant works, both infused with jazz: the film score On the Waterfront and the landmark Broadway musical West Side Story. An added bonus is a glimpse behind the curtain--Leonard Bernstein in Ravel rehearsals in 1975. Fascinating!
Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite
Bernstein: West Side Story: Symphonic Dances
Bloch: Schelomo
Milhaud: La création du monde Op 81
Milhaud: Le boeuf sur le toit Op 58
Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil for orchestra Op 67b
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
Ravel: Boléro
Ravel: La valse
Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (Version for Orchestra)
Ravel: Piano Concerto in G major
Ravel: Shéhérazade
Ravel: Tzigane
Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor Op 129