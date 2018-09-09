WCLV Program Guide 09-09-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, a Life in Movies

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Arabella Steinbacher, violin

J.S. Bach/Webern: Ricercar No. 2 from The Musical Offering, BWV 1079

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944 (Great)

Bela Bartók: Two Pictures--Pierre Boulez, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Angela Meade, soprano; Lilli Paasikivi, mezzo-soprano; Russell Thomas, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; New York Choral Artists; Joseph Flummerfelt, director

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem

Felix Mendelssohn: Magnificat in D--Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Monteverdi and The Sixteen, continued - The extraordinary series of recordings of Monteverdi conducted by Harry Christophers continues with the second CD of material from the posthumous 1650 collection that includes the Mass for 4 Voices

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Josquin Desprez: Salve Regina à 5 (c.1500)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni (1622)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Composers - Creative talents from the 20th and 21st centuries contribute importantly to the repertoire of the King of Instruments.

ROBERT ELMORE: Fantasy on Nursery Tunes Robert Plimpton (Wanamaker Organ, Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/2/12)

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in b-flat; Prelude & Fugue No. 14 in D-flat David Crean (2007 Kegg/All Saint’s Lutheran Church, Worthington, OH) Pipedreams Archive (r. 2/8/15)

CHARLES ORE: Sonata Wyatt Smith (2012 Schantz/Church of the Gesu, Milwaukee, WI) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/12/13)

DAN MILLER: Count your blessings Dan Miller (1990 Möller/Calvary Church, Charlotte, NC) Miller 1990

VINCENT PERSICHETTI: Chorale-prelude, Drop, drop slow tears Joshua Boyd (1927 Skinner+1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Hill Auditorium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/29/14)

DAVID DAHL: Partita on Lobe den Herren Mark Brombaugh (1979 Brombaugh/Christ Episcopal Church, Tacoma, WA) Raven 953

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Endless Summer - Even as fall activities move into high gear, many yearn to continue the refreshment, relaxation, and renewal that summer brings. Peter DuBois has chosen sacred choral and organ music to prolong that feeling just a bit longer on this edition of With Heart and Voice

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Great: Paul Kletzki II

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde Overture Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (EMI 767726 CD) 10:20

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No.1: Finale Maurizio Pollini, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (EMI 67549 CD) 9:26

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: IV Adagietto – Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (EMI 767726 CD) 9:58

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3: III Finale- Alla breve Witold Malcuzynski, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Guild 2323 CD) 12:12

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Leopold Stokowski: Es ist vollbracht! from Bach's 'St. John Passion' (1914)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria (1708)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1739)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 7 (1760)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Thomas Crequillon: Congratulamini mihi (c.1550)

Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 (1722)

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Steven Braunstein, contrabassoon; Alexander Barantschik, violin

Michael Tilson Thomas: Urban Legend (2002)

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

Encore: Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice--Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Time for Three Album: Time For Three Universal 20744 Music: 5:17

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Op. 29 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:46

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM Music: 6:48

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90, No. 3 D 899 Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 6:39

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:39

Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13: Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, Etc / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:36

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 20, No. 2 Simone Porter, violin; Karen Gomyo, violin; David Harding, viola; Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:22

Iva Bittova: Divna slecinka James Austin Smith, oboe; Matthew Lipman, viola Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Gold Room - The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL Music: 4:50

Gabriel Faure: Suite from Pelleas and Melisande Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:40

Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE - Concert Date: 11/10/2012

The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet; Jack Sutte, trumpet - recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in Bb, Op. 60

MATTHIAS PINTSCHER: “Chute d’Étoiles”

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fuge in Bb, Op. 133

ALEXANDER SCRIABIN: Symphony No. 4, Op. 54, “The Poem of Ecstasy

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte (1873)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 15, 2018 - Recorded live on stage during From the Top’s Annual Gala in Boston, this episode features incredible young musicians and a special appearance by NPR’s All Things Considered Emeritus Host Robert Siegel. We hear a soprano sing a beautifully ethereal piece by Debussy, a teenage violinist shares how his love of hip-hop inspires him to communicate the power of music to his audiences, and a 10-year-old pianist from Missouri performs an exquisite piece by Chopin

Taggart Squared (Jacob and Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota) performing "Ragtime alla Turca" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) and Greg Anderson (b. 1981), arranged for four hands on one piano by Emma Taggart

18-year-old violinist Adrian Steele from Seattle, Washington performing I. Allegro con fuoco from Violin Sonata, FP 119 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

23-year-old soprano Tatum Robertson from New Orleans, Louisiana performing IV. Paysages belges. Chevaux de bois and V. Aquarelles I. Green from “Ariettes oubliées" by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

10-year-old pianist Jerry Chang from St Louis, Missouri performing Nocturne in F sharp Major Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and II. Presto agitato from 2 Klavierstücke by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

18-year-old violinist Adrian Steele from Seattle, Washington performing IV. Allegretto poco mosso from Violin Sonata by César Franck (1822-1890) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Four From the Top alums (Alice Ivy-Pemberton, violin, Nathan Meltzer, 17, violin, Mira Williams, viola, and Jonah Ellsworth, cello) join Host Christopher O'Riley in performing III. Scherzo from Piano Quintet No. 2 by Antonin Dvořák (1841-1904)

10-year-old pianist Jerry Chang from St Louis, Missouri performing II. Presto agitato from 2 Klavierstücke by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 5:57

Fredric Lissauer : Ivory Mix Op. 46 (2005-06) Julie Wesolek, flute; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Stuart Raleigh, piano (private CD) 8:05

Michael Leese: Music for Harp and Strings Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violins; Nicole Divall, viola; Heidi Albert, cello (private CD) 12:10

Stephen T. Griebling: Sonata for Piano “Joyous” Coren Estrin Kleve, piano (private CD) 27:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève (1854)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 (1762)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1876)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)