WCLV Program Guide 09-02-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer, Inc.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Lily & the Rose - In another of the series of recordings matching choral works to alabaster statuary of the 15th century, the Binchois Ensemble celebrates music for the Virgin Mary

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Giovanni Palestrina: Super flumina Babylonis (1604)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 7 7 'Little Organ Mass' (1778)

Charles Wood: The Lamb (1927)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Beauty in Belgium -Recalling favorite instruments from the 2018 Pipedreams Tour in the Low Countries.

CÉSAR FRANCK: Pièce héroique Els Biesemans (1910 van Bever/Dominican Church, Brussels) Etcetera 1299

DIEUDONNÉ RAICK: Andante, fr Suite No. 2. CHARLES VAN HELMONT: Fugue in g Joris Verdin (1780 Van Peteghem/Sint-Lievenskerk, Houtem) Rene Gailly 88801

CAMILVAN HULSE: Intermezzo & Finale, fr Symphonia Mystica Ignace Michiels (1935 Klais/Sint-Salvatorkathedraal, Brugges) AMP 30703

EDGARD HOOGHUYS: 2 Dances (Pour un baisier de toi Foxtrot; Jour de bonheur Waltz (1908 Hooghuys ‘Prince Carnival’ Band Organ/Art Acadeny Hall, Geraardsbergen) Hooghyys Festival 2015

ANONYMOUS (18th c.): 3 Pieces (Aria & Andante; Giga; Trompet bas Joris Verdin 1692 Goltfus/Sint-Jan-de-Dorperkerk, Leuven) Rene Gailly 88806

FLOR PEETERS: Flemish Rhapsody Peter Pieters (1958 Stevens/St. Rombauts Cathedral, Mechelen) AMP 11519

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Labor Day - The observance of Labor Day traditionally marks the unofficial end of summer –– AND, since it’s a quintessentially American holiday, on this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus primarily on sacred choral and organ music by American composers and performers. Join Peter DuBois for this all new program.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Labor Day

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 68048 CD) 1:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: “Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja” Eric Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Song of the Forest: Children’s Chorus” Children’s Choir; State Orchestra of the USSR/Evgeni Mravinsky (Vanguard 422 LP) 2:51

Traditional: “Song of the Volga Boatmen” Red Army Chorus/Vladimir Ogarkov (Analekta 8802 CD) 4:11

Traditional: “Blow the Man Down” Men of the Robert Shaw Chorale (BMG 635282 CD) 1:53

Traditional” Haul Away, Joe” Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; Orchestra and chorus/Morris Levine (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 2:56

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: “Dance of the Apprentices;” “Procession of the Meistersinger” Chicago Symphony Orchestra/fritz Reiner (BMG61792 CD) 6:23

Traditional Folksong: “John Henry” Paul Robeson, bass-baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:32

Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore: “Anvil Chorus” Staatskapelle Dresden & Chorus/Giuseppe Sinopoli (YouTube public domain) 2:52

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: “Forging song Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Kurt Weill-Bertold Brecht (translated Marc Blitzstein): The Threepenny Opera: “Cannon Song Scott Merrill and George Tyne, tenors; orchestra under the direction of Samuel Matlowsky (MGM 3121 LP) 2:20

Kernochan-Kipling: “A Smuggler’s Song” Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Frank Black (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 3:00

W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: “Oh better far to live and die” and “A policemen’s lot” Donald Adams; Owen Brannigan; D’oyly Carte Opera Company; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 414286 CD) 4:28; 2:30

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

François Couperin: Pièces en concert (c.1710)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (c.1720)

Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto (c.1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue (1722)

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Movement 8 Epilogue Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 In G Major, BWV 1049 Yuan-Qing Yu, solo violin; Rembrandt Chamber Musicians; Sandra Morgan, Artistic Director Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, Alice Millar Chapel at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Piano Puzzler with Bruce Adolphe: This week's contestants are Paul and Christine Hanna from Talahassee, FL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik Movement 1 Allegro Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Shanghai Quartet

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780 (C# minor) IV. Moderato Shai Wosner, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Oberon Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor

Franz Schubert (arr. George Szell): Octet in F Major, D.803: Movements 3, 5, 6 Robert Marcellus, clarinet; Myron Bloom, horn; George Goslee, bassoon; Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nurmberg (The Mastersingers of Nuremburg): Prelude to Act I Cleveland Orchestra; Franz Welser-Most, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin - A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE: The first of a 13 week series of archival Cleveland Orchestra broadcasts saluting the Orchestra’s 100 th anniversary, to be heard on Sunday afternoons thru December 9 th , two days prior to the date of the first Cleveland Orchestra concert – December 11, 1918. These concerts were produced for world-wide distribution. Concert Date: 4/20/2013 - recorded live in Severance Hall

SEAN SHEPHERD: “Tuolumne“

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a, Op. 77/99

ANTONIN DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 6 in D, Op. 60

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71297) 7:10

Keith Fitch: Mean Fiddle Summer (2011) Lina Bahn, violin (Naxos 970296) 11:11

Ryan Ramer: Hallucinations #1-3 Leah Frank, piano (private CD) 15:31

Edwin London: Sonnet Haiku (1983) Trio Bariano (New World 80477) 18:20

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, In Print and In Decline: A Crisis for Democracy? David Folkenflik, Media Correspondent, Business Desk, NPR.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto Wq 169 (1755)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1949)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo (1909)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)