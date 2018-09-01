WCLV Program Guide 09-01-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque, Op.101, No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano

Antonin Dvorak: Othello Overture Op 93 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Alexandre Tansman: Septet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Trumpet, Viola, & Cello Ransom Wilson, flute; Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Ray Riccomini, trumpet; Susan Dubois, viola Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Mason Bates: Mercury Soul Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano BPL Chamber Players, Dweck Cultural Center in the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY

John Adams: China Gates Nicolas Hodges, piano

Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Asher Fisch, conductor National Orchestral Institute, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet no. 2 in D Major Danbi Um, Paul Huang, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61 (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade (1801)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 (1935)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1869)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Gioacchino Rossini: Sigismondo: Overture (1814)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Francisco Mignone: Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano

Federico Mompou: Ballet Jordi Maso, piano

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada

Jules Massenet: Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida

Alessandro Grandi: Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides

Ignacio de Jerusalem: Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar

Isaac Albeniz: Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Movement 8 Epilogue Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 In G Major, BWV 1049 Yuan-Qing Yu, solo violin; Rembrandt Chamber Musicians; Sandra Morgan, Artistic Director Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, Alice Millar Chapel at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Piano Puzzler with Bruce Adolphe: This week's contestants are Paul and Christine Hanna from Talahassee, FL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik Movement 1 Allegro Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Shanghai Quartet

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Franz Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780 (C# minor) IV. Moderato Shai Wosner, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St. Paul, MN

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Oberon Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor

Franz Schubert (arr. George Szell): Octet in F Major, D.803: Movements 3, 5, 6 Robert Marcellus, clarinet; Myron Bloom, horn; George Goslee, bassoon; Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nurmberg (The Mastersingers of Nuremburg): Prelude to Act I Cleveland Orchestra; Franz Welser-Most, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 'Dawn' (1944)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Salut Salon: Shark Medley (2014)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

"PDQ Bach": Aria "Howdy There" from "Oedipus Tex"

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 'Tristesse' (1832)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 15 (1782)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1756)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

César Franck: Psyché (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892)

Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds 46 (1784)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli 'La Follia' (1726)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer, Inc.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: ​​Welcome Home - There’s no theme that runs deeper than this one, and musicals have poignantly explored it for decades

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:55 00:01:40 Charlie Smalls Home Diana Ross The Wiz -- Fllm Soundtrack MCA MCAD2-11649

18:02:35 00:01:20 Harold Arlen-Herbert Stothart Finale from The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:04:34 00:03:34 Frank Loesser The Music of Home Anthony Perkins, Bruce McKay Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:08:17 00:03:31 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe Wouldn't It Be Loverly? Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-66128

18:11:48 00:02:06 Andre Previn-A.J. Lerner A Million Miles Away Behind the Door Jean Seburg Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Paramount PMS-1001

18:13:54 00:04:21 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Everybody's Got a Home but Me Laura Osnes Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encores Production Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:18:53 00:00:53 George Gershwin-Irving Caesar Swanee Al Jolson George Gershwin: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD-048-4

18:19:46 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Edelweiss Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony KOS-2020

18:22:12 00:03:28 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Ohio Donna Murphy, Jennifer Westfeldt Wonderful Town -- 2004 B'way Revival DRG CD94766

18:26:22 00:02:59 John Kander-Fred Ebb Home Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30598

18:29:34 00:03:09 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson The Little Grey House Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10322

18:32:40 00:04:26 Leonard Bernstein Build My House Linda Eder Peter Pan --Studio Cast Koch 99923-75962

18:37:20 00:03:06 Harold Rome Going Home Train Lawrence Winters Call Me Mister -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 44003-85822

18:40:33 00:02:57 Hugh Martin-Timothy Gray Home Sweet Heaven Tammy Grimes High Spirits -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10767

18:44:15 00:03:29 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Come Home Audra McDonald Allegro -- 2008 Studio Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-41738

18:47:51 00:03:26 Harold Rome Welcome Home Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074-2

18:51:31 00:01:29 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

ROGER BRIGGS: Fountain of Youth

ANTON BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 4 ‘Romantic’

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

William Grant Still: Mother and Child (1943)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance (1877)

Gabriel Fauré: Chanson de Mélisande (1898)