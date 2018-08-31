WCLV Program Guide 08-31-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Allegretto Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor
Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC
Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-flat major, Op. 53 Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI
Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and piano, M.76 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in C minor, K. 406 Mark Steinberg, violin; Grace Park, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York, NY
Natalie Dietterich: Aeolian Dust Yale Philharmonia; Inmo Kang, conductor Yale School of Music, Woolsey Hall, New Haven, CT
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 (1845)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)
Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 (1872)
Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto (1895)
Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)
Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo (1888)
Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)
Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (c.1720)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan (1919)
Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise (1879)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March (1952)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1783)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 (1762)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)
Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)
Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices (1922)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)
Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (c.1770)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
May Aufderheide: The Thriller! (1906)
Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings (1772)
Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)
Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)
Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809)
Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)
Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival (1874)
Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (c.1800)
John Field: Nocturne No. 10 'Nocturne pastorale' (1832)
Zoltán Kodály: Hßry Jßnos: Suite a (1927)
Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 (1809)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 8 'Habanera' (1878)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 (1822)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Franz Schubert: Polonaise (1817)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque, Op.101, No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano
Antonin Dvorak: Othello Overture Op 93 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Alexandre Tansman: Septet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Trumpet, Viola, & Cello Ransom Wilson, flute; Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Ray Riccomini, trumpet; Susan Dubois, viola Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Mason Bates: Mercury Soul Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano BPL Chamber Players, Dweck Cultural Center in the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY
John Adams: China Gates Nicolas Hodges, piano
Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Asher Fisch, conductor National Orchestral Institute, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD
Alexander Borodin: String Quartet no. 2 in D Major Danbi Um, Paul Huang, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka-Obéreque (1917)
Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1908)
Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)
Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife (1928)
William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto (1720)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)
Leonard Bernstein: Wonderful Town: The Story of My Life (1953)
Lukas Foss: For Lenny, Variation on 'New York, New York' (1987)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 (1884)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 a (1806)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 (1924)
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900)
Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture (1815)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1750)
Antonio Rosetti: Symphony (1787)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 6 (1935)
Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata (1895)
Gabriel Fauré: Ballade (1879)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)
Béla Bartók: Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1938)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)
Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)
Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)