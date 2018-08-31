WCLV Program Guide 08-31-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Allegretto Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC

Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-flat major, Op. 53 Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and piano, M.76 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in C minor, K. 406 Mark Steinberg, violin; Grace Park, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York, NY

Natalie Dietterich: Aeolian Dust Yale Philharmonia; Inmo Kang, conductor Yale School of Music, Woolsey Hall, New Haven, CT

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 (1845)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)

Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 (1872)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto (1895)

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo (1888)

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (c.1720)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise (1879)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March (1952)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1783)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 (1762)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)

Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices (1922)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)

Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (c.1770)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

May Aufderheide: The Thriller! (1906)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings (1772)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809)

Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)

Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival (1874)

Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (c.1800)

John Field: Nocturne No. 10 'Nocturne pastorale' (1832)

Zoltán Kodály: Hßry Jßnos: Suite a (1927)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 (1809)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture (1854)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 8 'Habanera' (1878)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ferdinand Ries: Symphony No. 1 (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Franz Schubert: Polonaise (1817)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque, Op.101, No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano

Antonin Dvorak: Othello Overture Op 93 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Alexandre Tansman: Septet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Trumpet, Viola, & Cello Ransom Wilson, flute; Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Ray Riccomini, trumpet; Susan Dubois, viola Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Mason Bates: Mercury Soul Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano BPL Chamber Players, Dweck Cultural Center in the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY

John Adams: China Gates Nicolas Hodges, piano

Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Asher Fisch, conductor National Orchestral Institute, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet no. 2 in D Major Danbi Um, Paul Huang, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka-Obéreque (1917)

Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Kurt Weill: The Threepenny Opera: Ballad of Mack the Knife (1928)

William Kanengiser: The Pachelbel "Loose" Canon (1996)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto (1720)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Leonard Bernstein: Wonderful Town: The Story of My Life (1953)

Lukas Foss: For Lenny, Variation on 'New York, New York' (1987)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 (1884)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 a (1806)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture (1815)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1750)

Antonio Rosetti: Symphony (1787)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 6 (1935)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Sonata (1895)

Gabriel Fauré: Ballade (1879)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Béla Bartók: Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1938)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)