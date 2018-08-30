WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Movement 8 Epilogue Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 In G Major, BWV 1049 Yuan-Qing Yu, solo violin; Rembrandt Chamber Musicians; Sandra Morgan, Artistic Director Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, Alice Millar Chapel at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Piano Puzzler: Bruce Adolphe: This week's contestants are Paul and Christine Hanna from Talahassee, FL

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik Movement 1 Allegro Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Shanghai Quartet

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Maurice Ravel: Three Hebraic Melodies Liat Cohen, guitar; Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra; Frederic Chaslin, conductor

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op. 23 Andre Watts, piano; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

William Bolcom: Incineratorag Escher String Quartet UGA Arts Center & The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Maurice Ravel: La Valse Alex Beyer, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 (1876)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Trio No. 2 (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Ballet (1801)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio (c.1880)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Mel Brooks: The Producers: Overture (2001)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1750)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? (1866)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Scherzo from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (c.1620)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' /4 (1838)

Max Bruch: Swedish Dances (1892)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls (1904)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Joseph Eybler: Overture (c.1804)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia Wq 183/4 (1778)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Agnus Dei from Mass in b (1749)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

George F. Root: Shining Shore (1855)

Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)

Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring (1854)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2 (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony b (1771)

David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody (1894)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 (1837)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rßkóczy March' (1851)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 (1808)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Allegretto Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC

Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-flat major, Op. 53 Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and piano, M.76 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in C minor, K. 406 Mark Steinberg, violin; Grace Park, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York, NY

Natalie Dietterich: Aeolian Dust Yale Philharmonia; Inmo Kang, conductor Yale School of Music, Woolsey Hall, New Haven, CT

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Viola Concerto (1720)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Spirit (1997)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 (1787)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Big Stuff (1944)

Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra (1781)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 (1778)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 5 (1729)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 (1801)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony (1760)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 (1883)

Samuel Barber: Serenade for Strings (1929)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from "Au jardin de Marguerite" (1909)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Agustín Barrios: Un sue±o en la floresta (1918)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Biagio Marini: Passacaglia (1655)