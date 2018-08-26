WCLV Program Guide 08-26-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores – includes the concert suite from Leonard Bernstein’s only film project, On the Waterfront

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Rafael Payare, conductor; Keith Buncke, bassoon

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-flat Major, K. 191;

Bela Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2--Jennifer Gunn, flute; Eugene Izotov, oboe; Christopher Martin, trumpet; Robert Chen, violin; Nicholas Kraemer, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4--Robert Chen, violin; Jennifer Gunn, flute; Louise Dixon, flute; Nicholas Kraemer, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Leonard Bernstein; Soloists: John Wummer, flute; Isaac Stern, violin; John Bogart, boy alto; Maynard Ferguson, trumpet; Sigurd Rascher, saxophone; Betty Allen; mezzo; McHenry Boatwright, bass; Lee Venora, soprano; Arnold Voketaitis, baritone;Robert Eckert, tenor; Choral Art Society,

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide—no conductor

Robert Schumann: Overture to Manfred

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5--Leonard Bernstein, harpsicord; John Wummer, flute; Isaac Stern, violin

Virgil Thomson: Four Saints in Three Acts (III and IV), Abridged

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms

John Russo: Symphony No. 2, “Titans”

Claude Debussy: Rhapsody for Saxophone and Orchestra

H. Brubeck: Andante Ballad from Dialogues for Jazz Combo and Orchestra

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italian Roots of the Baroque, vocal edition - A Sacred oratorio by Luigi Rossi, a world premiere of a Plague Mass by Orazio Benevoli, and the earliest use of the violin (with voice!)

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Sir Edward Elgar: Agnus Dei (1899)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Remembering Lenny - Entenary tribute to one of America’s most original composers, and profoundly influential musicians, Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Candide Overture Peter Conte (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) JAV 147

BERNSTEIN: Chichester Psalms Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury; George Hill, treble; Helen Sharp, harp; Joby Burgess, percussion; Richard Gowers (1934-1968-2014 Harrison/King’s College Chapel) KGS 0021

BERNSTEIN: A Simple Song, fr Mass Phil Snedecor, trumpet; Paul Skevington (1998 Steiner-Reck/St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean, VA) Summit 494

BERNSTEIN: Hashkiveinu Hans-Peter Blochwitz, tenor; BBC Singers/Avner Itai; Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (1923 Rushworth & Dreaper/St. Paul’s Church, Knightsbridge, London) Naxos 8.559407

BERNSTEIN: Yevarechecha Michael Sokol, baritone; Joan Barr, piano; Aaron Davie Miller (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/Kilbourn Hall, Rochester, NY) Naxos 8.559407

BERNSTEIN (arr. Marshall): West Side Story Medley Wayne Marshall (1992 Fisk/Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX) Delos 3228

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Visit to the With Heart and Voice Archive - This week we make our annual visit to the Program Archive and hear from Richard Gladwell, the show’s creator and original host. From a program originally broadcast in February 2000, he will share music by Abraham Kaplan, Herbert Howells and Wolfgang Mozart, and performances by the Turtle Creek Chorale, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Choir of Wells Cathedral and the Choir of St. Paul's Cathedral, London

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Lenny 100th birthday tribute

Leonard Bernstein: Introduction to Charles Ives (Columbia BTS5 EP) 13:19

Charles Ives: Symphony No.2: Finale New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein Columbia 6889 LP) 9:10

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Leonard Bernstein, piano & conductor; New York Philharmonic Orchestra (Sony 13302 CD) 16:25

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: “Make Our Garden Grow” soloists; London Symphony Chorus and Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 894740) 5:38

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (c.1680)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto :G9 (1720)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles (1728)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto (1716)

Baldassare Galuppi: Lauda Jerusalem (1779)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

SERGEI PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 2

LEOS JANACEK: Sinfonietta

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12: Movement 3 Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano

Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, concert master & director River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin No. 2 in F major, Op. 50 Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Enoch Sontonga / John Stafford Smith: "Nkosi sikelel' iAfrika" & "Star-Spangled Banner" Minnesota Orchestra; Minnesota Chorale; Gauteng Choristers; Osmo Vanska, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Mxolisi Matyila (arr. Mzilikazi Khumalo): Bawo Thixo Somandla Minnesota Chorale; Gauteng Choristers; Xolani Mootane, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Stompie Mavi (arr. Gobingca George, orch. Jaako Kuusisto): Usilethela uxolo (Nelson Mandela) Minnesota Orchestra; Minnesota Chorale; Gauteng Choristers; Kananelo Sehau, tenor soloist; Osmo Vanska, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Traditional: Shosholoza (encore) Minnesota Orchestra; Minnesota Chorale; Gauteng Choristers; Osmo Vanska, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Erich Korngold: Caprice fantastique (Wichtelmannchen) Sonja van Beek, violin; Andreas Frolich, piano

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 Jan Mracek, violin; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor, "Appassionata" Jenny Chen, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Leonard Bernstein: Some Other Time from On the Town Betty Comden and Adolph Green, vocals; Milton Green, piano

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello – recorded live in Severance Hall

ANTONIN DVORAK: The Watersprite

SAMUEL BARBER: Cello Concerto

ANTONIIN DVORAK: Symphony No. 8



18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (c.1800)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian : Sonata for Guitar (1996) William Kanengiser, guitar (private CD) 14:24

Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994) The Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond (private CD) 10:14

Nikola Resanovich: South Side Fantasy for Double Bass and CD George Vance, double bass (private CD) 11:01

Ralph Turek: Three Piece Suite (1983) Solaris Woodwind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 14:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, EconomiCLE: Building a Stronger Regional Economy - Bethia Burke, Vice President, Fund for our Economic Future; Don Graves, Jr., Director of Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations, KeyBank; Blaine A. Griffin, City of Cleveland Councilman, Ward 6; and Brian E. Hall, Senior Vice President, Greater Cleveland Partnership. Moderated by Michelle Jarboe, Real Estate Reporter, The Plain Dealer.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song (1867)

John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890)

William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem (1953)

Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Trio (1891)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (c.1780)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Barcarolle (1993)

Johannes Brahms: Feldeinsamkeit (1879)