WCLV Program Guide 08-25-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano

Michael Gilbertson: The Cosmos (2016) WindSync; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Amy Beach: Theme and Variations for flute and string quartet, Op. 80 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Steven Copes, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Phoenix Avalon, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 Jan Mracek, violin; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor, "Appassionata" Jenny Chen, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Leonard Bernstein: Some Other Time from On the Town Betty Comden and Adolph Green, vocals; Milton Green, piano

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)

Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony (1857)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto (c.1770)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" (1892)

Fritz Kreisler: Scherzo from String Quartet (1919)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench

Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown

Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés

Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall

Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado

Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12: Movement 3 Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano

Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, concert master & director River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin No. 2 in F major, Op. 50 Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Enoch Sontonga / John Stafford Smith: "Nkosi sikelel' iAfrika" & "Star-Spangled Banner" Minnesota Orchestra; Minnesota Chorale; Gauteng Choristers; Osmo Vanska, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Mxolisi Matyila (arr. Mzilikazi Khumalo): Bawo Thixo Somandla Minnesota Chorale; Gauteng Choristers; Xolani Mootane, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Stompie Mavi (arr. Gobingca George, orch. Jaako Kuusisto): Usilethela uxolo (Nelson Mandela) Minnesota Orchestra; Minnesota Chorale; Gauteng Choristers; Kananelo Sehau, tenor soloist; Osmo Vanska, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Traditional: Shosholoza (encore) Minnesota Orchestra; Minnesota Chorale; Gauteng Choristers; Osmo Vanska, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Erich Korngold: Caprice fantastique (Wichtelmannchen) Sonja van Beek, violin; Andreas Frolich, piano

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 Jan Mracek, violin; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor, "Appassionata" Jenny Chen, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Leonard Bernstein: Some Other Time from On the Town Betty Comden and Adolph Green, vocals; Milton Green, piano

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1869)

Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz (1888)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 17 (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 (1849)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka (1885)

Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture (1829)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto (1945)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets aka Dance of the Knights (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Serenade (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 'Winter Wind' (1836)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto (1720)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1905)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 (c.1740)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 (1757)

Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores – includes the concert suite from Leonard Bernstein’s only film project, On the Waterfront

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “1962 on Stage” - The best of the year including Richard Rodgers’s “No Strings” and Stephen Sondheim’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” – the first time each man had written both music and lyrics for Broadway

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:19 00:05:01 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight Zero Mostel and Company A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-7-66770

18:06:19 00:04:23 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Ought to Have a Maid Zero Mostel, David Burns, Jack Gilford A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-7-66770

18:10:55 00:00:40 Cy Coleman Overture from Little Me Orchestra Little Me -- 1999 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-6011

18:11:33 00:01:44 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I Love You Sid Caesar, Virginia Martin Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482

18:13:10 00:01:10 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Real Live Girl Sid Caesar Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482

18:15:12 00:02:34 Anthony Newley-Leslie Bricusse What Kind of Fool Am I? Anthony Newley Stop the World, I Want to Get Off Polydor P820261

18:18:26 00:02:23 Irving Berlin In Our Hideaway Robert Ryan, Nanette Fabray Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast Sony K48212

18:21:25 00:01:41 Harold Rome The Way Things Are Barbra Streisand I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:23:01 00:05:06 Harold Rome What Are They Doing to Us Now? Barbra Streisand I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK53020

18:28:42 00:05:00 Richard Rodgers The Sweetest Sounds Richard Kiley, Diahann Carroll No Strings -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-764694

18:34:31 00:04:03 Richard Rodgers Nobody Told Me Richard Kiley, Diahann Carroll No Strings -- Original B'way Cast Ange ZDM-764694

18:38:54 00:02:49 John Kander-Goldmans There's a Room in My House Larry Kert, Rita Gardner A Family Affair -- Original B'way Cast United Artists UA5099

18:42:11 00:02:49 John Jennings Riverwind Elizabeth Parrish Riverwind -- Original Cast London AM-78001

18:45:23 00:02:34 June Reizner Cholesterol Love Song Susan Browning Dime a Dozen --Original Cast Cadence C26063

18:48:03 00:03:41 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Once Upon a Time Ray Bolger, Eileen Herlie All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:52:01 00:00:59 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:49 Richard Rodgers Filler: No Strings Diahann Caroll, Richard Kiley No Strings -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-764694

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Danill Trifonov, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Scenes de ballet

SERGEI PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 2

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique”

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' /7 (1838)