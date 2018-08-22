WCLV Program Guide 08-22-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet; Three Dance Variations: Variations 3 & 1 Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor

Felix Slatkin: Carmen's Hoedown Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2: Part 2 Philippe Entremont, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Manhattan Center, New York City, NY

Arnold Bax: Quintet for Oboe and Strings James Austin Smith, oboe; Rolston String Quartet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY

Jennifer Higdon: Our Beautiful Country, from Cold Mountain Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 (1723)

Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Violin Concerto (1885)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 /3 (1850)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (c.1580)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 7: Country Quadrille (1942)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 (1786)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1853)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

Leos Janácek: In the Mists: No. 1 (1912)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral (1978)

John Williams: Far and Away: Themes (1992)

Leonard Bernstein: 'How a Great Symphony Was Written' (1965)

Leonard Bernstein: Spring Will Come Again (1973)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: Les Angélus (1891)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata (1917)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue 'Little' (1706)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni (1712)

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy (1809)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 'Classical' (1917)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Se viver non degg'io (1770)

John Field: Rondeau (1812)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony (1907)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff (arr. Lucien Cailliet): Prelude in G minor, Op 23, No. 5 Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Stephen Hough, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mirabai Knight from New York, NY.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 "Archduke": Movement 1 Allegro moderato Beaux Arts Trio: Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello

Mark Dancigers: Everness yMusic Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA

William McGibbon: Sonata No. 3 in B minor Early Music Underground: Joshua Romatowski, flute; Christine Wilkinson Beckman, baroque violin; Henry Lebedinsky, harpsichord KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty: Waltz New York Philharmonic; Kurt Masur, conductor

Brad Richter: Navigating Lake Bonneville Brad Richter, guitar; Viktor Uzur, cello UC Davis, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, Davis, CA

Samuil Feinberg: Piano Sonata No 1 in A major op. 1 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme Israel Philharmonic Orchestra; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 "Pathetique" Movement 4 Finale New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Leonard Bernstein: Thirteen Anniversaries (1988): Movement 12 For Aaron Stern Alexandre Dossin, piano

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17

Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Aaron Copland (1943)

Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim (1988)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1939)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Mouvement (1905)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 (1889)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Quire Cleveland with Les Délices - Let the Heavens Rejoice

Les Delices (Debra Nagy, Artistic Director) Quire Cleveland (Ross Duffin, Artistic Director) Scott Metcalfe, guest conductor Philippe Gagne, tenor

Jacques Aubert: Concert de Simphonies

Jean-Philippe Rameau: In concertendo

Jacques Aubert: Chaconne

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Salve Regina

Jean-Joseph Cassanes de Mondonville: Venite Exultemus

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

François Chauvon: Tibiades: Suite No. 6 (1717)

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by saxophonist Branford Marsalis

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello & Orchestra (1848)

Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony: Gretchen (1857)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)

Francis Poulenc: 'C' (1943)