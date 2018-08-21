WCLV Program Guide 08-21-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Josef Suk: Summer Impressions: At Noon Margaret Fingerhut, piano
Cesar Cui: Selelctions from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Concert Record Date: 6/4/2017
Marco Pereira: Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY
Josef Suk: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 27 ('Asrael'): Movements 4-5 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland
Mikis Theodorakis: One day in May Sharon Isbin, guitar
Robert Schumann (trans. Franz Liszt): Widmung (Dedication) Lise de la Salle, piano from a concert with Minnesota Orchestra; Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D major, G.44 "Fandango" Pacifica String Quartet; Sharon Isbin, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El in San Antonio, TX
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Movement 3 Reri Grist, soprano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 4 (1800)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 10 'Mass in Time of War' (1796)
Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 (1865)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures (1899)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)
Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 (1760)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra (1781)
Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Charles Ives: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Jerome Kern: Showboat: Old Man River (1927)
Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Samuel Barber: Dance from Serenade for Strings (1929)
Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession (1906)
Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March (1919)
John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)
Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)
Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 (1772)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)
Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)
Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)
Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda (1898)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)
Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 1 (1867)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet; Three Dance Variations: Variations 3 & 1 Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor
Felix Slatkin: Carmen's Hoedown Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2: Part 2 Philippe Entremont, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Manhattan Center, New York City, NY
Arnold Bax: Quintet for Oboe and Strings James Austin Smith, oboe; Rolston String Quartet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano
Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY
Jennifer Higdon: Our Beautiful Country, from Cold Mountain Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)
Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 3 (1965)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)
Leonard Bernstein: 'How a Great Symphony Was Written' (1965)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America
Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 (1772)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1861)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue (1707)
Antonín Dvorák: Impromptu (1883)
Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu (1886)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Quintet (1782)
Benjamin Britten: Piano Concerto (1938)
Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 (1875)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 10 (1778)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim (1988)
Arvo Pärt: Fratres for 12 Cellos (1983)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
John Field: Nocturne No. 9 (1821)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)