WCLV Program Guide 08-21-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Josef Suk: Summer Impressions: At Noon Margaret Fingerhut, piano

Cesar Cui: Selelctions from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Concert Record Date: 6/4/2017

Marco Pereira: Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY

Josef Suk: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 27 ('Asrael'): Movements 4-5 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Mikis Theodorakis: One day in May Sharon Isbin, guitar

Robert Schumann (trans. Franz Liszt): Widmung (Dedication) Lise de la Salle, piano from a concert with Minnesota Orchestra; Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D major, G.44 "Fandango" Pacifica String Quartet; Sharon Isbin, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El in San Antonio, TX

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Movement 3 Reri Grist, soprano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 10 'Mass in Time of War' (1796)

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 (1865)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures (1899)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 (1760)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra (1781)

Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)

Charles Ives: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Jerome Kern: Showboat: Old Man River (1927)

Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Samuel Barber: Dance from Serenade for Strings (1929)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Oriental Procession (1906)

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite: Oriental March (1919)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 (1772)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)

Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet; Three Dance Variations: Variations 3 & 1 Nashville Symphony; Andrew Mogrelia, conductor

Felix Slatkin: Carmen's Hoedown Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2: Part 2 Philippe Entremont, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Manhattan Center, New York City, NY

Arnold Bax: Quintet for Oboe and Strings James Austin Smith, oboe; Rolston String Quartet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY

Jennifer Higdon: Our Beautiful Country, from Cold Mountain Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 3 (1965)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Leonard Bernstein: 'How a Great Symphony Was Written' (1965)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 (1772)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1861)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue (1707)

Antonín Dvorák: Impromptu (1883)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Quintet (1782)

Benjamin Britten: Piano Concerto (1938)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 10 (1778)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim (1988)

Arvo Pärt: Fratres for 12 Cellos (1983)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

John Field: Nocturne No. 9 (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)