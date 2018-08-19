WCLV Program Guide 08-19-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Korngold, Inventor of the Hollywood Sound

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

Krzysztof Penderecki: The Awakening of Jacob

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Complete Heinrich Schutz, continued - The amazing series on the Carus label continues with a two CD set of part 2 of the Little Sacred Concertos (“My best musical things,” as Schütz said of these).

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite (1930)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In the Fullness of Sound - A collection of expansive and expressive works that blend organ with orchestra

ROBERT SIROTA: In the fullness of time Oberlin Orchestra/Paul Polivnick; David Boe (2001 Fisk/Finney Chapel, Oberlin, OH) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/28/01)

JOHN GARDNER: Chamber Concerto for Organ and 10 Players, Op. 102 Holst Orchestra/Chris Gardner; Stephen King (1993 Daniel/Brentwood Cathedral, England) EM Records 009

MOLLY JOYCE: Over and Under Yale Philharmonia/David Yi; Weston Jennings (1928 Skinner/ Woolsey Hall, Yale University, New Haven, CT) Pipedreams Archive (r. 12/6/16; link to a YouTube video of the premiere).

DANIEL ROTH: La Joie, fr Licht im Dunkel NW German Philharmonie/Emmanuel Plasson; Christian Schmitt (2004 Kuhn/Philharmonic Hall, Essen, Germany) Organ Promotion 8003

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Tudors, Then & Now - Sacred music of the Tudor composers Tallis, Gibbons, Byrd, and others, forms a foundation for the Anglican repertoire. They also were a great influence on and inspiration to composers nearer to our time, including Howells and Vaughan Williams. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to music exploring those connections

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great: Paul Kletzki I

Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka: Jota Aragonese Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (EMI 767726 CD) 7:19

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Tsar Sultan Suite: The Three Wonders Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (EMI 767726 CD) 6:58

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: IV Sehr Behaglich Emmy Loose, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (EMI 767726 CD) 8:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No.2 in F Major, op. 50 Johanna Martzy, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Intense Media 1228 CD) 9:21

Jan Sibelius: Symphony No.2, Op.43: Finale (Allegro moderato) Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (EMI 767726 CD) 11:47

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue 'Little' (1706)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 6 'As pants the hart' (1713)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'Echo' (c.1710)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso (1713)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739)

Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 (1781)

Ludwig Senfl: Quis dabit oculis (1519)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott' BWV 680 (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 3

ANTON BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 9

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Tania Leon: Del Caribe, Soy! Nestor Torres, flute; Tania Leon, piano

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 in G Major, Op. 76, Mp. 1, Hob.III:75 Jasper String Quartet Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, NY

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria Pablo Villegas, guitar

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra Movement 8 In Memoriam: March, 'The BSO Forever' Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Improvisation: Bulerias (Flamenco Improvisation) Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: 3 Dance Episodes New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 15 in D minor, K. 421 Ebene Quartet Schwetzingen Festival, Mozart Hall, Schwetzingen, Germany

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental sciencerecorded live in Severance Hall

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science

The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.

17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Petrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).

17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (1830)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Miranda — Panorámicos (Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano) (CCG 12-08-13) 5:59

Fredric Lissauer: Portrait, Op. 33 “New York, in September” (2001) — Amy Christina Hall, soprano; Hannah Frey, violin; James Kalyn, clarinet/alto saxophone; Hannah Lash, harp; Nathan Cartertte, piano/Harold Levin, cond. (CCG 02-24-08) 8:42

Andrew Rindfleisch: What Vibes! (2000) — Phantom Arts Ensemble/Andrew Rindfleisch, cond. (private CD) 15:59

Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light (1997) CORE Ensemble (Tahirah Whittington, cello; Hugh Hinton, piano; Michael Parola, percussion) (Albany 698) 13:04

Donald Erb: Harold’s Trip to the Sky (1972) — Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano; Don Miller, percussion (CSU CD 01-14-08) 10:48

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The View from Inside: Ohio's Prisons Chief on Re-entry and Criminal Justice Reform. Gary C. Mohr, Director, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (arr 1939)

William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem (1953)

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

Herivelto Martins: Ave Maria no Morro (1942)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835)