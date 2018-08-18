WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for glass harmonica John Williams, guitar

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody, Op.33 Itamar Zorman, violin; Kwan Yi, piano Billings Symphony Orchestra / Partners in Performance, First Congregational Chuch, Billings, MT

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for orchestra Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Trio in G major, K. 564 Orion Weiss, piano; Nicolas Dautricourt, violin; Mihai Marica, cello The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Peter Tchaikovsky: Russian Folk Songs 41-45 Viktoria Postnikova, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY

Tatev Amiryan: Ortus Tatev Amiryan, piano UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, Kansas City, MO

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 1 (1864)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 'Antar' (1868)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto Wq 169 (1755)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli (1823)

Francesco Manfredini (Ital. 1684-1762): Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano

Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C Martina Filjak, piano

Giuseppe Verdi: Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos" Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

Leo Brouwer: Sonata de Los Viajeros Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo

Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript: Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner

various 16th c. Spanish composers: Three 16th c. Spanish pieces Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D, K. 136 Casals Quartet

Ernesto Lecuona: Seven Typical Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, piano

Ernesto Lecuona: Malaguena Morton Gould and His Orchestra

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Garrett McQueen

Tania Leon: Del Caribe, Soy! Nestor Torres, flute; Tania Leon, piano

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 in G Major, Op. 76, Mp. 1, Hob.III:75 Jasper String Quartet Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, NY

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria Pablo Villegas, guitar

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra Movement 8 In Memoriam: March, 'The BSO Forever' Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Improvisation: Bulerias (Flamenco Improvisation) Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: 3 Dance Episodes New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 15 in D minor, K. 421 Ebene Quartet Schwetzingen Festival, Mozart Hall, Schwetzingen, Germany

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1849)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science

The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.

17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Petrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).

17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Maurice Ravel: Scarbo from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1785)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Benjamin Godard: Suite (1890)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 (1742)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Korngold, Inventor of the Hollywood Sound

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “ A Show Boat Sampler - Reviewing the recorded history of this landmark musical, from Helen Morgan in 1927 to Lonette McKee in 1994.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:01:38 Jerome Kern Overture from Show Boat Orchestra Show Boat -- 1966 Lincoln Center Cast RCA LS0-1126

18:02:43 00:02:59 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River Paul Robeson The Ultimate Show Boat Pearl GEMS0060

18:06:56 00:05:56 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Make Believe Frederica Von Stade, Jerry Hadley Show Boat -- Complete recording Angel 7777-491082

18:13:21 00:03:44 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Can't Help Lovin' That Man Helen Morgan Fanny Brice & Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561

18:16:59 00:01:51 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River William Warfield Show Boat -- 1962 Studio Cast Sony SK61877

18:19:17 00:03:39 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Life Upon the Wicked Stage Allyn Ann McLerie Show Boat -- 1966 Lincoln Center Cast RCA LS0-1126

18:23:38 00:05:31 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Mis'ry's Comin' Aroun' Karla Burns, Bruce Hubbard Show Boat -- Complete recording Angel 7777-491082

18:29:52 00:01:23 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Ah Still Suits Me Paul Robeson, Elisabeth Welch The Utimate Show Boat Pearl GEMS0060

18:31:23 00:04:35 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein You Are Love Barbara Cook, John Raitt Show Boat -- 1962 Studio Cast Sony SK61877

18:36:38 00:04:19 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Why Do I Love You? Barbara Cook, David Wayne, Stephen Douglass Show Boat -- 1966 Lincoln Center Cast RCA LS0-1126

18:41:24 00:01:35 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Bill Helen Morgan Fanny Brice and Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561

18:42:52 00:02:26 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Bill Teresa Stratas Show Boat -- Complete recording Angel 7777-491082

18:46:03 00:01:47 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Nobody Else but Me Jan Clayton Show Boat -- 1946 Revival Sony SK53330

18:47:50 00:02:40 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Can't Help Lovin' That Man Lonette McKee Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD111

18:50:41 00:02:19 Jerome Kern Show Boat' Scenario Orchestra The Ultimate Show Boat Pearl GEMS0060

18:53:14 00:03:43 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Filler: Act I Finale from Show Boat Orchestra and Chorus Show Boat -- 1962 Studio Cast Sony SK61877

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthias Pintscher, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall

MAURICE RAVEL: Mother Goose Suite

MAURICE RAVEL: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

MAURICE RAVEL: Daphnis and Chloe complete ballet music

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)

Benjamin Godard: Berceuse from 'Jocelyn' (1888)

Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1958)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)