WCLV Program Guide 08-12-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Denis Kozhukhin, piano

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin

Sergei Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18

Edvard Grieg: To Spring from Lyric Pieces (encore)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

Claude Debussy: La Mer

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka (complete)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Dominique Vellard - The performer/music director of the Ensemble Gilles Binchois has three recent projects: sacred music from the 13th century, forgotten polyphony of the 16th to 18th centuries, and a recording of his own compositions

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571)

Orlando Gibbons: Hosanna to the Son of David (c.1620)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Another Prom Date - We revisit London’s celebrated Royal Albert Hall for a performance from the immensely popular BBC Proms 2018 season.

Iveta Aplakna (r. 7/22/2018)

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Toccata, fr Symphony No. 5

CESAR FRANCK: Pièce héroique

GABRIEL FAURÉ (arr. Apkalna): Pavane

J. S. BACH: Pièce d’orgue, or Fantasy in G, BWV 572

GEORGE THALBEN-BALL: Variations on a Theme by Paganini (Study for the Pedals)

THERRY ESCAICH: Deux Évocations

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Potpourri of Praise and Prayer - This edition of With Heart and Voice will feature a wide variety of sacred choral and organ music from across the centuries, offering music across the spectrum, from praise to prayer. Peter DuBois will lead, as we celebrate the riches of the sacred repertoire

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Obsessions

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Songe d’un nuit du Sabbat Cleveland Orchestra/Pierre Boulez (DG 453432 CD) 9:53

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.3 “Eroica:” Finale – Allegro Molto Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 414626 CD) 10:59

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad:” Allegretto WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant Classics 6275 CD) 14:19

Reinhold Gliere: Red Poppy Ballet: Dance of the Soviet Sailors St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra/André Anichanov (Naxos 553496 CD) 3:27

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610)

Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' (1619)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings (c.1727)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls (1728)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Lobet den Herrn' (c.1725)

Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (c.1750)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 3 (1718)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 9th tone à 12 (1597)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Osmo Vänskä, conductor; Vilde Frang, violin

DMITRY KABALEVSKY: The Comedians

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Violin Concerto

EINOJUHANI RAUTAVAARA: A Requiem in Our Time for Brass and Percussion

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 5

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Michael Stern, conductor

Adam Schoenberg: Scatter for Flute, Cello, Double Bass and Orchestra (2015) IRIS Orchestra; PROJECT Trio: Greg Pattillo, flute; Eric Stephenson, cello; Peter Seymour, double bass; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld Can-Can Vienna Philharmonic; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in G minor JooYon Chung, flute; Linnea Rowley, oboe; Rosario Galante, clarinet; Randy Fultz, bassoon; Connor Monday, horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Franz Liszt: Il Penseroso from Years of Year 2, Italy Andre Watts, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat Major, BWV 1051 Yura Lee, viola; Richard O'Neil, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC and UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major Andre Watts, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Astor Piazzolla: Resurreccion del Angel Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – Archival concert from Tokyo, 05/22/1970

CARL MARIA VON WEBER: Oberon Overture

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550

JEAN SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op 43

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Rákóczy March



18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 1, 2018 -

From the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Highwood, Illinois, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all Chicago-area young musicians, including a fantastic teenage piano trio playing Cassado and seven members of the Percussion Scholarship Group of Chicago

Trio Keluvaina Piano Trio of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (pianist, Kimberly Han (16), violinist, Rebecca Moy (17), and cellist, Haddon Kay (18)) performs the third movement, Recitativo - Rondo: Allegro vivo, from Piano Trio in C Major by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966).

13-year-old cellist William Tan from Hinsdale, Illinois performs the second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Percussion Scholarship Group from Chicago, Illinois, coached by Patsy Dash and Douglas Waddell (Angelica Lorenzo, 16; Allen Dai, 17; Bella Villasenor, 17; Sui Lin Tam, 17; Avi Gotskind, 15; Gregory Phifer, 16; and Sean C. Edwards, 16) performs “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

17-year-old pianist George Dalianis from Park Ridge, Illinois performs Nocturne, Op. 48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Estrallita” by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn a (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony (1885)

Anatoly Liadov: The Musical Snuff Box (1893)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dawn Sonntag: Variations on a 13th Century Melody Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 7:27

Dana McCormick: Piccolo Suite (2000) Mary Kay Fink, piccolo (CCG 11-05-06) 8:50

Monica Houghton: Sky Signs (2007) Stephen Warner, violin; Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano; James Umble, soprano sax (CCG 04-19-07) 7:23

Loris Chobanian: Gates of the Millennium Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble; Loris Chobanian, cond. (private CD) 10:06

Daniel McCarthy: Tower of Power: Chamber Symphony No. 4 for Saxophone and Winds (2006) Timothy McAlister, saxophones; University of Arizona Wind Ensemble/Gregg I. Hanson, cond. (Albany 1108) 16:09

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, From N/A to B.A.: Creating Success for First Generation College Students. Khalilah A. Lawson, Esq., Upward Bound Graduate and Assistant County Prosecutor for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office; JaNice Marshall, Ed.D., Associate Vice President, Access and Community Engagement, Cuyahoga Community College; Bonnie Munguia, President, Ohio TRIO; and Miguel A. Sanders, Director, Upward Bound Program, Case Western Reserve University. Moderated by Crain’s Cleveland Business reporter Rachel Abbey McCafferty.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" (1913)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse sentimentale (1882)