WCLV Program Guide 08-11-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Giovanni Gabrieli (arr. Eric Robertson): Sonata pian e forte Canadian Brass

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole Jenny Chen, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Enrique Crespo: Vals Peruano Canadian Brass Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Thierry Escaich: Psalmos, Concerto for Orchestra Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

George Gershwin: Sleepless Night Michael Tilson Thomas, piano

Franz Schubert: Quartet in D Minor, D. 810, Death and the Maiden: Movement 4 Presto Belcea Quartet Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY

Christoph Willibald Gluck (arr. Giovanni Sgambati): Dance of the Blessed Spirits Melody, from 'Orfeo ed Euridice' Denis Kozhukhin, piano Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 1 Jeremiah Christa Ludwig, soprano; Israel Philharmonic Orchestra; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 a (1907)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 b (1908)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio 'Kegelstatt' (1786)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music (1739)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar

Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis

Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber

Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Michael Stern, conductor

Adam Schoenberg: Scatter for Flute, Cello, Double Bass and Orchestra (2015) IRIS Orchestra; PROJECT Trio: Greg Pattillo, flute; Eric Stephenson, cello; Peter Seymour, double bass; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld Can-Can Vienna Philharmonic; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in G minor JooYon Chung, flute; Linnea Rowley, oboe; Rosario Galante, clarinet; Randy Fultz, bassoon; Connor Monday, horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Franz Liszt: Il Penseroso from Years of Year 2, Italy Andre Watts, piano Album: Andre Watts Plays Liszt

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat Major, BWV 1051 Yura Lee, viola; Richard O'Neil, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC and UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major Andre Watts, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Astor Piazzolla: Resurreccion del Angel Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento for Strings (1772)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra (1968)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 1, 2018 -

From the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Highwood, Illinois, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all Chicago-area young musicians, including a fantastic teenage piano trio playing Cassado and seven members of the Percussion Scholarship Group of Chicago

Trio Keluvaina Piano Trio of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (pianist, Kimberly Han (16), violinist, Rebecca Moy (17), and cellist, Haddon Kay (18)) performs the third movement, Recitativo - Rondo: Allegro vivo, from Piano Trio in C Major by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966).

13-year-old cellist William Tan from Hinsdale, Illinois performs the second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Percussion Scholarship Group from Chicago, Illinois, coached by Patsy Dash and Douglas Waddell (Angelica Lorenzo, 16; Allen Dai, 17; Bella Villasenor, 17; Sui Lin Tam, 17; Avi Gotskind, 15; Gregory Phifer, 16; and Sean C. Edwards, 16) performs “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

17-year-old pianist George Dalianis from Park Ridge, Illinois performs Nocturne, Op. 48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Estrallita” by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque :B8 (c.1720)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1905)

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1867)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Violin Concerto No. 22 (1797)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1785)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 b (1908)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 (1837)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony Wq 182/4 (1773)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1991 On Stage - The best of the year including Sondheim's "Assassins", Kander & Ebb's "And the World Goes 'Round" and the Tony Award-winning "Will Rogers Follies."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:11 00:04:05 C. Coleman-B. Comden-A. Green Willamania Company The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-48606

18:05:14 00:02:13 C.Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Keith Carradine The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-48606

18:07:54 00:04:09 John Kander-Fred Ebb And the World Goes Round Brenda Presley And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

18:12:00 00:04:02 John Kander-Fred Ebb Marry Me/A Quiet Thing Jim Walton, Karen Ziemba And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

18:17:03 00:02:52 Charles Strouse-Richard Maltby, Jr. May the Best Man Win Barry Boswick, Joanna Gleason Nick and Nora -- Original B'way Cast TER TER1191

18:20:02 00:05:02 Schonberg-Boublil The Heat Is On in Saigon Company Miss Saigon -- International Cast Angel 2435-55564

18:24:57 00:03:58 Schonberg-Boublil I'd Give My Life for You Joanna Ampil Miss Saigon -- International Cast Angel 2435-55564

18:29:54 00:03:06 Cole Porter You Do Something to Me Howard McGillin Fifty Million Frenchmen New World 80417-2

18:32:57 00:03:02 Cole Porter Fine Me a Primitive Man Kim Criswell Fifty Million Frenchmen New World 80417-2

18:35:56 00:06:56 Stephen Sondheim Another National Anthem Company Assassins -- Original Cast RCA 60737-2-RC

18:43:35 00:04:09 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman How Could I Ever Know? Mandy Patinkin The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-48817

18:47:39 00:04:07 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman Finale from The Secret Garden Rebecca Luker, Daisy Egan The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-48817

18:52:02 00:00:58 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60657

18:53:12 00:03:48 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: All That Jazz Karen Ziemba And the World Goes Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 a (1907)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1717)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Thomas and Evon Cooper International Competition: Final Concerto Round, recorded July 20 in Severance Hall – the last three contestants appear with the Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Jahja Ling

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op 11—Kai-Min Chang, piano

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op 21—Yunchan Lim, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op 23—Tony Siqi Yun, piano

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings (1875)

Robert Schumann: Liederkreis: Mondnacht (1840)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (c.1620)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)