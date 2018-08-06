John Williams at the Movies —Dallas Winds/Jerry Junkin (Reference 142)

John Williams is a game changer. Early in his career he crossed the lines between music that was “art” and music that was “commercial,” and never looked back. He is one of the best known, most awarded and most successful composers in history, and his name is inextricably connected to outstanding music for films. He has written scores for over 100 films, and his list of awards includes 51 Academy Award nominations and five wins, as well as 24 Grammy awards. A less­-known fact is his fondness for writing, arranging and conducting wind band music. This collection of his film music includes favorites from Star Wars, Superman, JFK, ET and many more, arranged for concert performance by a top­-level wind ensemble like the Dallas Winds. MusicWeb International’s Dan Morgan said, “Quietly sensational; a must for movie fans and audiophiles alike.”