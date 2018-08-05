Program Guide 08-05-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Mitsuko Uchida

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: B Minor Adagio; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F Major; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, D.667 “Trout”; Mitsuko Uchida, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 for strings in G major, K 525 Eine kleine Nachtmusik”; Robert Chen, conductor

John Williams: The Southern Delegation and the Dream from Lincoln soundtrack; Riccardo Muti, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein; Soloists: Reri Grist, Soprano; Adele Addison; Lucine Amara; Lili Chookasian; Jennie Tourel; Richard Tucker; Ezio Flagello; George London; Schola Cantorum; Julliard Chorus; Columbus Boychoir

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 Reri Grist (movement 4)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Movement I: Veni Creator Spiritus; Adele Addison; Lucine Amara; Lili Chookasian; Jennie Tourel; Richard Tucker; Ezio Flagello; George London; Schola Cantorum; Julliard Chorus; Columbus Boychoir

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 10, Adagio

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Instrumental Elizabethans - John Dowland in consort, William Byrd and John Bull, and a look at the “Elizabethan Avant Garde."

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Antonín Dvorák: Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur (1877)

Benjamin Britten: Hymn to St. Cecilia (1942)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Old is New - Instruments at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York and the Catholic Cathedral in La Crosse, Wisconsin demonstrate two divergent ways of approaching the ‘classical organ’

LUDWIG van BEETHOVEN (arr. Baker): Egmont Overture, Op. 84 Martin Baker (2010 Noack/Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, La Crosse, WI) (recorded 1/5/11)

JOHANN GOTTLIEB GRAUN: Allegro, fr Organ Concerto in g.

GRAUN: Aria, Geist der Wahrheit.

FREDERICK II (King of Prussia): Allegro in C Kristen Dubenion-Smith, mezzo-soprano; Steven Zohn, flute; David Yearsley (2010 Schnitger-GOArt/Anabel Taylor Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY) (recorded 3/10/11)

CARL PHILIPP EMMANUEL BACH: Fantasy & Fugue in e, Wq. 119/7 Harald Vogel (Cornell University) (recorded 3/13/11)

MARTIN BAKER: Improvisation on Conditor alme siderum Martin Baker (La Crosse)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Evening - Evensong and Compline are two of the most beautiful liturgies in the life of the Church. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore music that is meant for these services of prayer and devotion

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music About Friendship

Franz Schubert: Overture to “Die Freunde von Salamanka” Haydn Sinfonietta Wien/Manfred Huss

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlo: Act I Duet “Le voila! C’est l’Infant” Jerry Hadley, tenor; Thomas Hampson, baritone; Orchestra of Welsh National Opera/Carlo Rizzi

Fernando Sor: “Les deux Amis” Theme, Variation 5 & Mazurka – Robin Hill & Peter Wiltschinsky, guitars

Pietro Mascagni: L’Amico Fritz: Intermezzo Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte Carlo/Lawrence Foster

Franz Schubert: “Farewell to a friend” Edith Mathis, soprano; Graham Johnson, piano

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin: Toccata Robert Casadesus, piano

Robert Schumann: “Die beiden Grenadier” Hans Hotter, baritone; Gerald Moore,piano

Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers “Au fond du temple saint” Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; Robert Merrill, baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Renato Cellini

Cole Porter: Anything Goes: “Friendship Duet” Patti LuPone & Bill McCutcheon; Orchestra/Edward Strauss

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto (1737)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1723)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages' (c.1760)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 2 (1718)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (c.1720)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto (1716)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 4

ANTON BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 4, “Romantic”

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Danielpour: The Enchanted Garden: Elegy; Christopher Atzinger, piano

Pietro Locatelli: Concerto grosso in E-flat, Opus 7, No. 6, Il pianto d'Arianna (The Weeping of Arianna) The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, director and keyboard

Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme: Musetta's Waltz (very short excerpt) Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor

Leonard Bernstein: "Tonight" (Quintet and Chorus) from West Side Story Michael Callan (Riff), Larry Kert (Tony), Carol Lawrence (Maria), Ken Leroy (Bernardo), Chita Rivera (Anita), chorus

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms Part 3 and finale, Psalm 131 The New York Philharmonic; John Bogart, alto solo; Camerata Singers; Abraham Kaplan, choir director; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Sextet FP.100 New York Woodwind Quintet with Mihae Lee, piano: Carol Wincenc, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Charles Neidich, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; William Purvis, horn; Mihae Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Philip Glass: Pendulum for Violin and Piano Hyeyung Yoon, violin; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 "Tragic": Movement 3 New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Gerhard Siegel, tenor (Tristan); Nina Stemme, soprano (Isolde); Okka von der Damerau, mezzo-soprano (Brangäne) – Cleveland Orchestra debut; Ain Anger, bass (King Marke); Markus Eiche, baritone (Kurwenal) : Sean Michael Plumb, baritone (Melot); Matthew Plenk, tenor (Young Sailor/Shepherd) - Delayed from April - recorded live in Severance Hall

RICHARD WAGNER Tristan and Isolde (opera in concert) Act 3

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 15, 2017 - From York, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features outstanding young musicians soloing with the York Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Lawrence Golan. We’ll enjoy a 17-year-old’s performance of one of Schumann’s most beautiful works for cello, a teenager that switched his focus from soccer to clarinet thanks to a life-changing concert experience, and a young violinist tackles Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the York Symphony Orchestra

19-year-old clarinetist Andrew Mazanko performs Rondo from Concerto No. 1, Op. 73 for Clarinet and Orchestra by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), with the York Symphony Orchestra

Violinist and From the Top alum Ben Detrick performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók (1881-1945), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Zoe Lin performs Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Baron Cao performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in A minor, S.244 by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

16-year-old violinist Daniel Rafimayeri performs II. Adagio from Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 for Violin and Orchestra, by Max Bruch (1838-1920), with the York Symphony Orchestra

The York Symphony Orchestra, under the directions of Lawrence Golan, performs Coriolan Overture, Op.62, by Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony (1803)

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for 2 Pianos & Orchestra (1823)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphony No. 1 (1901)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

John Ferritto : Intersezione Op 14 (1975) Jameson Cooper, violin (Centaur 3310) 11:40

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann” Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Donald Erb: Violin Concerto (1992) Miriam Fried, violin; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond. (Koss 3302) 25:38

Daniel McCarthy: Polarization for Symphonic Band (1993) Indiana State University Wind Ensemble/John Boyd, cond. (Truemedia 94127) 6:35

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Poetry for People Who Hate Poetry. Dave Lucas, Ohio Poet Laureate

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale (1888)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Stephen Paulus: Berceuse (1983)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1786)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)