Program Guide 08-04-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs Movement 3 Riffs Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Vienna Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein: The Best of All Possible Worlds DG 11878 Music: 4:33
Francis Poulenc: Sextet FP.100 New York Woodwind Quintet with Mihae Lee, piano: Carol Wincenc, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Charles Neidich, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; William Purvis, horn; Mihae Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 17:35
Philip Glass: Pendulum for Violin and Piano Hyeyung Yoon, violin; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE Music: 7:17
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 "Tragic": Movement 3 New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Mahler: Symphonies No. 6 & 8 Sony 47581 Music: 15:19
Manuel de Falla: Cuatro Piezas Espanolas Andaluza Santiago Rodriguez, piano Album: Spanish Album Elan 2206 Music: 4:28
Igor Stravinsky: Capriccio Roland Pontinen, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Hakan Hardenberger, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 18:06
Steve Reich: Cello Counterpoint (2003) Rose Bellini, cello; Maya Beiser, 7 pre-recorded cello tracks Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 11:33
Manuel de Falla: Fantasia Baetica Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State Universtiy, Morrow, GA Music: 12:56
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)
William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 (1941)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1740)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 'Drum Roll' (1795)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite (1944)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, symphonic fantasy, Op. 18 Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Roberto Sierra: Flute Sonata No. 1 (2003) Linda Chatterton, flute; John Jensen, piano
Girolamo Frescobaldi: Passacaglia Andres Segovia, guitar
Silvius Leopold Weiss: Tomb over the dead (Tombeau sur la mort) Andres Segovia, guitar
Traditional: "Serenata huasteca" Ramón Vargas, tenor; Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexicana Enrique Barrios
Gioacchino Rossini: "M'abbraccia, Argirio" from Tancredi Act II Ramón Vargas, tenor; Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano; Munich Radio Orchestra Roberto Abbado
Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale, Op. 29 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (1st mvt.) Sol Gabetta, cello; Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta
Federico Mompou: Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1-6 Gustavo Romero, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Richard Danielpour: The Enchanted Garden: Elegy; Christopher Atzinger, piano
Pietro Locatelli: Concerto grosso in E-flat, Opus 7, No. 6, Il pianto d'Arianna (The Weeping of Arianna) The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, director and keyboard Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN
Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme: Musetta's Waltz (very short excerpt) Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor
Leonard Bernstein: "Tonight" (Quintet and Chorus) from West Side Story Michael Callan (Riff), Larry Kert (Tony), Carol Lawrence (Maria), Ken Leroy (Bernardo), Chita Rivera (Anita), chorus
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms Part 3 and finale, Psalm 131 The New York Philharmonic; John Bogart, alto solo; Camerata Singers; Abraham Kaplan, choir director; Leonard Bernstein, conductor
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Michael Sahl: Tango from the Exiles' Cafe (1984)
George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 (1812)
George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925)
Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)
John Philip Sousa: With Pleasure (1912)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 15, 2017- From York, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features outstanding young musicians soloing with the York Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Lawrence Golan. We’ll enjoy a 17-year-old’s performance of one of Schumann’s most beautiful works for cello, a teenager that switched his focus from soccer to clarinet thanks to a life-changing concert experience, and a young violinist tackles Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the York Symphony Orchestra
19-year-old clarinetist Andrew Mazanko performs Rondo from Concerto No. 1, Op. 73 for Clarinet and Orchestra by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), with the York Symphony Orchestra
Violinist and From the Top alum Ben Detrick performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók (1881-1945), with Christopher O’Riley, piano
17-year-old cellist Zoe Lin performs Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano
16-year-old violinist Daniel Rafimayeri performs II. Adagio from Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 for Violin and Orchestra, by Max Bruch (1838-1920), with the York Symphony Orchestra
The York Symphony Orchestra, under the directions of Lawrence Golan, performs Coriolan Overture, Op.62, by Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)
13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)
Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)
William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony (1760)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata 'Elector No. 1' (c.1783)
Robert Schumann: Fantasie (1853)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 (1923)
George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture for Wind Instruments (1824)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto (1770)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Alfred Drake - From “Oklahoma!” to “Kismet” and “Kiss Me, Kate,” this performer gave new meaning to the term “singing actor”
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 (1788)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture (1778)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Ascanio: Waltz-Finale (1890)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Gerhard Siegel, tenor (Tristan); Nina Stemme, soprano (Isolde); Okka von der Damerau, mezzo-soprano (Brangäne) – Cleveland Orchestra debut; Ain Anger, bass (King Marke); Markus Eiche, baritone (Kurwenal) : Sean Michael Plumb, baritone (Melot); Matthew Plenk, tenor (Young Sailor/Shepherd) - Delayed from April - recorded live in Severance Hall
RICHARD WAGNER: Tristan and Isolde (opera in concert) Act 2
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Teresa Carre±o: Waltz "Flower Basket" (1877)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 /5 (1823)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Sextet (1824)
Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from String Quintet No. 3 (1787)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)