Program Guide 08-04-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs Movement 3 Riffs Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Vienna Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein: The Best of All Possible Worlds DG 11878 Music: 4:33

Francis Poulenc: Sextet FP.100 New York Woodwind Quintet with Mihae Lee, piano: Carol Wincenc, flute; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Charles Neidich, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; William Purvis, horn; Mihae Lee, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 17:35

Philip Glass: Pendulum for Violin and Piano Hyeyung Yoon, violin; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE Music: 7:17

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 "Tragic": Movement 3 New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Mahler: Symphonies No. 6 & 8 Sony 47581 Music: 15:19

Manuel de Falla: Cuatro Piezas Espanolas Andaluza Santiago Rodriguez, piano Album: Spanish Album Elan 2206 Music: 4:28

Igor Stravinsky: Capriccio Roland Pontinen, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Hakan Hardenberger, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 18:06

Steve Reich: Cello Counterpoint (2003) Rose Bellini, cello; Maya Beiser, 7 pre-recorded cello tracks Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 11:33

Manuel de Falla: Fantasia Baetica Angela Hewitt, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State Universtiy, Morrow, GA Music: 12:56

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1740)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite (1944)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, symphonic fantasy, Op. 18 Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Roberto Sierra: Flute Sonata No. 1 (2003) Linda Chatterton, flute; John Jensen, piano

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Passacaglia Andres Segovia, guitar

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Tomb over the dead (Tombeau sur la mort) Andres Segovia, guitar

Traditional: "Serenata huasteca" Ramón Vargas, tenor; Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexicana Enrique Barrios

Gioacchino Rossini: "M'abbraccia, Argirio" from Tancredi Act II Ramón Vargas, tenor; Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano; Munich Radio Orchestra Roberto Abbado

Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale, Op. 29 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (1st mvt.) Sol Gabetta, cello; Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta

Federico Mompou: Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1-6 Gustavo Romero, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Danielpour: The Enchanted Garden: Elegy; Christopher Atzinger, piano

Pietro Locatelli: Concerto grosso in E-flat, Opus 7, No. 6, Il pianto d'Arianna (The Weeping of Arianna) The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, director and keyboard Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme: Musetta's Waltz (very short excerpt) Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor

Leonard Bernstein: "Tonight" (Quintet and Chorus) from West Side Story Michael Callan (Riff), Larry Kert (Tony), Carol Lawrence (Maria), Ken Leroy (Bernardo), Chita Rivera (Anita), chorus

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms Part 3 and finale, Psalm 131 The New York Philharmonic; John Bogart, alto solo; Camerata Singers; Abraham Kaplan, choir director; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Michael Sahl: Tango from the Exiles' Cafe (1984)

George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 (1812)

George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925)

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)

John Philip Sousa: With Pleasure (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 15, 2017- From York, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features outstanding young musicians soloing with the York Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Lawrence Golan. We’ll enjoy a 17-year-old’s performance of one of Schumann’s most beautiful works for cello, a teenager that switched his focus from soccer to clarinet thanks to a life-changing concert experience, and a young violinist tackles Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the York Symphony Orchestra

19-year-old clarinetist Andrew Mazanko performs Rondo from Concerto No. 1, Op. 73 for Clarinet and Orchestra by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), with the York Symphony Orchestra

Violinist and From the Top alum Ben Detrick performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók (1881-1945), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Zoe Lin performs Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old violinist Daniel Rafimayeri performs II. Adagio from Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 for Violin and Orchestra, by Max Bruch (1838-1920), with the York Symphony Orchestra

The York Symphony Orchestra, under the directions of Lawrence Golan, performs Coriolan Overture, Op.62, by Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)

Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)

William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony (1760)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata 'Elector No. 1' (c.1783)

Robert Schumann: Fantasie (1853)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 (1923)

George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture for Wind Instruments (1824)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto (1770)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: ​ A Tribute to Alfred Drake - From “Oklahoma!” to “Kismet” and “Kiss Me, Kate,” this performer gave new meaning to the term “singing actor”

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture (1778)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Ascanio: Waltz-Finale (1890)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Gerhard Siegel, tenor (Tristan); Nina Stemme, soprano (Isolde); Okka von der Damerau, mezzo-soprano (Brangäne) – Cleveland Orchestra debut; Ain Anger, bass (King Marke); Markus Eiche, baritone (Kurwenal) : Sean Michael Plumb, baritone (Melot); Matthew Plenk, tenor (Young Sailor/Shepherd) - Delayed from April - recorded live in Severance Hall

RICHARD WAGNER: Tristan and Isolde (opera in concert) Act 2

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Teresa Carre±o: Waltz "Flower Basket" (1877)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 /5 (1823)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Sextet (1824)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from String Quintet No. 3 (1787)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)