Program Guide 07-27-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1 Es war einmal Andrei Gavrilov, piano

Joseph Zawinul: In a Silent Way Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper Wei-Han Wu, piano; Samuel Boutris, clarinet; Sarah Hadely- Yakir, violin; Kimberly Jeong, cello Lake George Music Festival, SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Javier Perianes, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony, Film Suite for Orchestra: Movements 3a & 3b Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Litton, Conductor

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Aaron Copland: Duo for flute and piano Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Andre Caplet: Deux Divertissements for solo harp Franziska Huhn, harp Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 (1779)

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 65 (1797)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto (1806)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les collines d' Anacapri (1910)

Carl Nielsen: Look About One Summer Day (1914)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Erik Satie: Sonatine bureaucratique (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Alexandre Desplat: The King's Speech: Theme (2010)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Eric Whitacre: Sleep, My Child (2008)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3 (1721)

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite (1956)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Andrew Pryce Jackman: Fantasy on Verdi's 'Anvil Chorus' (1987)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Sarabande (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 3 (1739)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes (1933)

Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony (1961)

Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances (1791)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for Strings (1902)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia Wq 183/3 (1778)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 (1740)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Randall Thompson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 (1771)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet (1935)

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1919)

Basil Poledouris: The Hunt for Red October: Hymn to the Red October (1990)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Paul Hindemith: Ragtime (1921)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 /3 (1850)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Miserere /8 (1847)

Manuel de Falla: Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes' (1939)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Stephan Koncz: A New 'Satiesfaction' (2016)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations (1820)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Cyril Scott: Lotus Land (1905)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields Fields (1879)

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet (1935)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto Wq 168 (1753)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings (1772)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)