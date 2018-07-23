© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

The Golden Age

Published July 23, 2018 at 11:30 PM EDT

The Golden Age —Ray Chen, violin; London Philharmonic/Robert Trevino; Made in Berlin; Julian Quentin, piano (Decca 4833852)

Here’s a showcase of works from the “golden age” of the violin, with arrangements by Kreisler and Heifetz around a centerpiece of the great Violin Concerto No. 1 of Max Bruch. Included are three tracks with Chen’s string quartet ‘Made in Berlin’ – a new chamber music collective of  Berlin Philharmonic players, one of whom is violinist Noah Bendix-Balgley, known to fans of ChamberFest Cleveland.  Arranger Stephan Koncz contributes quartet versions of Debussy’s Clair de lune, the Australian bush ballad Waltzing Matilda, plus A New ‘Satiesfaction’ based on Erik Satie’s Gymnopédie No.1. The Golden Age is Ray Chen's first recording on Decca Classics since signing to the label last year.

 