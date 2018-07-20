Program Guide 07-20-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1 Allegretto malincolico Toshiko Kohno, flute; Lambert Orkis, piano
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Stephen Williamson, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY
Charles Gounod: Romeo et Juliette: Juliet's Waltz Elizabeth Zharoff, soprano; Milos Repicky, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Franz Schubert: German Dances, D 783, No 10; D 790, No. 3; D 780, No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 in A minor, Op. 29, D. 804, "Rosamunde" Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH
Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 7, Op. 108 Steven Copes, violin; Brandon Garbot, violin; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Ray Kim, cello Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 13 (1826)
Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 4 (1871)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Aaron Copland: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! (1934)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Traditional: The Water is Wide
Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto (1720)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #52 (1790)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 4 (1936)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara (1939)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance (1936)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony b (1771)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Antonio Valente: Gagliarda napolitana (c.1570)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony 'Obbligato' (1781)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Alessandro: Chaconne (1764)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)
Franz Schubert: Polonaise (1817)
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet (1789)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rßkóczy March' (1851)
Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)
Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)
Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose (1794)
Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade (1913)
Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction (1892)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond (1841)
James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (c.1900)
George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)
John Barry: On Her Majesty's Secret Service: Overture (1969)
John Barry: On Her Majesty's Secret Service: We Have All the Time in the World (1969)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)
Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony (1967)
Scott Joplin: Sunflower Slow Drag (1901)
Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 26 'Lamentation' (1770)
19:30 SPECIAL: Thomas and Evon Cooper International Competition: Final Concerto Round, live from Severance Hall – the last three contestants appear with the Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Jahja Ling
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op 11—Kai-Min Chang, piano
Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op 21—Yunchan Lim, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op 23—Tony Siqi Yun, piano
21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux (1876)
Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)
Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)