Program Guide 07-20-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1 Allegretto malincolico Toshiko Kohno, flute; Lambert Orkis, piano

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor Christina Naughton, piano; Michelle Naughton, piano Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra James Feddeck, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Stephen Williamson, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

Charles Gounod: Romeo et Juliette: Juliet's Waltz Elizabeth Zharoff, soprano; Milos Repicky, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Franz Schubert: German Dances, D 783, No 10; D 790, No. 3; D 780, No. 3 Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 in A minor, Op. 29, D. 804, "Rosamunde" Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 7, Op. 108 Steven Copes, violin; Brandon Garbot, violin; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Ray Kim, cello Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 4 (1871)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Aaron Copland: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: The Water is Wide

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto (1720)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet #52 (1790)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 4 (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara (1939)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance (1936)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony b (1771)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonio Valente: Gagliarda napolitana (c.1570)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony 'Obbligato' (1781)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Alessandro: Chaconne (1764)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)

Franz Schubert: Polonaise (1817)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet (1789)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rßkóczy March' (1851)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose (1794)

Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade (1913)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction (1892)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond (1841)

James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (c.1900)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

John Barry: On Her Majesty's Secret Service: Overture (1969)

John Barry: On Her Majesty's Secret Service: We Have All the Time in the World (1969)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony (1967)

Scott Joplin: Sunflower Slow Drag (1901)

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 26 'Lamentation' (1770)

19:30 SPECIAL: Thomas and Evon Cooper International Competition: Final Concerto Round, live from Severance Hall – the last three contestants appear with the Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Jahja Ling

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op 11—Kai-Min Chang, piano

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op 21—Yunchan Lim, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op 23—Tony Siqi Yun, piano

21:30 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux (1876)

Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)

Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)