Program Guide 07-18-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Isaac Albeniz: Torre Bermeja Jason Vieaux, guitar

Leo Weiner: Suite for Orchestra, Op. 18 (Hungarian Folk Dances) Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

August Klughardt: Five Schilflieder for Oboe, Viola, and Piano, Op. 28 James Austin Smith, oboe; Daniel Phillips, viola; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA 2015 Bank of America's Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Angel Barrios Fernandez: Arroyos de la Alhambra, Evocacion, Tonadilla Pepe Romero, guitar University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, Georgia

Jean Sibelius: Suite Mignonne Movements 2 and 3 Gerard Schaub, flute; Kenneth Wihlborg flute Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra Neeme Järvi, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35, K. 385 "Haffner" National Festival Chamber Orchestra Robert Gibson, conductor The University of Maryland, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Erik Satie: Three Pieces in the Form of a Pear Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Chamber Music Series, conductor Virginia Arts Festival, Miller Studio, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA

Jean Sibelius: Violin Sonatina in E major, Op. 80 Frank Huang, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Franz Schubert: String Quintet (1828)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)

Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture (1808)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Henry Fillmore: March "Americans We" (1929)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Sergei Taneyev: Finale from Piano Trio (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy (1741)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Brian Dykstra: Spring Beauties Rag (1996)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1869)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Robert Schumann: Toccata (1830)

René Clausen: O magnum mysterium (2009)

Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)

Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1909)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

Julius Fucik: American March 'The Mississippi River' (1902)

Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto (1737)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 5 (1708)

Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March (1916)

Gustav Holst: Capriccio (1932)

Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe fühlen' (1801)

Charles Wakefield Cadman: Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras (1933)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Oskar Nedbal: The Winegrower's Bride: Overture (1916)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

Albert Roussel: Divertissement (1906)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 (1887)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto (1822)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arranged by Ma, Thile, & Meyer): Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (sleepers awake), BWV 645 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass

York Bowen: Horn Quintet in C minor, Op. 85 Gail Williams, horn; Ralph Matson, violin; Ling Ling Huang, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Deb Anderson from Robbinsdale, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: (Short Payoff) Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 3 Alice Sara Ott, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: Chaconne Avi Avital, Mandolin Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Giovanni Sollima: The Shooting Weiss-Requiro Duo: Meta Weiss, cello; David Requiro, cello

Robert Schumann: Marchenbilder for viola and piano, Op. 113 Cynthia Phelps, viola; Alessio Bax, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Giovanni Sollima: Arboreto Salvatico for Two Celli, Movement 1 Il Tasso David Requiro, cello; Meta Weiss, cello Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT

Ernest Chausson: Chanson perpetuelle, Op. 37 Ara Gregorian, violin; Lina Tetriani, soprano; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Meta Weiss, cello; Axel Strauss, violin; Adam Neiman, piano Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic Manuel Lopez-Gomez, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 (1817)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)

Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)

Franz Waxman: Destination Tokyo: Theme (1943)

Arcangelo Corelli: Sarabande & Gigue from Concerto Grosso (1713)

Francisco Tárrega (Span. 1852-1909): Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (c.1890)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz (1949)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa (1816)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1750)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 (1838)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz (1944)

Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 'Ilya Muromets' (1911)

18:00 BBC NEWS; SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture (1912)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings (1875)

19:00 SPECIAL: Cooper Competition Final Recital Round, live from Warner Hall at the Oberlin Conservatory – contestants range in age from 13 to 18; the fourth, fifth, and sixth prizes of $1,500 each and the Audience Prize of $500 will be presented at the conclusion of this round. The first, second and third place contestants move on to the Concerto Finals Friday night at Severance Hall with the Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Jahja Ling

23:30 [or conclusion of the Cooper broadcast] THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by conductor Paul Freeman