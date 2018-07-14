Program Guide 07-14-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in A minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano

Aaron Jay Kernis: String Quartet No. 1: Movement 2 musica celestis – adagio Ariel String Quartet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempred Clavier Book I, BWV 846 Gabriela Montero, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Andy Akiho: In Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Akiho, steel pan Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA

Frank Bridge: Phantasy for Piano Quartet in F-sharp minor Stephen Rose, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Astrid Schween, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Sinfonia domestica (1903)

Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony (1949)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings (1949)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Charles-Marie Widor: Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano (1898)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Genaro Monreal Lacosta: Porque te quiero (Because I Love You) Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa

Manuel Lopez-Quiroga y Miquel: Me embrujaste (You Bewitched Me) Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa

Antonio Alvarez Alonso: Suspiros de España (Longing for Spain) Plácido Domingo, tenor Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa

Joan Tower: Chamber Dance Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero

Manuel Ponce: Sonata "Mexicana" Aleksandr Tsiboulski, guitar

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D, K. 136

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in d, BWV 1004 (arr. by Anne Dudley Adela Peña, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello; Erika Nickrenz, piano Eroica Trio

Jorge Mejia: Prelude in Bb Jorge Mejia, piano

Jorge Mejia: Prelude in e Jorge Mejia, piano

Jorge Mejia: Prelude in g# Jorge Mejia, piano

Maurice Ravel: Bolero Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Joaquín Turina: Danzas fantásticas, Op. 22 London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in C minor, BWV 1060: Movement 1 Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor

John Corigliano: Gazebo Dances Rieko Aizawa, piano; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cayce Wilkinson from Council Bluffs, IA

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major: Movements 2-3 Hilary Hahn, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K. 330 in C Major Movement I. Allegro moderato Fazil Say, piano

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and piano, M.76 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Gloria Chen, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in C minor, K. 406 Manhattan Chamber Players; Mark Steinberg, violin; Grace Park, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York, NY

Natalie Dietterich: Aeolian Dust Yale Philharmonia; Inmo Kang, conductor Yale School of Music, Woolsey Hall, New Haven, CT

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

François Joseph Gossec: Offrande à la liberté (1792)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse (1864)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto (1844)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande (1718)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - This week’s From the Top comes from Miami, Florida where we got to hear a talented local teenager perform the music of Schumann and enjoy his stories of growing up in the Cuban community of Miami. Also featured on the show is an eleven-year-old pianist who performs two works by Chopin, and a violinist performs the beautiful and dramatic second movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano.

18-year-old violinist Zachary Brandon from Battle Creek, Michigan performs II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old oboe Elias Medina from Miami, Florida performs I. Nicht schnell from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old soprano Juliet Schlefer from Brooklyn, New York performs "Mein lied ertönt" Op. 55, No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) and "Non, je n’irai plus au bois" by Jean-Baptiste Weckerlin (1821-1910), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old composer & pianist Andrew Guo from Chicago, Illinois performs V. Demented Waltz, VI. Premonition, and VII. Festivity from “Seven Images” for piano, by Andrew Guo (b.1998)

17-year-old clarinetist Jonathan Lopez from El Paso, Texas performs V. Fughetta from Five Bagatelles, Op.23, by Gerald Finzi (1901-1956), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Nocturne op. 9, no. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 60 (1795)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

César Franck: Psyché (1888)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' Op 100 (1851)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' (1877)

Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings (1949)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto G2 (c.1720)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1767)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony Wq 182/4 (1773)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Making an Entrance - Eleven performers and the songs that got them onstage for the first crucial moments of their musicals – from Lucille Ball to Richard Burton

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:51 Cy Coleman Overture from Wildcat Orchestra Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60353-2-RG

18:01:41 00:02:11 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60353-2-RG

18:04:01 00:01:13 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lulu's Back in Town Dave McKenna The Dave McKenna Trio Plays the Music of Harry Warren Concord CJ-174

18:05:14 00:04:39 Jerry Herman It's Today Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:10:30 00:04:00 Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64761

18:14:27 00:03:47 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Shy Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10768

18:18:51 00:02:32 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' Alfred Drake Oklahoma – Original B'way Cast MCA 0881-10798

18:22:04 00:03:31 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I've Gotta Crow Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:27:26 00:02:48 Matt Dubey-Harold Karr Gee, But It's Good to Be Here Ethel Merman Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68091

18:30:35 00:01:13 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim May We Entertain You? Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-32607

18:32:22 00:02:02 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony KOS-2031

18:34:31 00:03:02 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Simple Joys of Maidenhood Julie Andrews Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony KOS-2031

18:38:03 00:03:49 Bob Merrill Sid, Ol' Kid Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:42:36 00:02:26 Stephen Sondheim The Worst Pies in London Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5033

18:45:23 00:06:37 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3814-2-RG

18:52:09 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:17 00:03:45 John Kander-Fred Ebb Willkommen Joel Gray Cabaret – Original B'way Cast Columbia Masterworks KOL-6640

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

JEAN PHILIPPE RAMEAU: Dardanes Suite

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 9 “Jeunehomme”

CHRISTOPH WILLIBALD GLUCK: Don Juan Suite

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 36 “Linz”

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song (1896)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 'Dawn' (1944)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (c.1925)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 25 'May Breezes' (1845)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)