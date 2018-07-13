Program Guide 07-13-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Joseph Jongen: Danse Lente Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp
Mieczyslaw Karlowicz: The White Dove, Op. 6 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, Thalia Moore, Janet Steinberg, Amy Leung, cellos Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo in C Major: Movement 1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, piccolo; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, conductor
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite for Chamber Ensemble Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center musicians Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Residency, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY
Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons, Op. 8, La Primavera "Spring" Frank Huang, violin; New York Philharmonic David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Andrea Marcon, harpsichord; Venice Baroque Orchestra University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (orig 1874)
Ludwig Thuille: Piano Quintet (1901)
Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 (1867)
Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 60 (1795)
Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)
John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home (c.1600)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1888)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)
Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)
Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (c.1700)
Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)
Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Waltz (1952)
Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto (1738)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 (1800)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My soul's been anchored in the Lord'
Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso 'Convalescence' (1701)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 (1597)
Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)
Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)
Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto (1891)
E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta (1944)
Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 (1789)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto (1745)
Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch (1896)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)
Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Ronde±a (1907)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in A minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano
Aaron Jay Kernis: String Quartet No. 1: Movement 2 musica celestis – adagio Ariel String Quartet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT
Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempred Clavier Book I, BWV 846 Gabriela Montero, piano
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Andy Akiho: In Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Akiho, steel pan Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA
Frank Bridge: Phantasy for Piano Quartet in F-sharp minor Stephen Rose, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Astrid Schween, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 13 (1921)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)
Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)
Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Scherzo (1910)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 (1733)
Juan Diego Flórez: Santo (2010)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)
Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to "Elf-Hill" (1828)
Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)
Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante (1778)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)
Frank Bridge: The Sea (1911)
Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 55 (1793)
Ottorino Respighi: Ballad of the Gnomes (1920)
Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen (1863)
Jean Sibelius: Overture (1891)
Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 (1885)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 (1777)
Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 (1762)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)
Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Richard Dubugnon: La Minute exquise (2010)