Program Guide 07-13-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Jongen: Danse Lente Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp

Mieczyslaw Karlowicz: The White Dove, Op. 6 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, New York

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3 Benjamin Beilman, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA 2015, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, Thalia Moore, Janet Steinberg, Amy Leung, cellos Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Piccolo in C Major: Movement 1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, piccolo; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, conductor

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite for Chamber Ensemble Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center musicians Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Residency, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons, Op. 8, La Primavera "Spring" Frank Huang, violin; New York Philharmonic David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4 Andrea Marcon, harpsichord; Venice Baroque Orchestra University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (orig 1874)

Ludwig Thuille: Piano Quintet (1901)

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 60 (1795)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)

John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home (c.1600)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1888)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (c.1700)

Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Waltz (1952)

Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto (1738)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 (1800)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My soul's been anchored in the Lord'

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso 'Convalescence' (1701)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 (1597)

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Swing Your Partners! (1941)

Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture (1905)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto (1891)

E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta (1944)

Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture (1814)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 (1789)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto (1745)

Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch (1896)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Ronde±a (1907)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in A minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano

Aaron Jay Kernis: String Quartet No. 1: Movement 2 musica celestis – adagio Ariel String Quartet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempred Clavier Book I, BWV 846 Gabriela Montero, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Andy Akiho: In Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Akiho, steel pan Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA

Frank Bridge: Phantasy for Piano Quartet in F-sharp minor Stephen Rose, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Astrid Schween, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 13 (1921)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)

Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Scherzo (1910)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 (1733)

Juan Diego Flórez: Santo (2010)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to "Elf-Hill" (1828)

Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941)

Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine (2004)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Frank Bridge: The Sea (1911)

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 55 (1793)

Ottorino Respighi: Ballad of the Gnomes (1920)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen (1863)

Jean Sibelius: Overture (1891)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 (1777)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 (1762)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Gerald Finzi: Introit (1936)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Richard Dubugnon: La Minute exquise (2010)