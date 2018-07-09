Haydn: Piano Sonatas Nos. 32, 40, 49 & 50—Paul Lewis (Harmonia Mundi 902371)

First things first: the numbering of the sonatas in this CD’s title accords with their Hoboken 16 designations, but here at WCLV (and elsewhere), we use the Landon numbering system, so this collection contains the Sonatas Nos. 47, 54, 59 & 60 respectively. I’m stating that upfront so there is no confusion. Gramophone magazine was at all not confused by the artistry displayed on this disc: “Paul Lewis has finally turned his attention to Haydn. Hurray for that, for it’s a superb fit; it’s also clear that he has absorbed the experience of working with Alfred Brendel as a young man, and the results are nothing if not personal. Highlights are many but the B minor Sonata (No 32)”—by which the reviewer meant No. 47—“is special indeed.”