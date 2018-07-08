Program Guide 07-08-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton, the Shakespeare Trilogy

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Susanna Mälkki; Gil Shaham, violin

Claude Debussy: Gigues, from Images for Orchestra

Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 2

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Thomas Ades: …but all shall be well

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Bramwell Tovey, Lt. Col. Jim Keene; Soloists: Tracey Dahl, vocalist; The Hellcats, Jazz Knights from the West Point Band

Leonard Bernstein: “Three Dance Episodes” from On The Town

Leonard Bernstein: “Glitter and Be Gay” From Candide

George Gershwin: “Walking the Dog” from Shall We Dance?

George Gershwin: “The Man I Love’, “They Can’t Take That Away from Me”, “A Foggy Day in London”

Various: Big Band, Patriotic and Military Music

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March

John Phillip Sousa: Liberty Bell March; Stars and Stripes Forever

Various: Armed Forces Medley

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Musica Nova: Harmonie des Nations - This time, Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI in a live performance as Volume 11 of their Consort Music series

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 168 "Tue Rechnung! Donnerwort' (1725)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat (c.1680)

Hildegard von Bingen: Beata nobis gaudia (c.1150)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Brass Tracks III - The brilliant collaboration of brass ensemble and the King of Instruments ia featured in mostly American music.

AARON COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man Washington Symphonic Brass; Christopher Betts (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/4/13)

CARLYLE SHARPE: Flourishes Chicago Gargoyle Brass & Organ Ensemble; Jared Stellmacher (St. Michael the Archangel Church, Wheaton, IL) MSR Classics 1598

JESSICA HUNT: 3 Impromptus for Organ and Brass (2010) Gaudete Brass; Robert Benjamin Dobey (2003 Schoenstein/Grace Episcopal Church, Sheboygan, WI) Pro Organo 7242

LOUIE WHITE: Introduction & Chorale St. Ignatius Brass/Kent Tritle, director; Nancianne Parrella (1992 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola Church, New York, NY) St. Ignatius 004

RICHARD WADDELL (arr.): Sir Patrick Spens Boston Brass; J. Melvin Butler (1965 Flentrop/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA) Loft 1022

DANIEL GAWTHROP: Sinfonia Festiva Washington Symphonic Brass; Paul Skevington (1998 Steiner-Reck/St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean, VA) Summit 436

PETER WILHOUSKY (arr.): The Battle Hymn of the Republic U.S. Navy Sea Chanters; Washington Symphonic Brass; Christopher Betts (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/4/13)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Extravaganza - Join Peter DuBois as we indulge in a feast of hymns old and new – familiar ones that you may have grown up with, as well as some which may become new favorites!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Homes Great and Small

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 4297622 CD) 10:14

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entrance of the Gods into Valhalla Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 74762 CD) 4:42

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Encorre 67773 CD) 2:27

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: “Dich teure Halle” Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Bayreuth Festival Orchestra/Wolfgang Sawallisch (Orfeo 88814 CD) 4:40

Modest Mussorgsky (orch. Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition: The Hut on Fowl’s Legs Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Mercury 434378 CD) 3:05

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Supraphon 1208 CD) 15:40

Earl Robinson: “The House I Live In” Paul Robeson, baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Omega 3007 CD) 3:13

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata No. 4 (1707)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the Lord a new song' (1718)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto (c.1730)

François Couperin: Pièces en concert (c.1710)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto (1727)

Anonymous: Chacona in C from 'Flores de Música' (1709)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Juanjo Mena, conductor; Lorna McGhee, flute

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Printemps

JACQUES IBERT: Flute Concerto

MAURICE RAVEL: Valses nobles et sentimentales

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Suite from ‘The Firebird’

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Philip Glass (trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Orphee and the Princess Paul Barnes, piano

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Philip Glass: Piano Quintet "Annunciation" (World Premiere) Chiara String Quartet; Paul Barnes, piano The Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, NE

Maurice Ravel: Scheherazade, Ouverture de feerie Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No.1 in D maj, Op. 25: 1. Allegro London Symphony Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor

R.F.M. Mann: JEWETT C.M. (Amazing Grace) Seraphic Fire; Patrick Dupre Quigley, artistic director First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, FL

John Stevens: Benediction Sotto Voce Tuba Quartet Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto in F major, FWV L:F3, "Konzertsatz" Tempesta di Mare; Richard Stone and Gwyn Roberts, artistic directors Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill; Philadelphia, PA

Sergey Ivanovich Taneyev: Symphony No. 4 in C minor, Op. 12: 1. Allegro molto; 2. Adagio; 4. Finale. Allegro energico Mariinksy Orchestra; Valery Gergiev, conductor Congress and Concert Centre de Doelen, Rotterdam, Netherlands Album: Gergiev Festival Live

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, In honor of the 50 th anniversary of Blossom Music Center , the concert of 08/17/68 - Aaron Copland, conductor; Benny Goodman, clarinet – recorded live in Severance Hall

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Candide Overture

AARON COPLAND: Appalachian Spring Suite

CARL MARIA VON WEBER: Clarinet Concertino

AARON COPLAND: Clarinet Concerto

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Variations on a Theme of Haydn

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 23, 2017 - This week’s From the Top from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room will feature, for only the second time in From the Top’s history, a teenage counter-tenor. He performs two beautiful art songs with his teenage guitar-playing collaborator. Also on the program, a piece by a young composer is given its radio premiere by a quintet of From the Top alums, and a 16-year-old pianist who could give Yuja wang a run for her money performs a fiery piece by Alberto Ginastera

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs the first movement, Allegro vivo, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old oboist Kate Wegener performs the second movement, Einfach, innig, from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old counter-tenor Benjamin Wenzelberg and 17-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin perform "Can She Excuse My Wrongs" by John Dowland (1563-1626) and "La Tarara" by Federico García Lorca (1898–1936).

16-year-old composer Justin Zeitlinger’s piece “Fantasy for String Quintet” is given its radio premiere by the From the Top Alumni Quintet: Violin I, Valerie Kim, Violin II, Jieming Tang, Viola, Jasper Snow, Viola, Erin Pitts, and Cello, Eddie Pogossian

16-year-old pianist Coco Ma performs II. "Danza de la moza donosa" and III. "Danza del gaucho matrero" from Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983).

14-year-old violinist Hana Chang performs Scherzo Capriccioso, Op.18 by František Ondříček (1857-1922), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland 2018 - A Turn in the Road, recorded Thursday, June 21, 7:30 pm in Mixon Hall, CIM

Artists: Diana Cohen, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Frank Cohen, clarinet; Lorna McGhee, flute; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano; Roman Rabinovich, piano

ALBAN BERG Adagio from the Chamber Concerto

GEORGE CRUMB Vox Balanae

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK Piano Trio No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 65

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Griebling-Haigh: Vistas desde el Balcón (1997) Michi Wiancko, violin; Clement Chow, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Capstone 8736) 9:26

Frank Wiley: Some Hope upon the Sky (1990) Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14)

Robert Rollin: American Variations Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 14:26

Dawn Sonntag: Come Up from the Fields Dawn Sonntag, soprano; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 11-18-12) 8:22

Frederick Koch: Images Ethan Miller, alto saxophone; Lauren Regas, flute; Bryan Banach, piano (CCG 11-09-04) 6:50

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Separate and Unequal: Can We Achieve Social Equity Through City Planning? - Malo Hutson, Professor of Urban Planning at Columbia, explores the intersection of social justice and urban planning.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss 's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet (1796)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)